Technip Energies announces the appointment of Jesse Stanley as President, Technologies & Products, and the new composition of its Executive Committee

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) today announces the appointment of Jesse Stanley as President, Technologies & Products (T&P) Business Unit and member of the Executive Committee as of March 16, 2026, as well as the new composition of its Executive Committee.

Jesse Stanley, previously President, Operations Americas at Wood plc since 2024, will be joining Technip Energies as of March 16, 2026, as President, Technologies & Products and member of the Executive Committee. In this role, she will lead the Company’s technologies and products offering, accelerating innovation, strengthening its differentiated technology portfolio, and delivering on Technip Energies’ strategic ambition for T&P’s business growth.

A graduate of the University of Cambridge and Stanford Graduate School of Business, Jesse Stanley began her career in consulting with Accenture in Germany from 2005 to 2007. She then joined Shell plc in 2007, where she held various positions across logistics, global sales and marketing in Europe and Asia until 2016.

From 2017 to 2019, she served as Senior Strategy Advisor in Group Corporate Strategy at Shell in the Netherlands. She then moved to the USA and was subsequently appointed General Manager, Unconventionals Commercial from 2019 to 2020, Vice President Pipeline Operations from 2020 to 2021 and Chief Operating Officer for Shell Energy Trading Americas from 2021 to 2024.

Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Jesse Stanley to Technip Energies. With her extensive international experience in leading complex operations, driving innovation, and developing differentiated technologies portfolios, she brings expertise that will strengthen our Technologies & Products business. This Executive Committee brings together complementary leadership experience and expertise to support our strategic priorities and business-driven approach, reinforce execution excellence, and accelerate the delivery of technologies, products, and solutions for our customers."

Following this appointment, the new Executive Committee of Technip Energies is now composed of:

Arnaud Pieton , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Marco-Tiziano Barone , Chief Legal Officer

, Chief Legal Officer Magali Castano , Chief People Officer

, Chief People Officer Loïc Chapuis , President Project Delivery & Services

, President Project Delivery & Services Patrik Frisk , President Adjacent Business Models and Chief Executive Officer of Reju

, President Adjacent Business Models and Chief Executive Officer of Reju Benjamin Lechuga , Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer

, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer Jesse Stanley , President Technologies & Products

, President Technologies & Products Bruno Vibert, Chief Financial Officer

Biographies of the Executive Committee members are available here: www.ten.com/en/about/executive-team.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

