Mexico Digital Ad Spend Business Report 2026: Market to Grow by 10.5% to Reach $13.14 Billion this Year - Strategic Partnerships and Consolidations Shape Competitive Direction with Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Digital Ad Spend Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Advertising Channel, Format & Media, Platforms, Pricing Models, Industry, Digital Ecosystem, and Media Buying Method - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital ad spend market in Mexico is expected to grow by 10.5% annually, reaching US$13.14 billion by 2026. The digital ad spend market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2025, achieving a CAGR of 9.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2026 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the digital ad spend market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$11.90 billion to approximately US$18.30 billion.





The report offers in-depth segmentation across the ad spend market, covering spend distribution by channel (television, print, radio, outdoor, and digital) and detailed breakdowns within digital ad spend, including search, ecommerce, news and media, social platforms, gaming environments, and other digital destinations.

Mexico's digital advertising market is undergoing structural change as shifts in consumer behaviour, emerging media formats, and new advertiser priorities reshape spend patterns. The landscape is moving toward greater performance accountability, deeper commerce integration, and stronger privacy resilience, supported by the expansion of retail media, CTV, creator-led environments, and first-party data strategies. While global platforms remain central, the market is becoming more diversified and locally driven. Advertisers that align with measurable, privacy-compliant, and commerce-connected platforms will be best positioned as Mexico's digital ecosystem continues to mature.

Competitive Landscape - Digital Advertising

Mexico's digital advertising ecosystem is entering a phase of structural consolidation and expanded platform competition, as global tech players are increasingly challenged by regional retail networks, local publishers, and telecom-backed media assets. Emerging data privacy norms and rising demands for performance accountability are reshaping competitive dynamics, shifting the market from platform dominance toward more coordinated platform orchestration.

Advertisers are diversifying investment across retail media, CTV, and newer local formats, requiring greater agility, data integrity, and integration capability. Those able to navigate regulatory expectations, manage cross-platform complexity, and align with trusted, performance-driven ecosystems will be best positioned in Mexico's evolving digital landscape.

Strategic Partnerships and Consolidations Shape Competitive Direction

Several recent alliances and structural moves are reshaping Mexico's ad ecosystem:

Retail-media partnerships between FMCG companies and marketplaces (e.g., CPG brand placements on Mercado Libre) are creating closed-loop performance channels, bypassing traditional media planning altogether.

Influencer agencies and creator monetization platforms have seen rapid client uptake, particularly across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Creator marketing is now being embedded into formal media plans, accelerating demand for third-party platforms that facilitate campaign discovery, tracking, and compliance.

Media agencies are also consolidating capabilities across creative and programmatic. Large holding groups in Mexico including Dentsu, WPP, and Publicis are expanding their in-house digital trading desks and performance marketing offerings, often acquiring smaller digital firms to enhance executional depth.

Regulatory Landscape Is Evolving to Address Privacy and Platform Dominance

Consumer data protection and privacy norms have tightened, with advertisers now required to disclose data handling practices more transparently. This shift is leading to a stronger focus on first-party data and contextual targeting.

Discussions have also intensified around platform accountability and competition, with public debates surfacing around the dominance of global digital platforms. While no major antitrust action has occurred, government bodies are monitoring platform behaviors more actively, especially concerning local news visibility, ad pricing transparency, and tax compliance.

The report further categorizes digital ad spend by formats such as video, display, influencer marketing, email, and audio, alongside device platforms and pricing models. Additional analysis captures industry-level allocation patterns and the structure of the digital ad spend market across walled gardens and the open web, as well as distinctions between programmatic and direct media buying. Collectively, these datasets provide a comprehensive and quantifiable view of market size, spend behavior, and the structural dynamics shaping digital ad spend.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2026 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $18.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Mexico



Report Scope

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the digital ad spend industry in Mexico, with comprehensive coverage across both ad spend and digital ad spend markets. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Mexico Ad Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Spend Value

Mexico Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Advertising Channel

Television Advertising

Print Advertising

Radio Advertising

Outdoor Advertising

Digital Advertising

Other

Mexico Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Television Advertising

Linear TV Advertising

Connected TV / OTT Video Advertising

Mexico Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Radio Advertising

Traditional Radio Advertising

Digital Audio / Podcast Advertising

Mexico Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Outdoor Advertising

Traditional OOH Advertising

Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Advertising

Mexico Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Digital Advertising

Spend Value

Mexico Digital Ad Spend Market by Segmentation

Search Engine Sites

Ecommerce Sites

News & Media Sites

Social Media

Gaming Platforms

Forums & Classifieds

Others

Mexico Digital Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Social Media





Mexico Digital Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Gaming Platforms

Around Games Environment Ad Spend

In Game Environment Ad Spend

In Game Immersive Ad Spend

Exclusive Advertising Games Spend

Mexico Digital Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Format & Media

Video

Display

Email

Influencer Marketing

Blogging and Podcasting

Mexico Digital Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Platform

Mobile

Desktop and Laptop

Mexico Digital Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Pricing Model

Cost Per Mile (CPM)

Cost Per Click (CPC)

Performance Based Advertising

Others

Mexico Digital Ad Spend Market Segmentation by Industry

Technology

Travel & Hospitality

FMCG

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunications

Retail & Consumer Goods

Business and Financial Services

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Public Sector

Construction and Real estate

Education

Home Appliances and Furniture

Other Industries

Mexico Digital Ad Spend Market by Digital Ecosystem

Walled Gardens

Open Web / Independent Publishers

Mexico Digital Ad Spend Market by Media Buying Method

Programmatic Advertising

Direct Advertising

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6eznfq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment