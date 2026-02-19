2025-2026 State of the Pizza Industry in the U.S.

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Industry: Pizza in the U.S. (12th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 12th edition of this Pizza industry report contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.
It is an essential resource for the Pizza industry covering the most important trends, including detailed data on:
- Ready-to-eat and packaged pizza sales
- Chain vs. independent pizzerias
- Average sales per pizzeria
- Delivery and takeout trends
- Top brands and market shares for frozen pizza
- Pricing trends for pizza ingredients
- Demographic trends for pizza consumption
Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes important developments shaping the industry, such as:
- The explosion of new and innovative pizza flavors and toppings
- The popularity and improved quality of frozen pizza
- The influx of limited-edition/seasonal pizza flavors
- Health and wellness trends
- The use of social media
- Demand for plant-based pizza offerings
- Environmental issues and sustainability
- The impact of the economy and tariffs
Key Topics Covered:
- Drivers of Industry Growth
- Pizza Industry Adapts to Health and Allergy Trends
- Economy's Impact on Pizza Sales
- Overall Pizza Sales Trends
- Ready-to-Eat Pizza Sales Fueled by Delivery and Takeout
- Chain Restaurants Benefit From Value and Convenience
- Top Pizza Chains
- Independent Restaurants Promote Quality Ingredients and Unique Offerings
- Number and Location of Pizzerias
- Average Sales Per Pizzeria
- Packaged Pizza Sales Continue to Trend Upward
- Frozen Pizza Offering More Premium and Healthy Options
- Refrigerated Pizza Getting Better Placement
- Dry Pizza Mixes/Pizza Kits Benefit From Home Cooking and Personalization Trends
- Top Frozen Pizza Producers and Brands
- Private Label Expected to Gain Market Share
- Frozen Pizza and Pizza Ingredient Price Trends
- Demographic Profile of Pizza Consumers
- Organic Pizza Sales Outpace Conventional Varieties
- Greener Practices Save Money and Help Boost Demand
- Social Media is a Vital Marketing Tool for Pizza Companies
- Sources and Methodology
Statistical Tables
- Total Pizza Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Distribution of Pizza Sales in the U.S., Ready-to-Eat vs. Packaged, 2010-2029
- Ready-to-Eat Pizza Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Distribution of Ready-to-Eat Pizza Sales in the U.S., by Type of Service, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2029
- Pizza Sales in Chain Restaurants in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Top 25 Pizza Chains in the U.S., Ranked by 2024 Sales
- Top 25 Pizza Chains in the U.S., Ranked by 2024 Units
- Pizza Sales in Independent Restaurants in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Number of Pizzerias in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Number of Pizzerias in the U.S., by State, 2025
- Number of Chain Pizzerias in the U.S., 2018-2029
- Number of Independent Pizzerias in the U.S., 2018-2029
- Average Sales Per Pizzeria in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Average Sales Per Chain Pizzeria in the U.S., 2018-2029
- Average Sales Per Independent Pizzeria in the U.S., 2018-2029
- Packaged Pizza Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Frozen Pizza Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Refrigerated Pizza Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Dry Pizza Mix and Pizza Kit Sales in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Refrigerated Pizza Crust/Dough Sales in the U.S., 2015-2029
- Frozen Pizza Crust/Dough Sales in the U.S., 2015-2029
- U.S. Dollar and Unit Sales for the Top 10 Vendors of Frozen Pizza, 2024-2025
- U.S. Dollar and Unit Sales for the Top 10 Brands of Frozen Pizza, 2023-2024
- U.S. Dollar and Unit Sales for the Top 10 Brands of Frozen Pizza Crust/Dough, 2024-2025
- Ranking of the Top 20 Pizza Toppings in the U.S., 2025
- U.S. Producer Price Trends for Frozen Pizza, 2010-2029
- U.S. Producer Price Trends for Cheese, 2010-2029
- U.S. Producer Price Trends for Meat Toppings, 2010-2029
- U.S. Producer Price Trends for Pizza Dough, 2010-2029
- U.S. Producer Price Trends for Tomato Sauce, 2010-2029
List of Graphs
- Total Pizza Sales in the U.S., 2019-2029
- Distribution of Pizza Sales in the U.S., Ready-to-Eat vs. Packaged, 2025
- Number of Pizzerias in the U.S., 2019-2029
