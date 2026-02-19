New GWI Report Identifies Urgent Need for Water Investment, Reveals Four High-Growth Opportunities for 2026–2030

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new industry report, Urgency and Opportunity: The New Dynamics of Water Investment, released by Global Water Intelligence (GWI) in partnership with XPV Water Partners, identified the need for investment in global water security is now urgent and unavoidable. For the first time in history, water has become an ‘in your face problem’ as escalating floods, fires, and droughts, and rising public concern are reshaping capital flows.

This latest data analysis outlines how to turn systemic risk into a strategic opportunity, and where to find a foothold in this rapidly shifting landscape. The report identifies four high growth investment themes expected to significantly outperform the broader water market over the next five years:

Flexibility — Mobile and rapidly deployable treatment systems for emergencies, industrial outages, and regulatory uncertainty.

Agility — AI-enabled data platforms that optimise existing infrastructure and support real-time crisis response.

Credibility — Monitoring and analytics technologies that provide transparent, real-time water quality assurance.

Availability — Desalination, water reuse, and enabling technologies that expand supply beyond natural freshwater limits.

The world must close an $8.8 trillion gap in water infrastructure investment over the next decade – but this urgent challenge is creating a new set of opportunities for investors who know where to look.

David Henderson, Managing Partner at XPV Water Partners, emphasises the urgency: “Water security has become an urgent global priority… thoughtful investment can accelerate technologies that improve resilience, expand access, strengthen infrastructure, and restore public trust.”

The paper is accompanied by a webinar, Monday 23 February, where the world’s leading voices in water business will share insights on the investment market has been shifting. Speakers include Metron’s Dr. Ellie Graeden, Tucson Water’s John Kmiec, XPV Water Partners’ David Henderson, Global Water Intelligence’s Christopher Gasson, and Moderator Antoine Walter of the ‘(don’t) Waste Water’ podcast.

Access the full paper at: https://landing.globalwaterintel.com/Urgency-and-Opportunity/urgency_download.html

