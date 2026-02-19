2 Day Grid Batteries Training Seminar: Valuation, Emerging Technology, Policy Approaches, Design, Procurement and Operations (Houston, United States - May 7th - May 8th, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Depth Seminar: Grid Batteries: Valuation, Design, Procurement and Operations (Houston, United States - May 7th - May 8th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

All things batteries will be taught in context of valuation, design, procurement, and operations with an instructor who is recognized as a leading world expert and practitioner with many years of experience with batteries.

The advantage of this seminar is that you receive through a multi-module seminar a comprehensive and detailed set of insights of the latest on Grid Batteries with perspectives on markets, regulatory, policy, suppliers, use cases, valuation, design, procurement, commissioning, operations, and advances in software. Instructor runs a consulting practice and has many examples of the items in the training to show. Where applicable the Acelerex Grid Analytics planning tools will be used for examples for BESS modeling and simulations.

Key Modules

Session 1: Energy Storage Roadmap Planning and Policy Approaches

Session 2: Sizing and Designing Battery Energy Storage

Session 3: Battery Energy Storage Valuation Techniques

Session 4: Bess Procurement and Bidding Strategies

Session 5: BESS Commissioning and Performance Testing

Session 6: Forecasting, AI, and Blockchain Applications for Bess

What Will You Learn

Use-cases and Performance Compliance Testing

Battery testing standards as part of the commissioning of battery projects

Grid BESS Performance measures - types of compliance and typical tests to demonstrate use cases.

Commissioning Procedures

Advance battery controls and automation

Testing Protocols

Testing Signals

Battery Communication Systems

IoT Testing Analyzer and Data Collection

Examples of Live

Who Should Attend:

Among those who will benefit from this training program include energy and electric power executives; attorneys; government regulators; traders & trading support staff; marketing, sales, purchasing & risk management personnel; accountants & auditors; plant operators; engineers; and corporate planners.

Types of companies that typically attend this program include energy producers and marketers; utilities; banks & financial houses; industrial companies; accounting, law firms; municipal utilities; government regulators and electric generators.

Key Topics Covered:

Module-1: Energy Storage Roadmap Planning and Policy Approaches

What Will You Learn

Overview of battery technologies

Current battery trends

Mapping of storage technologies with identified services - scorecard Storage technology mapping Methodology Application ranking

Battery Energy Storage use cases like Energy Arbitrage, Spinning Reserve, Non-Sync Spinning Reserve, Regulation, Operating Reserve, Renewables Integration, EV Charging, Frequency Response, Black Start, and Others

Energy storage benefits for the power system

Identification of electricity storage services to enable higher penetration of VRE - covering methods, etc.

System Value Stacking for Energy Storage

Orienting to Value stacking - Financial benefits of Energy Systems Storage Optimizing and Stacking system values: Grid/ Utility values include transmission system, peaking replacement, frequency regulation, distribution, etc. Commercial values include microgrid, demand Charge Reduction - Peak demand shaving, optimizing RE use on site, resiliency - backup power for Utility outages, etc.

Policy case studies with Energy Storage CA, MA, NY and others

Microgrids and Island Grids Roadmap Planning and Policies

Policy Approach's and Mechanisms

Regulatory metrics

Case studies on various BESS plant focus on utility scale.

Analysis and methodology for the system value of electricity storage vs. other flexibility (ocgt, ccgt, engine, etc) options

Competition for Battery Energy Storage? (e.g Hydrogen, LAES, etc.)

Limitation of BESS and ways to create value stream.

Module-2: Sizing and Designing Battery Energy Storage

What Will You Learn

Grid batteries why?, when?, where?, and how much?

Incorporation of Batteries in Transmission Planning, Distribution Planning, and Integrated Resource Plans (IRPs)

Battery Chemistries, Power-Density, Lifecycle.

Comparison on other Competitive Storage Technologies of CSP and others

Cooling, connection analysis, cycling, augmentation, balance of plant, standards, communication systems, software, testing

Design considerations for battery projects such as augmentation

BESS use cases: voltage support, congestion management, frequency management (spinning reserve and frequency regulation), energy arbitrage etc.

Methodology to identify and determine energy storage services and sizing for various applications for the benefits of system - with exercise.

Alternative Analysis Capacity Investment Analysis with BESS

Production cost hourly and sub-hourly for BESS dispatch

Stacked Services Emulator for temporal and simultaneous use cases.

Evaluation and dispatch strategies for Stacked BESS applications with examples

Power System Studies - BESS Modeling, Interconnection, and Impact Analysis

Dispatch strategies in competitive markets for co-optimization of energy and ancillary services

Module-3: Battery Energy Storage Valuation Techniques

What Will You Learn

Alternative Analysis of answering the Why, Where, When and How Much questions

Production Cost for dispatch and analysis of batteries

Stacked Services Emulator for co-optimization valuation of batteries in competitive markets.

Battery Energy Storage valuation streams like Capacity deferral, fuel savings, VO&M savings, FO&M Savings, Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary Reserve Savings, Frequency Response, Black Start, T&D deferral, Cost to Load savings

Cost Analysis with efficiency, cycles per day and cycles per year, losses, fade, augmentation, energy costs, capital costs, EPC costs, FOM, VOM, Battery End of Life Costs, others

Assessing the viability of storage projects: System value vs. monetizable revenues - possible with case studies, example etc.

Storage project viability analysis Project feasibility model Financial modeling Monetizable benefits and costs Assigning system value to individual storage projects Economic viability gap and missing money issue

Understanding Financial Benefits of Energy Storage system with case studies Grid/Utility values (Transmission, peaking, frequency, voltage regulation, etc) Commercial Values (peak demand shaving, optimize RE, spinning reserve, backup power, demand charge reduction, etc.)

How current or potential energy storage projects (BESS, etc) and value streams that they used to create positive ROI.

How existing market monetized value streams refers to the non-monetized value streams available to Utilities.

Grid Battery Market Revenue Calculations: ERCOT, PJM, ISO-NE, NYISO, CAISO, IESO, AESO, SPP, MISO

Calculating frequency response and ancillary services revenues

Valuation of Capacity Value

Cost and benefit analysis for storage

Detailed financial models for batteries including NPV, IRR, payback, gearing, and others.

Discussion and comparisons on relevant incentive mechanism to support the BESS project, citing examples from international projects implementation.

Assessment Techniques for Hybrid Battery Systems paired with Flow Batteries, Thermal Plant and Renewables

Energy Storage Project Cost (for various application) and LCOE derivation for Worldwide and Asia - with exercise

Energy Storage Life Cycle calculation/analysis/projection - with exercise

Calculating PPA pricing for renewables plus batteries

Module-4: Procurement and Bidding Strategies

What Will You Learn

The good, the bad, and the ugly of battery vendors

Insights into the good, the bad, and the ugly for inverters

Power batteries and Energy Batteries, LFP, Conventional Lithium Ion, Flow Batteries, others

Battery characteristics and costs

Battery Pack Technical Specifications: Storage size, optimum SOC windows, C-rate, battery configuration (series/parallel redundancy; AC or DC couple for hybrid configuration), cell temperature, battery types, relevant degradation issues, location, etc.

PCS, BMS and EMS Technical Specifications: Operation mode, Charging and discharging strategies, monitoring and control of BESS requirements, SCADA requirement and other relevant components.

Bid Strategy working with battery vendors.

Evaluation of potential project bidders, partners, developer - methodology, key items, etc.

Procurement Strategies

Warrantees

EPC, IPP, Storage-as-a-service,

Project Development covering system design, specification, manufacturers, etc: Grid intertied (Parallel generation and operation) Stand Alone such as Off grid, Micro grids (islands,etc) , Load dedicated (Mines, etc), hybrid Battery chemistries AC vs DC Coupling Layouts and three lines Space planning (kWh/kW per sq ft) Initial cost considerations/differences

Safety Requirements: Fire/safety design aspects and concern of BESS, disposal strategies (end of its useful life), popular standards.

Waste Management for BESS - cost impact to LCOE etc.

Functional specification - sample and review

Origination documents, connection agreements

Sample RFP/Tender documents/Template/Review

Procurement auctions, bid strategy, auctions results, supply and demand, competitive differences

Review of innovative ownership models and how to price them

Stylized facts of auctions for procurement of batteries

Project Implementation - process flow to deploy ESS plant

Analysis and recommendation on energy storage operation

3rd party aggregators for ESS plant

Available financing options for ESS plants with application mapping - added with case studies - for utilities, commercial industrial, and residential.

Ways to attracts 3rd party financing options (any program or key enabler to boost the development of ESS plants)

Example available experts EPC/ Consultants Commissioning Agent O&M Team

Site Prep process Land Acquisition/Permits Foundation/Pad Equipment delivery/installation



Module-5: BESS Commissioning and Performance Testing

Speakers

Dr. Randell Johnson - CEO Acelerex

Dr. Johnson is CEO of Acelerex and has expertise and experience in the Valuation, Design, Procurement, and Operations of Grid Batteries Dr. Johnson has been involved in the Energy Storage Road Map for the Maldives, Bermuda Energy Storage Sizing Study, New York Energy Storage Road Map, Massachusetts State of Charge Study, MISO Energy Storage Study, Ontario Energy Storage Study, and numerous other energy storage studies.

He was selected by the World Bank to study 100% carbon-free grids with energy storage and Acelerex software and methods were selected by the International Renewable Energy Agency for increasing penetration of renewables with energy storage. Dr. Johnson has invented and developed software for battery analytics and battery real time control.

He is expert at power markets and valuation of energy storage to maximize utilization of existing transmission systems and co-optimization of transmission and other resources in addition of co-optimization of energy and ancillary services. A Harvard Business Case has been written for energy storage that includes methods pioneered by Dr. Johnson.

Dr. Johnson holds a Ph.D. in Power Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MS in Economics from Cass Business School, UK, and a Utility Corporate Finance Certificate for Gas and Electric Utilities from UConn Business School. Dr. Johnson has background in strategy, regulatory finance, economic optimizations, quantitative finance, electricity and energy markets, public policy, technical grid design, real-time optimizations, and high-performance computing.

