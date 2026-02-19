Australia Data Centre Construction Industry Report 2025 Featuring AirTrunk , Multiplex Constructions, Fujitsu, Procore Technologies, Kapitol, Nilsen, Kajima, and DXN - Growth Analysis Forecast to 2034

Key opportunities in the Australia data centre construction market include advancements in mechanical systems like HVAC and cooling, the growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient designs, increased adoption of 5G networks, and rising security measures. The BFSI sector leads due to its high data security needs.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Data Centre Construction Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia Data Centre Construction Market, valued at AUD 3.64 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to AUD 6.24 billion by 2034, showcasing a CAGR of 5.54%. The market's growth is primarily fueled by advancements in mechanical systems, which drive the development of cutting-edge power distribution solutions, such as modular power distribution units that ensure a reliable power supply to servers.

Mechanical systems, including HVAC and cooling solutions, are critical in maintaining optimal data centre conditions. Additionally, sophisticated electrical systems, like power distribution units (PDUs) and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, are instrumental in enabling data centres to expand capacity in response to growing computing and storage demands.

Key factors propelling the development of the Australian data centre construction market include a robust push towards sustainable design, energy efficiency, and the use of renewable resources. There's an increased integration of advanced security systems, such as encryption technologies and biometric access controls, to combat cyber threats. Containerized data centres offer rapid deployment across various locations, while 5G networks are increasingly utilized for efficient data processing and enhanced connectivity. Notably, OVHcloud, a prominent European cloud provider, launched its third data centre in Sydney, Australia, in May 2024.

Australia Data Centre Construction Market Share

The BFSI sector commands a significant share due to its requirement for secure data storage, compliance with stringent regulations, and support for digital banking and AI innovations. The sector also demands robust risk management solutions.

Leading Companies in the Australia Data Centre Construction Market

The market's expansion is driven by digital transformation, heightened cloud adoption, the rise of edge computing, increased internet usage, and renewable energy initiatives.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages110
Forecast Period2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (AUD) in 2025$3.64 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (AUD) by 2034$6.24 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.5%
Regions CoveredAustralia

Companies Featured

  • AirTrunk Operating Pty Ltd.
  • Multiplex Constructions Pty Limited
  • Fujitsu Australia Limited
  • Procore Technologies, Inc.
  • Kapitol Ltd.
  • Nilsen Pty Ltd.
  • Kajima Australia Pty Ltd. (ICON)
  • DXN Limited

Market Breakdown by Infrastructure:

  • Electrical Infrastructure
  • UPS Systems
  • Others
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
  • Cooling Systems
  • Racks
  • Others
  • General Infrastructure

Market Breakdown by Size:

  • Small and Medium Size Data Centres
  • Large Data Centres

Market Breakdown by Tier Type:

  • Tier I and II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Market Breakdown by End Use:

  • BFSI
  • IT and Telecom
  • Healthcare
  • Government and Defence
  • Others

Market Breakdown by Region:

  • New South Wales
  • Victoria
  • Queensland
  • Australian Capital Territory
  • Western Australia
  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4tn9jj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Australian Data Centre Construction Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Containerized Data Centre
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Data Centre Construction
                            
                            
                                Power Distribution Unit
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading