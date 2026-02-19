Advanced Malware Detection Market Size is Poised to Reach USD 31.17 Billion by 2033; Growth is Propelling as Cyber Threats are Becoming More Advanced Globally

Austin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Advanced Malware Detection Market size was valued at USD 10.94 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 31.17 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.98% during 2026-2033. The market for advanced malware detection (AMD) is expanding quickly due to the increasing sophistication of cyberthreats and their rapid spread throughout digital ecosystems.

The U.S. Advanced Malware Detection Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.38 Billion in 2025 to reach USD 12.47 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.25%.

The expansion of remote and hybrid work environments, the growing frequency of sophisticated cyberattacks, the growing use of AI-powered threat detection solutions, strict data protection laws, and significant cybersecurity investments across the BFSI, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors are the main drivers of growth.

Advanced Malware Detection Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The Solution segment dominated the market in 2025 and accounted for 66% of the advanced malware detection market share due to the rise of AI-enabled detection engine software, sandboxing technologies, and behavioral analytic platforms that provide end-to-end threat visibility. The Services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR due to the increasing demand for managed security, incident response, and continuous monitoring services to protect against new forms of malware attacks.

By Deployment

The On-Premises segment dominated the advanced malware detection market in 2025 and accounted for a significant revenue share, due to high demand from highly regulated industries, such as government, BFSI, and defense. The Cloud segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR, due to cost efficiency, scalability, and real-time threat intelligence capabilities.

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises dominated the advanced malware detection market in 2025 and accounted for 58% of revenue share, due to increasing IT infrastructure, high risk exposure, and compliance requirements with multiple regulations among large enterprises. SMEs are expected to register the fastest CAGR due to their exposure to increased cyberattacks, however, low traditional preventive capabilities.

By Vertical

The BFSI segment dominated the AMD market in 2025 and represented a significant revenue share, as its highly sensitive financial data is subject to strict regulatory compliance standards, and the sector suffers frequent ransomware and phishing campaigns. The Healthcare segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR, driven by attacks on hospitals from ransomware and the trend of digitizing patient data, and the expansion of telemedicine.

Advanced Malware Detection Market Regional Insights:

Due to the early implementation of cutting-edge cybersecurity technology, the high amount of cyber threats observed in the region, and strict regulatory frameworks, such as HIPAA and CCPA, North America dominated the AMD market in 2025 and had a 58% revenue share.

The fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is anticipated in Asia-Pacific as a result of growing internet usage, growing digitization, and an increase in cyberattacks, particularly in emerging nations.

Rising Cyberattack Sophistication is Propelling Market Expansion Globally

One of the main factors driving the AMD industry is the enormous volume of increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats, such as ransomware-as-a-service, polymorphic malware, and advanced persistent threats. The market for contemporary malware detection technologies based on artificial intelligence (AI), behavioral analytics, and sandboxing techniques is booming because it is very difficult for traditional security systems to detect its presence in such a scenario. As more businesses shift to digital and remote labor, the number of human-operated attacks only increases, making early detection and proactive action more important than ever.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Advanced Malware Detection Market Report

Advanced Malware Detection Market Recent Developments:

In November 2024 , Fortinet, Inc. launched FortiSandbox 5.0 with advanced AI/ML-powered static and dynamic analysis, delivering 10× faster verdicts, 3× better detection accuracy, and reduced false positives.

, Fortinet, Inc. launched FortiSandbox 5.0 with advanced AI/ML-powered static and dynamic analysis, delivering 10× faster verdicts, 3× better detection accuracy, and reduced false positives. In October 2024, Palo Alto revamped its certification portfolio, introducing new role-based credentials, such as “Network Security Generalist” to reflect its evolving security offerings.

Advanced Malware Detection Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 10.94 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 31.17 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.98% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Solution, Services)

• By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs))

• By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

