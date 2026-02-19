Australia Data Centre Construction Industry Report 2025 Featuring AirTrunk , Multiplex Constructions, Fujitsu, Procore Technologies, Kapitol, Nilsen, Kajima, and DXN - Growth Analysis Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Data Centre Construction Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia Data Centre Construction Market, valued at AUD 3.64 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to AUD 6.24 billion by 2034, showcasing a CAGR of 5.54%. The market's growth is primarily fueled by advancements in mechanical systems, which drive the development of cutting-edge power distribution solutions, such as modular power distribution units that ensure a reliable power supply to servers.

Mechanical systems, including HVAC and cooling solutions, are critical in maintaining optimal data centre conditions. Additionally, sophisticated electrical systems, like power distribution units (PDUs) and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, are instrumental in enabling data centres to expand capacity in response to growing computing and storage demands.

Key factors propelling the development of the Australian data centre construction market include a robust push towards sustainable design, energy efficiency, and the use of renewable resources. There's an increased integration of advanced security systems, such as encryption technologies and biometric access controls, to combat cyber threats. Containerized data centres offer rapid deployment across various locations, while 5G networks are increasingly utilized for efficient data processing and enhanced connectivity. Notably, OVHcloud, a prominent European cloud provider, launched its third data centre in Sydney, Australia, in May 2024.

Australia Data Centre Construction Market Share

The BFSI sector commands a significant share due to its requirement for secure data storage, compliance with stringent regulations, and support for digital banking and AI innovations. The sector also demands robust risk management solutions.

Leading Companies in the Australia Data Centre Construction Market

The market's expansion is driven by digital transformation, heightened cloud adoption, the rise of edge computing, increased internet usage, and renewable energy initiatives.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (AUD) in 2025 $3.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (AUD) by 2034 $6.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Australia

Companies Featured

AirTrunk Operating Pty Ltd.

Multiplex Constructions Pty Limited

Fujitsu Australia Limited

Procore Technologies, Inc.

Kapitol Ltd.

Nilsen Pty Ltd.

Kajima Australia Pty Ltd. (ICON)

DXN Limited

Market Breakdown by Infrastructure:

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Others

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Others

General Infrastructure

Market Breakdown by Size:

Small and Medium Size Data Centres

Large Data Centres

Market Breakdown by Tier Type:

Tier I and II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Breakdown by End Use:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Government and Defence

Others

Market Breakdown by Region:

New South Wales

Victoria

Queensland

Australian Capital Territory

Western Australia

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4tn9jj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment