Global Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Size Projected to Reach $104.30 Billion by 2033; Immunoglobulins Drive Robust 9.08% CAGR – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, The Blood Plasma Derivatives Market size was valued at $52.16 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach $104.30 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.08 from 2026 to 2033."

The market is witnessing strong growth driven by the increasing incidence of immune deficiencies, hematological disorders, and neurological disorders. The International Labor Organization and various global health bodies have emphasized the importance of plasma-derived therapies like immunoglobulins, coagulation factors, and albumin. Demand for blood plasma derivatives was at 145 million liters in 2025, indicating strong growth driven by increasing immunoglobulin usage and plasma collection infrastructure in key markets.

Market Size in 2025: $52.16 Billion

Market Size by 2033: $104.30 Billion

CAGR: 9.08% from 2026 to 2033

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2033

Historical Data: 2022–2024

The U.S. Blood Plasma Derivatives Market was valued at $17.06 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $33.54 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.85% over the forecast period. The presence of plasma donation infrastructure, rising utilization of immunoglobulin treatment for chronic as well as neurological disorders, and continuous investments in R&D activities by major players in the global biopharmaceutical market are some of the factors driving the market growth. Growing reimbursement and clinical acceptance of plasma-based therapy are accelerating product penetration within major healthcare facilities.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Immunoglobulins held the largest market share of 41.28% in 2025 as they had been widely being used to treat immune deficiencies, autoimmune diseases & infections. Fibrinogen Concentrate is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.74% during 2026–2033 as it can be used to control trauma and surgical bleeding.

By Source

Human Plasma dominated with a 67.85% share in 2025 as they have demonstrated safety and proven to be trustworthy in generating therapeutic proteins. Recombinant is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.29% during the forecast period as it removes the risk of infection and reliance on human donors.

By Application

Immunology accounted for the highest market share of 38.62% in 2025 supported by increasing incidence of immunodeficiency diseases and autoimmune disorders. Neurology is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 9.97% through 2026–2033 due to the increasing use in in neuropathy, plasma-derive day treatments globally.

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics held the largest share of 54.43% in 2025 incorporating as the main centers for plasma therapy, with advanced diagnostic products and well-established patient care processes. Research Institutes are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.86% during 2026–2033 as clinical trials expand and academic joint ventures with biopharmaceutical corporations have multiplied.

Regional Insights:

The North America dominated the Blood Plasma Derivatives Market with a 39.57% share, owing to investment in healthcare infrastructure and high plasma therapy utilization rate U.S and Canada.

The Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Derivatives Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.89% during 2026–2033. Increased demand in China, Japan, India and South Korea for healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness toward plasma therapies (including IVIG) are the major factors that spur growth.

Recent Developments:

In April 2025 , CSL unveiled its state-of-the-art plasma fractionation Facility F in Broadmeadows, Australia. Featuring full automation and robotics, the plant enhances plasma processing capacity to over 10 million litres annually, boosting CSL’s leadership in plasma-derived therapies and manufacturing excellence.

, CSL unveiled its state-of-the-art plasma fractionation Facility F in Broadmeadows, Australia. Featuring full automation and robotics, the plant enhances plasma processing capacity to over 10 million litres annually, boosting CSL’s leadership in plasma-derived therapies and manufacturing excellence. In October 2025, Takeda launched HyHub and HyHub Duo devices in the U.S. for use with its plasma-derived immunoglobulin therapy HYQVIA. The devices simplify infusion preparation, reduce steps and ancillary supplies, and enhance patient mobility during treatment.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY & FRACTIONATION METRICS – helps you understand plasma fractionation efficiency, recovery yield consistency, and processing cycle time across large-scale manufacturing units. Also evaluates batch reproducibility and standardization levels to assess production scalability and operational control.

– helps you understand plasma fractionation efficiency, recovery yield consistency, and processing cycle time across large-scale manufacturing units. Also evaluates batch reproducibility and standardization levels to assess production scalability and operational control. UTILIZATION & CLINICAL APPLICATION INDICATORS – helps you analyze consumption frequency across therapeutic and diagnostic applications along with utilization efficiency in hospitals and laboratories. Also measures storage stability and shelf-life performance under long-term controlled medical environments.

– helps you analyze consumption frequency across therapeutic and diagnostic applications along with utilization efficiency in hospitals and laboratories. Also measures storage stability and shelf-life performance under long-term controlled medical environments. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify risks across temperature-sensitive transportation, inventory turnover duration, and manufacturing-to-end-user lead times. Also evaluates distribution reliability and stock replenishment efficiency across healthcare networks.

– helps you identify risks across temperature-sensitive transportation, inventory turnover duration, and manufacturing-to-end-user lead times. Also evaluates distribution reliability and stock replenishment efficiency across healthcare networks. QUALITY & SAFETY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you assess purity and potency verification standards along with viral inactivation and sterilization efficiency benchmarks. Also measures compliance with pharmacopoeial regulations and batch validation performance before distribution.

– helps you assess purity and potency verification standards along with viral inactivation and sterilization efficiency benchmarks. Also measures compliance with pharmacopoeial regulations and batch validation performance before distribution. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you determine whether plasma processing facilities are operating at optimal throughput levels or facing underutilization constraints. Also supports investment planning by analyzing production scalability and demand alignment.

– helps you determine whether plasma processing facilities are operating at optimal throughput levels or facing underutilization constraints. Also supports investment planning by analyzing production scalability and demand alignment. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & OPERATIONAL BENCHMARKING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key plasma derivative manufacturers based on production efficiency, quality compliance, and distribution capabilities. Also analyzes operational differentiation and expansion strategies across global markets.

