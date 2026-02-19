



Press Release

Eviden and Almaviva join Forces to Secure Deployments of Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems in Italy

A strategic partnership supporting the pivotal role of Italian

C-ITS stakeholders in shaping a connected and cooperative European mobility ecosystem

Paris, France – February 19, 2026 – Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI today announces a strategic partnership with Almaviva, a leading Italian digital innovation group to advance the nationwide deployment of Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) and ensure seamless cross-border interoperability.

The partnership aims to support C-Roads Italy, a national program dedicated to deploying C-ITS technologies in real traffic conditions. These technologies enable vehicles to communicate with infrastructure and other road users, helping to reduce road accidents and congestion, promote cleaner and more efficient transport, and pave the way for Europe’s future automated mobility systems. C-Roads Italy is part of the EU funded C Roads initiative, which coordinates C-ITS deployments across more than 20 Member States.

Almaviva will distribute Eviden’s national-scale Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems Public Key Infrastructure (C-ITS PKI) across Italy to strengthen its transport & mobility activities, and MOOVA—its integrated, modular and seamless mobility platform designed to connect multiple modes of transport within a unified digital ecosystem.

Eviden contributes a certified and trusted cybersecurity product already deployed across Europe, along with deep expertise in transport security ecosystems. At the heart of the agreement lies secure communications for intelligent and cooperative transport systems, establishing robust digital trust domains and guaranteeing message authentication, integrity and confidentiality.

Indeed, C-ITS encompass vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communications, known as V2X, enabling use cases that involve public and private stakeholders. As these entities deploy C-ITS communication stations in vehicles and along road infrastructure, a robust Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) is essential to ensure the security, confidentiality, trustworthiness and native interoperability of their interactions.

Eviden’s C-ITS PKI, available as a SaaS offering within MOOVA, will include hosting services, technical support and ongoing maintenance allowing Italian public and private sector clients to benefit from end-to-end local support and operations, backed by more than a decade of collaboration between Eviden and Almaviva.

Yann Vincent, head of cybersecurity products, Eviden, Atos Group, said “We look forward to supporting C-ITS projects in Italy alongside Almaviva, the country’s leading information and communications technology group, and to bringing our C-ITS PKI solution—built on decades of expertise in high-assurance cryptographic infrastructures and digital identity—to support Italy’s ambitious plans for the rollout of secure, mobile, and connected road transport.”

Dario Ferrillo, transport infrastructure & logistics director, Almaviva, said: “The collaboration with Eviden represents a fundamental step in Almaviva's journey to accelerate the evolution of smart and cooperative mobility in Italy. By integrating a PKI C‑ITS solution already recognized at European level into the MOOVA platform, we are providing public and private operators with a reliable, scalable security infrastructure that is fully interoperable with continental standards.”

For more information about Eviden’s C‑ITS PKI which has been selected by the French government to design, deploy, and operate the nation’s official Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems Public Key Infrastructure, one of Europe’s most ambitious and comprehensive connected‑mobility security programs, please visit: France chooses Eviden to secure Cooperative, Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) | Eviden

About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand for hardware and software products with c. € 1 billion in revenue, operating in 36 countries and comprising four business units: advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. As a next-generation technology leader, Eviden offers a unique combination of hardware and software technologies for businesses, public sector and defense organizations and research institutions, helping them to create value out of their data. Bringing together more than 4,500 world-class talents and holding more than 2,100 patents, Eviden provides a strong portfolio of innovative and eco-efficient solutions in AI, computing, security, data and applications.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Almaviva

Almaviva is a leading Italian Information & Communication Technology group, with over 40 years of experience driving digital transformation for businesses and government agencies. As of 2024, the company employs more than 40,000 people across Italy and worldwide, with pro forma revenues exceeding €1.4 billion.

By combining proprietary platforms with cutting-edge technologies — such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cloud, and Cybersecurity — the Group leads the end-to-end evolution of processes and systems across strategic market sectors: public administration, transportation, healthcare, finance, defense and security, environment, and water management.

The Group operates through a global network of more than 30 companies and 80 locations in Italy and abroad, with a solid presence in several countries, including the United States, Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia.

