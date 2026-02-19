Company Announcement no. 02/2026

cBrain upgrades earnings expectations for the financial year 2026

Copenhagen, February 19, 2026

cBrain® (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) recently announced its 2026–2028 strategy and continues to execute according to plan, maintaining a strong focus on profitable growth.

Based on a review of planned investments and updated sales plans, cBrain now expects earnings before tax (EBT) to be in the range of 20–25%, compared to the previously communicated expectation of 15–20%.

The upgrade reflects improved operational visibility, disciplined cost management, and prioritization of investments aligned with current commercial momentum.

The previously communicated revenue growth expectation of 10–15% remains unchanged, corresponding to expected revenue in the range of DKK 275–290 million.

Inquiries regarding this Company Announcement may be directed to

Lars Møller Christiansen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 24429300

