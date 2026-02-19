Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 60.23 Billion by 2033; Growth is Driven by the Strict Regulatory Compliance Globally

Austin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market size was valued at USD 38.12 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 60.23 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.92% over 2026-2033. The global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market is a precedent for the demand for stringent regulatory compliance.

The need for strict regulatory compliance is exemplified by the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market. Manufacturers can access a wide range of international markets and ensure the safety and quality of their products by adhering to global standards. It creates credibility with investors and healthcare professionals, establishes a reputation, and makes strategic international expansion easier.

Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025E: USD 38.12 Billion

USD 38.12 Billion Market Size by 2033: USD 60.23 Billion

USD 60.23 Billion CAGR: 5.92% from 2026 to 2033

5.92% from 2026 to 2033 Base Year: 2025E

2025E Forecast Period: 2026–2033

2026–2033 Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 9.59 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 14.90 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.70% over 2026-2033.

Established pharmaceutical corporations that make significant investments in automation, infrastructure, and regulatory compliance control the oral solid dose contract manufacturing business in the U.S.

Advancements in Drug Delivery Technologies to Propel Market Expansion

Drug delivery system innovations are essential to the industry for contract production of oral solid dosages. Innovations, such as 3D printing, targeted release, and prolonged release can increase the effectiveness of the medication, patient compliance, and manufacturing efficiency. These innovative tools enable complex preparations, reduce side effects, and are intended for customized treatments, especially for cancer and chronic drugs. They can support the expansion of outsourcing when paired with legislative support and increased demand for specialist products. As a result, both in regulated and emerging markets, the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market share sector continues to expand.

Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Tablets were the dominant segment in the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market analysis, with a 55.70% market share in 2025, owing to their low cost, simple administration, long shelf life, and good patient adherence. The Capsules are emerging as the fastest growing segment in the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market trend, with a CAGR of 6.26%, driven by due to their versatility, ease of swallowing, and ability to encapsulate complex or multi-part formulations.

By Mechanism

In 2025, the controlled release, controlled Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market had with 58.84% market share, as it can keep steady drug concentration over a prolonged time and help to achieve better treatment effects and patient compliance. The immediate release is the fastest-growing segment in the global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market trend, owing to its fast-acting, low-cost, and broad application to acute and chronic diseases.

By End-Use

The large-sized companies control the global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing industry with a significant market share of 58.80%, owing to their mature infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and global manufacturing capability. Medium & Small Size Companies segment plays a vital role, registering the fastest growth over the forecast period, fueled by their ease of control, cost effectiveness, and filling niches for pharmaceuticals at either the regional or specialty levels.

Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Regional Insights:

In 2025, the North American region dominated the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing industry and accounted for 32.50% of the overall revenue share owing to its highly concentrated presence of large pharmaceutical companies, sophisticated manufacturing setup, and stringent drug regulatory regime (FDA).

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.41% over the forecast period 2026-2033, owing to its economic production, growing pharma infrastructure, and increasing generics demand.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Report:

Catalent, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Recipharm AB

Cambrex Corporation

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Almac Group

Aenova Group

Famar Health Care Services

Strides Pharma Science Ltd.

Corden Pharma International

Siegfried Holding AG

NextPharma

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Fareva Holding SA

Hetero Drugs Limited

Pfizer CentreOne

Evonik Industries AG

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited

Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Recent Developments:

In 2025 , Catalent expanded its commercial-scale OSD manufacturing capabilities by upgrading its U.S. and European facilities with enhanced high-potency and controlled-release production lines to support growing demand for complex formulations.

In 2025, Lonza strengthened its OSD portfolio by introducing an advanced formulation development platform designed to accelerate scale-up and improve bioavailability for poorly soluble compounds.

Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 38.12 billion Market Size by 2033 USD 60.23 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.92% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Granules, Others)

• By Mechanism (Immediate Release, Delayed Release, Controlled Release)

• By End Use (Large Size Companies, Medium & Small Size Companies, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

