Crypto Snack Unveils Five-Pillar Ecosystem Spanning Sports, RWA Tokenisation, iGaming, Consumer Rewards, and Payments

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Snack, the blockchain-based crypto infrastructure company behind the $SNACK token, has announced the full scope of its multi-vertical ecosystem — spanning a Premier League football partnership, institutional-grade real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation, licensed iGaming, a live consumer rewards platform, and an integrated crypto wallet and payments app.

The announcement marks a strategic repositioning for the project, which has spent the past 18 months building infrastructure, securing partnerships, and obtaining licences ahead of a coordinated 2026 launch across all five verticals.

"Most crypto projects pick one lane. We’ve built five — and every single one generates real revenue for the token. This isn’t a roadmap built on promises. The partnerships are signed, the licences are secured, and the technology is built. 2026 is about execution."

— Stuart Morrison, CEO and Founder of Crypto Snack

Premier League Partnership

Crypto Snack has secured a partnership with an English Premier League football club, making it the first project to process cryptocurrency payments for a PL club. The integration covers matchday ticket purchases, merchandise sales, LED stadium advertising, VIP hospitality packages, and Ticketmaster-integrated ticketing — with $SNACK enabled as a direct payment method.

The club name remains under embargo ahead of a formal joint announcement in the coming weeks.

Real-World Asset Tokenisation

Crypto Snack facilitated and represents the Alkemya Metacore Security Token Offering (STO), which is listing on a regulated tokenised securities exchange. The STO comprises 800 million tokens, with Crypto Snack holding a 3% allocation. Proceeds are received in USDT, with remaining tokens generating ongoing cash distributions.

The company is actively tokenising UK real estate, commodities, and securities at institutional scale, with projects valued at up to $1.5 billion.

Licensed iGaming

Snack Casino and Snack Bet — a fully licensed online casino and sportsbook — are scheduled to launch in 2026, operated by a strategic iGaming partner under a licensed agreement to use the Crypto Snack brand. All bonuses, rewards, and referral incentives will be distributed exclusively in $SNACK tokens, creating a recurring demand mechanism for the token independent of speculative trading.

Live Consumer Rewards

Snack Rewards is already live in the United States through a partnership with Affina Loyalty, offering cashback paid in $SNACK tokens across more than 2,000 brands including Apple, Nike, IKEA, and Uber. The merchant-funded model means brands fund the cashback directly, with Crypto Snack earning a 1% commission on every transaction. UK and European expansion is scheduled for Q3 2026.

Snack App and Wallet

The Snack App will serve as the central gateway to the entire ecosystem, featuring a built-in crypto wallet with virtual debit cards, buy/sell/trade functionality, and unified access to all rewards and loyalty programmes. The app is designed for mainstream adoption, removing the technical barriers that typically prevent non-crypto users from entering the space.

2026 Roadmap

Key milestones for 2026 include:

Q1: Alkemya Metacore STO goes live; Snack Rewards continues US scaling

Q2: Crypto payments launch at Premier League club; Snack App and Wallet launch; Snack Casino and Snack Bet soft-launch

Q3: Snack Rewards expands to UK and Europe; Snack Casino and Snack Bet go fully live

H2: Tier-1 centralised exchange listings; US market expansion across all verticals; additional RWA tokenisation projects

$SNACK is a BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain, currently available on PancakeSwap.

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack is a blockchain-based crypto infrastructure company building the technology to connect cryptocurrency to real-world commerce. Through its $SNACK utility token, the company powers transactions across sports, iGaming, real-world asset tokenisation, consumer rewards, and everyday payments. Founded by Stuart Morrison, Crypto Snack is headquartered in Barcelona and operates across multiple jurisdictions.

Website: https://cryptosnack.com/

Rewards Platform: rewards.cryptosnack.com

X (Twitter): @CryptoSnack_

Telegram: t.me/CryptoSnackCommunity

Media Contact

Stuart Morrison

contact@cryptosnack.com

