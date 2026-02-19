MEXC ICP Zero-Fee Gala Draws Over 80,000 Registrants and $1.5B in New User Trading Volume





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has concluded the ICP Zero-Fee Gala, a 32-day campaign held from January 15 to February 15, 2026 (UTC), featuring a $2 million reward pool. It generated $1.5 billion in trading volume from new users alone, reflecting strong market interest in the ICP ecosystem and user trust in MEXC.

The ICP Zero-Fee Gala attracted 350,000 unique visitors and over 80,000 registrants, underscoring the broad reach and appeal of MEXC's user-focused campaign.

The campaign's diverse reward structure played a key role in driving this engagement, delivering tangible value to both new and existing users. Zero-Fee Trading was applied across ckBTC/BTC, ckUSDT/USDT, and ICP/USDT spot pairs, as well as the ICPUSDT futures pair. New users were eligible for a deposit bonus upon making a qualifying net deposit, as well as access to a 300,000 USDT futures bonus pool tied to spot and futures trading milestones. A separate 10,000 ICP reward pool was available for ckBTC spot trading, with new users able to receive 5 ICP upon reaching the required ckBTC/USDT trading volume. All users could participate in a Futures Trading Challenge, sharing a 200,000 USDT bonus pool across three progressive trading volume tiers. For users seeking yield opportunities, ckUSDT staking offered returns of up to 400% APR.

The ICP Zero-Fee Gala reflects MEXC's broader commitment to making financial opportunity accessible to all users. By removing trading fees, delivering deep liquidity, and expanding access to emerging digital assets, MEXC continues to empower users to discover more, move faster, and act on market opportunities without unnecessary friction.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/563136fc-2f74-4561-9c99-0c78e51b0b7b