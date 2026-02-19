US Data Center Renovation Opportunity Report 2025: A $44.7 Billion Market by 2034 from $8.9 Billion in 2024, Driven by Modernization, AI, and Sustainability for High-Density Workloads

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Data Center Renovation Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Data Center Renovation Market was valued at USD 8.9 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% to reach USD 44.7 billion by 2034.



Market growth is driven by the nation's rapidly expanding digital infrastructure, increasing data traffic, and the need to modernize aging data center facilities to meet high-density computing demands. The transition toward AI workloads, hyperscale cloud adoption, and edge computing requires enhanced power distribution, cooling efficiency, and space optimization.

Enterprises are increasingly prioritizing renovation over new construction to reduce costs, accelerate deployment, and comply with emerging energy-efficiency and sustainability regulations. As cyber threats intensify, modernization also includes robust upgrades to security, monitoring, and automation systems to maintain operational continuity in mission-critical environments.



The cooling segment held a 39% share in 2024, driven by the explosive growth of AI and high-density computing workloads. Traditional air-cooling systems are rapidly becoming insufficient as GPU-accelerated servers generate far greater heat loads than conventional IT equipment, with accelerated servers expected to drive nearly 30% annual growth in server electricity consumption, contributing to 70% of server-driven electricity growth between 2025 and 2030



The hyperscale segment will grow at a CAGR of 19.4% through 2034, driven by surging AI workloads, large-scale cloud expansion, and the increasing intensity of compute demands among major cloud and tech service providers. Hyperscale facilities require continuous upgrades to power distribution, cooling systems, and rack infrastructure to sustain unprecedented power densities and operational complexity.



The Southeast Data Center Renovation Market reached USD 2.35 billion in 2024, supported by its large concentration of enterprise data centers, rising colocation expansions, and strong adoption of cloud and edge infrastructure. States such as Texas, Virginia, Georgia, and Florida are leading renovation activities due to growing power demands, grid modernization efforts, and attractive tax incentives supporting infrastructure upgrades. The region's expanding technology sector, combined with a surge in AI, financial services, and hyperscale operations, continues to drive investment in data center modernization. Additionally, increasing sustainability commitments in the South are fueling the adoption of energy-efficient cooling and electrical systems, positioning the region as a key driver of long-term market growth.



Major companies in the U.S. Data Center Renovation Market include ABB Ltd., AECOM, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., DPR Construction, Eaton Corporation, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, and Vertiv Group Corp. Companies in the U.S. Data Center Renovation Market are implementing multifaceted strategies to reinforce their presence and meet rising modernization needs.

A primary focus is on expanding specialized renovation services, including advanced cooling retrofits, modular power upgrades, and resiliency enhancements that address high-density computing challenges. Firms are integrating AI-enabled monitoring, automation tools, and digital twin modeling to optimize renovation accuracy and reduce downtime. Strategic partnerships with cloud providers, hyperscalers, and construction firms help companies broaden their project pipelines and accelerate deployment capabilities.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Industry Insights



Growth drivers

AI/ML workload density requirements

Energy efficiency mandates & sustainability pressures

Aging infrastructure & equipment lifecycle replacement

Power grid constraints & transmission bottlenecks

Industry pitfalls and challenges

High capital investment requirements

Technical complexity & downtime risk management

Market opportunities

Liquid cooling retrofit market expansion

Waste heat recovery & energy as-a-service-models

Tier upgrade certification services

Federal & state incentive program utilization

Regulatory landscape

Federal regulatory environment

State-level regulatory analysis

Industry standards & certifications

Regulatory compliance cost analysis

Technology and innovation landscape

Current technological trends

Power and electrical infrastructure solutions

Cooling technology solutions

IT infrastructure & rack systems

Monitoring and management systems

Emerging technologies

AI driven infrastructure transformation

Advanced cooling technology evolution

Modular and prefabricated solutions

Automation and AI enabled operations

Technology adoption lifecycle & market readiness

Mainstream technology maturity assessment

Emerging technology adoption patterns

Innovation pipeline and future readiness

Use cases

Hyperscale AI data center retrofit

Colocation ESG modernization

Edge data center for smart city

Enterprise ESG & compliance renovation

Modular data center for disaster resilience

Best case scenario

AI-ready, net-zero data center cluster

Circular economy innovation hub

Edge-enabled smart city

Regulatory first-mover advantage

Workforce-led digital transformation

Industry ecosystem analysis

Supplier landscape

Profit margin

Cost structure

Value addition at each stage

Factor affecting the value chain

Company Profiles

Global companies

American Tower

Brookfield Infrastructure

Carrier Global

CBRE

Cushman & Wakefield

Digital Realty Trust

Equinix

Iron Mountain

JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle)

Trane Technologies

Regional champions

ABB

Digital Realty Trust

Eaton

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls International

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ Air Technology Systems

Vertiv Holdings

Legrand

Top emerging players & specialists

Rittal

CyrusOne

CoreSite Realty

Chemours Company (Opteon Solutions)

Asetek

LiquidStack Holdings

