Reacta Healthcare Appoints Richard Nagle as Chair of Board of Directors

DEESIDE, United Kingdom, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reacta Healthcare Ltd, a leading developer of food allergy diagnostic products, today announces the appointment of Richard Nagle as Chair of its Board of Directors.

Richard brings more than 30 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical technology sectors including in immunology. He has founded and led multiple companies, raised tens of millions of dollars of funding, achieved a number of successful exits and delivered operational transformations as companies grow.

Among his senior leadership positions, Richard was a Strategic Advisor and CEO at Immune Regulation (now Revolo Biotherapeutics and formerly Peptinnovate) in which roles he oversaw significant strategic advancements, clinical and product development programs and corporate development during periods of significant growth. In addition to his role as Chair of Reacta Healthcare, he is a part-time Executive Director at SASPiPhi, a company developing precision antimicrobials.

Richard’s appointment strengthens Reacta’s senior leadership as the Company continues its rapid growth driven by its leading position as the only oral food challenge product manufactured under full pharmaceutical GMP, and its innovation pipeline which will fuel future strategic expansion.

Professor Ashley Woodcock, a co-founder of Reacta Healthcare and Chair since inception, remains with the Company in a Non-Executive Director role.

Dr. Paul Abrahams, Reacta Healthcare CEO, said: “We are thrilled to have Richard join us at such a pivotal time in the Company’s growth trajectory. His specific knowledge in the immunology space and broad experience in finance, corporate strategy and product development adds huge value and strengthens our strategic leadership. The senior team and I are looking forward to working with Richard to refine and deliver on an ambitious strategy for 2026 and beyond.

“We are hugely grateful to Ashley for his entrepreneurial leadership, guidance and support of Reacta to date and look forward to his ongoing contribution to the business as a Non-Executive Director.”

Richard Nagle, Reacta Healthcare Chair, added: “This is an extremely exciting time for Reacta, and I am delighted to be joining this dynamic business. Reacta has been at the forefront of food allergy diagnostics R&D and counts many of the leading companies in the allergy therapeutic development space as its partners. Our aim now is to continue to expand our presence both in the UK and internationally, delivering solutions that improve the safety, accuracy and efficiency of food allergy testing.

“Reacta has built a world class team to execute on its future development goals, and I look forward to working with Paul and the management team in helping them to realise maximum value from its pioneering products and deep innovation pipeline.”

Reacta was recently placed 12th in The Sunday Times Tech100 2026 fastest-growing private tech companies having expanded its multi-allergen product range to include milk and egg as well as peanut challenge meals.

About Reacta Healthcare

Reacta Healthcare is an innovative company setting a new standard in oral food challenge (OFC) products to empower the development of therapies and diagnostics to transform the lives of the millions of people living with food allergy worldwide.

The Company manufactures its products in a dedicated pharmaceutical GMP licensed-facility in the UK. The only OFC supplier working to this standard and operating worldwide.

Reacta Healthcare has been supplying clinical trials since 2017 and its OFC products have been used at over 300 sites in Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

A fast-growing, profitable private company, Reacta Healthcare works with biotechnology companies, CROs and pharmaceutical majors globally and is drawing on its heritage and proven track record in food and pharmaceutical science to develop a rich pipeline of future products and solutions for the allergy market. Patents for its challenge meals have been granted in a number of countries.

For further information, please contact:

Media

Charles Consultants

Sue Charles, E: sue.charles@charles-consultants.com M: +44 (0)7968 726585

Chris Gardner, E: Chris@CGComms.onmicrosoft.com M: +44 (0)7956 031077

At the Company

Lara Marks

Marketing & Communications Officer

E: lara.marks@reactahealthcare.com T: +44 (0)3332 423 042