2025-2026 State of the Pizza Industry in the U.S.

The 12th edition of this Pizza industry report contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.

It is an essential resource for the Pizza industry covering the most important trends, including detailed data on:

Ready-to-eat and packaged pizza sales

Chain vs. independent pizzerias

Average sales per pizzeria

Delivery and takeout trends

Top brands and market shares for frozen pizza

Pricing trends for pizza ingredients

Demographic trends for pizza consumption

Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes important developments shaping the industry, such as:

The explosion of new and innovative pizza flavors and toppings

The popularity and improved quality of frozen pizza

The influx of limited-edition/seasonal pizza flavors

Health and wellness trends

The use of social media

Demand for plant-based pizza offerings

Environmental issues and sustainability

The impact of the economy and tariffs

Key Topics Covered:

Drivers of Industry Growth

Pizza Industry Adapts to Health and Allergy Trends

Economy's Impact on Pizza Sales

Overall Pizza Sales Trends

Ready-to-Eat Pizza Sales Fueled by Delivery and Takeout

Chain Restaurants Benefit From Value and Convenience

Top Pizza Chains

Independent Restaurants Promote Quality Ingredients and Unique Offerings

Number and Location of Pizzerias

Average Sales Per Pizzeria

Packaged Pizza Sales Continue to Trend Upward

Frozen Pizza Offering More Premium and Healthy Options

Refrigerated Pizza Getting Better Placement

Dry Pizza Mixes/Pizza Kits Benefit From Home Cooking and Personalization Trends

Top Frozen Pizza Producers and Brands

Private Label Expected to Gain Market Share

Frozen Pizza and Pizza Ingredient Price Trends

Demographic Profile of Pizza Consumers

Organic Pizza Sales Outpace Conventional Varieties

Greener Practices Save Money and Help Boost Demand

Social Media is a Vital Marketing Tool for Pizza Companies

Sources and Methodology

Statistical Tables

Total Pizza Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029

Distribution of Pizza Sales in the U.S., Ready-to-Eat vs. Packaged, 2010-2029

Ready-to-Eat Pizza Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029

Distribution of Ready-to-Eat Pizza Sales in the U.S., by Type of Service, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2029

Pizza Sales in Chain Restaurants in the U.S., 2010-2029

Top 25 Pizza Chains in the U.S., Ranked by 2024 Sales

Top 25 Pizza Chains in the U.S., Ranked by 2024 Units

Pizza Sales in Independent Restaurants in the U.S., 2010-2029

Number of Pizzerias in the U.S., 2010-2029

Number of Pizzerias in the U.S., by State, 2025

Number of Chain Pizzerias in the U.S., 2018-2029

Number of Independent Pizzerias in the U.S., 2018-2029

Average Sales Per Pizzeria in the U.S., 2010-2029

Average Sales Per Chain Pizzeria in the U.S., 2018-2029

Average Sales Per Independent Pizzeria in the U.S., 2018-2029

Packaged Pizza Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029

Frozen Pizza Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029

Refrigerated Pizza Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029

Dry Pizza Mix and Pizza Kit Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029

Refrigerated Pizza Crust/Dough Sales in the U.S., 2015-2029

Frozen Pizza Crust/Dough Sales in the U.S., 2015-2029

U.S. Dollar and Unit Sales for the Top 10 Vendors of Frozen Pizza, 2024-2025

U.S. Dollar and Unit Sales for the Top 10 Brands of Frozen Pizza, 2023-2024

U.S. Dollar and Unit Sales for the Top 10 Brands of Frozen Pizza Crust/Dough, 2024-2025

Ranking of the Top 20 Pizza Toppings in the U.S., 2025

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Frozen Pizza, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Cheese, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Meat Toppings, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Pizza Dough, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Tomato Sauce, 2010-2029

List of Graphs

Total Pizza Sales in the U.S., 2019-2029

Distribution of Pizza Sales in the U.S., Ready-to-Eat vs. Packaged, 2025

Number of Pizzerias in the U.S., 2019-2029

