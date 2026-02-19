Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Research Report 2026: A $90 Billion Opportunity by 2050 with a Projected 160,000 Passenger Drones to be in Operation

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global eVTOL and Advanced Air Mobility Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The passenger UAM market is projected to grow from approximately US$1 billion around 2030 to US$90 billion annually by 2050, with 160,000 commercial passenger drones in operation worldwide.
Investor confidence has been remarkable - funding in eVTOL startups grew from US$40 million in 2016 to US$907 million in the first half of 2020 alone, and in 2025 exceeded $6.5 billion. Four business model archetypes are emerging: system providers seeking vertical integration (Joby, Lilium), service providers (Droniq, Vodafone), hardware providers (Rolls-Royce, Skyports), and ticket brokers commoditising available flights.
The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market represents one of the most significant emerging sectors in global transportation, positioned at the convergence of aerospace engineering, electric propulsion, battery technology, autonomous systems, and digital infrastructure. What began as a conceptual vision - catalysed by Uber Technologies' 2016 "Uber Elevate" announcement - has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry attracting investment from aerospace giants, automotive OEMs, technology companies, and sovereign wealth funds.
The market encompasses far more than the aircraft themselves. It is best understood through the "5As" ecosystem framework: Aircraft, Ancillary services (MRO), Airlines (operators), Airports (vertiport infrastructure), and Airspace (air traffic management). This integrated ecosystem generates opportunities across vehicle manufacturing, battery and propulsion supply, composite materials, charging infrastructure, pilot training, ground infrastructure, and regulatory certification.
The industry has coalesced around four principal eVTOL architectures. Multicopter designs (EHang, Volocopter) prioritise simplicity for short urban journeys. Lift cruise configurations (BETA Technologies, Wisk Aero) separate vertical lift and forward flight for improved cruise efficiency. Vectored thrust designs - tiltrotor (Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation) and tiltwing (Lilium, Dufour Aerospace) - offer the greatest range and speed but increased complexity. The market is now scaling beyond small air taxis; Chinese start-up AutoFlight has demonstrated a five-tonne-class eVTOL carrying up to 10 passengers with 5,700 kg maximum take-off weight, validating that the technology can extend to regional travel, heavy logistics, and emergency response.
The AAM market addresses multiple journey types where eVTOL holds competitive advantage over ground transport: urban private hire (8-16 km), rural rideshare (40-80 km), sub-regional shuttle (100-160 km), cargo delivery (50-100 km), and air ambulance operations. Economic analysis demonstrates eVTOL solutions become most compelling at 40-160 km distances where ground congestion erodes speed advantages of surface transport.
Battery technology remains the foremost challenge: current lithium-ion cells deliver 250-300 Wh/kg, but commercially viable operations ultimately require 400-500 Wh/kg. A roadmap from high-nickel NMC and silicon anodes through lithium-sulfur and solid-state batteries is expected to close this gap. Certification and regulation represent the single greatest determinant of market timing - EASA's SC-VTOL framework, the FAA's certification pathways, CAAC's low-altitude economy strategy, and the UK CAA's Future Flight Challenge programme are the principal regulatory frameworks. Type certification has proven more costly and time-consuming than projected, causing a series of postponed commercialisation targets across the industry.
The market is developing at different speeds globally. North America leads in OEM development and regulatory progress. Europe benefits from EASA's proactive framework. China is emerging as a potentially dominant market through national low-altitude economy policy. The Middle East is investing heavily as part of smart city strategies. New ground infrastructure - vertiports ranging from basic landing pads to full-service urban hubs - requires substantial investment ahead of fleet deployment, creating a "chicken and egg" challenge.
The eVTOL market is entering a critical phase. First commercial air taxi services are expected in 2026-2028, initially at premium price points with limited route networks. The subsequent decade will determine whether the industry achieves the scale economics, autonomous capability, and public acceptance necessary to transition from niche service to mass mobility solution.
The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market is poised for transformative growth over the next decade, driven by converging advances in battery technology, electric propulsion, autonomous systems, composite materials, and digital airspace infrastructure. This comprehensive market research report provides in-depth analysis of the entire eVTOL ecosystem - from aircraft architectures and total cost of ownership through to vertiport infrastructure, air traffic management, regulation, and 10-year market forecasts to 2036.
Regulation and certification analysis spans EASA SC-VTOL, FAA Part 21/23/135, CAAC low-altitude economy policy, UK CAA Future Flight Challenge, and global certification timeline tracking. Regional market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa with regulatory comparison matrices and market entry timelines.
