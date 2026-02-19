Gentherm Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Achieved Record Annual Revenue of $1.5 Billion 

Increased Full Year Operating Cash Flow 7% Year-over-Year; Reduced Net Leverage to 0.2x

Establishes 2026 Guidance; Provides Preliminary Revenue Outlook of ~$1.7B for 2027

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“We made significant progress on our long-term strategic initiatives while executing against our 2025 financial and operational plans. We are intent on transforming Gentherm. Momentum on our adjacent market initiatives continues to build, and our announced combination with Modine Performance Technologies, which is expected to close by the end of the year, will position us as a truly differentiated supplier—one with a stronger product portfolio, broader end-market diversification, and an enhanced platform for profitable growth,” said Bill Presley, the Company's President and CEO.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Secured Automotive New Business Awards totaling $485 million in the quarter.
  • Selected by a second leading global furniture brand to supply climate and comfort solutions with start of production expected in mid-2026.
  • Product revenues of $382.8 million increased 8.5% from $352.9 million in the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased 5.6%, with Automotive increasing 6.0% and Medical decreasing 3.9%.
  • Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions revenue increased 11.1% year over year, or 8.6% excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, outperforming S&P Global’s mid-February light vehicle production report in our relevant markets by 820 basis points.
  • Gross margin was 23.7%, compared to 24.4% in the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by higher material costs, including mix, as well as expenses related to our footprint realignment, partially offset by operating leverage.
  • Net income was $3.0 million, compared to $15.3 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $40.6 million, or 10.6% of revenue, compared to $41.4 million, or 11.7% of revenue, in the prior year.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.10, compared to $0.49 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.49, compared to $0.29 in the prior year.

Full Year 2025 Highlights

  • Secured Automotive New Business Awards totaling $2.2 billion in the year.
  • Product revenues of $1,498.6 million increased 2.9% from $1,456.1 million in the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased 1.8%, with Automotive increasing 1.9% and Medical decreasing 1.3%.
  • Gross margin was 24.2%, compared to 25.2% in the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by higher material costs, including mix, as well as expenses related to our footprint realignment, partially offset by operating leverage.
  • Net income was $18.3 million, compared to $64.9 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $174.8 million, or 11.7% of revenue, compared to $182.9 million, or 12.6% of revenue, in the prior year.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.59, compared to $2.06 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $2.27, compared to $2.33 in the prior year.
  • Delivered full year cash flow from operations of $116.8 million, compared to $109.6 million in the prior year.
  • Reduced net leverage to ~0.2x and increased liquidity to $468.8 million at year end, compared to ~0.5x and $414.1 million, respectively, at the prior year end.

Presley concluded, “As we begin 2026, our team is united around a clear set of strategic priorities and is energized by the momentum we’ve created. We are taking bold, decisive actions that will position Gentherm for sustainable, profitable growth and create long-term shareholder value.”

Guidance

The Company is providing guidance for full year 2026 and a preliminary revenue outlook for 2027¹:

   
  As of February 2026
 Product Revenues$1.5B – $1.6B
2026Adjusted EBITDA$175M – $195M
 Adjusted Free Cash Flow$80M – $100M
   
2027Product Revenues~$1.7B
   

¹2026 guidance based on tariffs currently in effect as of today, our current forecast of customer orders and expectations of near-term conditions, light vehicle production in our relevant markets decreasing at a low single digit rate for full year 2026 versus 2025, and a EUR to USD exchange rate of $1.16/Euro. Assumes an effective tax rate of ~30%. Does not reflect any impact from the planned combination with Modine Performance Technologies.

The Company provides various non-GAAP financial measures in this release. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” below for additional information, including definitions, usefulness for investors and limitations, as well as reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Gentherm will conduct a conference call today at 8:00 am Eastern Time to review these results. The dial-in number for the call is 1-877-407-4018 (callers in the U.S.) or +1-201-689-8471 (callers outside the U.S.). The passcode for the live call is 13758613.

A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call, as well as a copy of the supplemental materials that will be used during the conference call, can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call until 11:59 pm Eastern Time on March 5, 2026. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (callers in the U.S.), or +1-412-317-6671 (callers outside the U.S.). The passcode for the replay is 13758613.

Investor Contact 
Gregory Blanchette
investors@gentherm.com
248.308.1702 

Media Contact 
Melissa Fischer 
media@gentherm.com
248.289.9702 

About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCI™), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2025, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.2 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION
This release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. It does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document. No offering or sale of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”) among Gentherm, Modine Manufacturing Company (“Modine”) and Modine’s Performance Technologies business (“SpinCo”), the parties intend to file relevant materials with the SEC, including, among other filings, a registration statement on Form S-4 to be filed by Gentherm (the “Form S-4”) that will include a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus of Gentherm and a definitive proxy statement/prospectus of Gentherm, the latter of which will be mailed to shareholders of Gentherm, and a registration statement on Form 10 to be filed by SpinCo that will incorporate by reference certain portions of the Form S-4 and will serve as an information statement/prospectus in connection with the spin-off of SpinCo from Modine. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF GENTHERM AND MODINE ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, THE INFORMATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT GENTHERM, MODINE, SPINCO, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Form S-4 and the proxy statement/prospectus (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by Gentherm, Modine or SpinCo through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Gentherm will be available free of charge on Gentherm’s website at ir.Gentherm.com under the tab “Financial Info” and under the heading “SEC Filings.” Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Modine and SpinCo will be available free of charge on Modine’s website at investors.Modine.com under the tab “Financials” and under the heading “SEC Filings.”

Participants in the Solicitation
Gentherm and Modine and their respective directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies from Gentherm’s shareholders in connection with the Proposed Transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Gentherm is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on February 19, 2025, and its proxy statement for its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025. To the extent holdings of Gentherm’s securities by its directors or executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in such filings, such changes have been or will be reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Gentherm and other information regarding the potential participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the Proposed Transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Modine is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on May 21, 2025, and its proxy statement for its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on July 9, 2025. To the extent holdings of Modine’s securities by its directors or executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in such filings, such changes have been or will be reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. You may obtain these documents (when they become available) free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov and from Gentherm’s website and Modine’s website as described above.

Forward-Looking Statements 
Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Gentherm Incorporated's goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other future events. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein and are based on management's reasonable expectations and beliefs. In making these statements we rely on assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, third party information and projections from sources that management believes to be reputable, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to:

  • macroeconomic, geopolitical and similar global factors in the cyclical Automotive industry;
  • the impact of, and our ability to mitigate the effects of, global economic and trade policies, including increases in duties, tariffs and taxation on the import or export of our products related to U.S. trade disputes;
  • increasing U.S. and global competition, including with non-traditional entrants;
  • our ability to effectively manage new product launches and research and development, and the market acceptance of such products and technologies;
  • the evolution and challenges of the automotive industry towards electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles and mobility on demand services, and related consumer behaviors and preferences;
  • our ability to convert automotive new business awards into product revenues;
  • the constraints in the supply chain environment, and inflationary and other cost pressures;
  • the production levels of our major customers and OEMs in our relevant markets and sudden fluctuations in such production levels;
  • our business in China, which is subject to unique operational, competitive, geopolitical, regulatory and economic risks;
  • the impact of our global operations, including our cost structure and global manufacturing footprint, operations within Ukraine, and foreign currency and exchange risk;
  • our product quality and safety and impact of product safety recalls and alleged defects in products;
  • our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and wage inflation;
  • a tightening labor market, labor shortages or work stoppages impacting us, our customers or our suppliers, such as recent labor strikes among certain OEMs and suppliers;
  • our achievement of product cost reductions to offset customer-imposed price reductions or other pricing pressures;
  • our ability to execute efforts to optimize our global supply chain and manufacturing footprint, including opening new facilities and transferring production;
  • our ability to source, consummate, integrate and achieve planned benefits of strategic acquisitions, investments and, as applicable, exits;
  • any security breaches and other disruptions to our information technology networks and systems, as well as privacy, data security and data protection risks, including risks associated with use of artificial intelligence capabilities in our business operations;
  • any loss or insolvency of our key customers and OEMs, or key suppliers;
  • our ability to project future sales volume based on third-party information, based on which we manage our business;
  • the protection of our intellectual property in certain jurisdictions;
  • our compliance with global anti-corruption laws and regulations;
  • legal and regulatory proceedings and claims involving us or one of our major customers;
  • the extensive regulation of our patient temperature management business;
  • risks associated with our manufacturing processes;
  • the effects of climate change and regulatory and stakeholder-imposed requirements to address climate change and other sustainability issues;
  • our product quality and safety;
  • our borrowing availability under our revolving credit facility, as well as the ability to access the capital markets, to support our planned growth; and
  • our indebtedness and compliance with our debt covenants.

Furthermore, important factors related to the Proposed Transaction could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including:

  • that one or more closing conditions to the Proposed Transaction, including certain regulatory approvals, may not be satisfied or waived, on a timely basis or otherwise, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the Proposed Transaction, may require conditions, limitations or restrictions in connection with such approvals or that the required approval by the shareholders of Gentherm may not be obtained;
  • the risk that the Proposed Transaction may not be completed on the terms or in the time frame expected by Gentherm, Modine and SpinCo, or at all;
  • unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Proposed Transaction;
  • uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the combined company following completion of the Proposed Transaction;
  • failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Transaction, including as a result of delay in completing the Proposed Transaction or integrating the businesses of Gentherm and SpinCo, on the expected timeframe or at all;
  • the ability of the combined company to implement its business strategy;
  • difficulties and delays in the combined company achieving revenue and cost synergies;
  • inability of the combined company to retain and hire key personnel;
  • the occurrence of any event that could give rise to termination of the Proposed Transaction;
  • the risk that shareholder litigation in connection with the Proposed Transaction or other litigation, settlements or investigations may affect the timing or occurrence of the Proposed Transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability;
  • evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes;
  • changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions or any volatility resulting from the imposition of and changing policies, including those policies with respect to tariffs;
  • actions by third parties, including government agencies;
  • the risk that the anticipated tax treatment of the Proposed Transaction is not obtained;
  • the risk of greater than expected difficulty in separating the business of SpinCo from the other businesses of Modine; and
  • risks related to the disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the pendency of the Proposed Transaction, or other effects of the pendency of the Proposed Transaction on the relationship of any of the parties to the Proposed Transaction with their employees, customers, suppliers, or other counterparties.

The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with the Company's reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including “Risk Factors,” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. In addition, with reasonable frequency, we have entered into business combinations, acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments and other significant transactions. Such forward-looking statements do not include the potential impact of any such transactions that may be completed after the date hereof, each of which may present material risks to the Company’s future business and financial results. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time.

Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its strategies or expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results reported in accordance with GAAP throughout this release, the Company has provided here or elsewhere information regarding: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”); Adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted earnings per share (“Adjusted earnings per share” or “Adjusted EPS”); Quarter-to-date Operating Cash Flow; Free Cash Flow; Adjusted Free Cash Flow; Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion rate; net capital expenditures (“net CAPEX”); Net Debt; liquidity; Net Leverage Ratio (“Net Leverage”); revenue, segment revenue and product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses; adjusted operating expenses; Pro Forma Revenue; Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA; and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin, each a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, deferred financing cost amortization, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by product revenues. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as earnings adjusted by restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines Quarter-to-date Operating Cash Flow as Net cash provided by operating activities for the current period less that of the immediately preceding period. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Net cash provided by operating activities less Purchases of property and equipment. The Company defines net CAPEX as Purchases of property and equipment less Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Net cash provided by operating activities, excluding cash restructuring expenses, net and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations, less net CAPEX. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion rate as Adjusted Free Cash Flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Net Debt as the principal amount of all Consolidated Funded Indebtedness (as defined in the Credit Agreement) less cash and cash equivalents. The Company defines liquidity as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and availability under the Company’s revolving line of credit. The Company defines Net Leverage as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four fiscal quarters. The Company defines revenue, segment revenue or product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses as such revenue, excluding the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange on revenue by translating actual revenue using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates and excluding the other items specified. The Company defines adjusted operating expenses as operating expenses excluding related non-cash stock based compensation, restructuring expenses, net, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations. The Company defines Pro Forma revenue as Gentherm’s product revenues for the trailing four fiscal quarters (from the date specified), plus Modine Performance Technologies’ Net sales for the trailing four fiscal quarters (from the date specified), as reported by Modine Manufacturing Company, adjusted to reflect the latest business structure. The Company defines Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA as Gentherm’s Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four fiscal quarters (from the date specified), plus Modine Performance Technologies’ Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four fiscal quarters (from the date specified), as reported by Modine Manufacturing Company, adjusted to reflect the latest business structure and go-forward operational alignment. The Company defines Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA divided by Pro Forma Revenue.

The Company’s reconciliations are included in this release or can be found in the supplemental materials on the Company’s website.

In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses Quarter-to-date Operating Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion rate, Net Debt, net leverage and liquidity as supplemental measures of its liquidity and the other non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Management provides such non-GAAP financial measures so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses with the belief that it will assist investors in properly assessing the Company's performance on a period-over-period basis by excluding matters not indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating or liquidity results and therefore enhance the comparability of the Company's results and provide additional information for analyzing trends in the business. In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur revenues, expenses, and cash and non-cash obligations that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There also can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material. Other companies in our industry may define and calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do and those calculations may not be comparable to our metrics. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, revenue or other consolidated income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release and other public communications may include estimates of future Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion rate, Adjusted EPS, Pro Forma Revenue, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin. The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP forward-looking guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to taxes and non-recurring items, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

 
GENTHERM INCORPORATED
       
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Product revenues $382,788  $352,914  $1,498,602  $1,456,124 
Cost of sales  291,987   266,810   1,136,426   1,089,693 
Gross margin  90,801   86,104   362,176   366,431 
Operating expenses:            
Net research and development expenses  23,556   21,078   94,759   88,697 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  47,605   38,646   170,045   155,108 
Restructuring expenses, net  1,868   768   12,476   13,110 
Loss on sale of land and building, net        2,196    
Impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment     1,971      2,501 
Total operating expenses  73,029   62,463   279,476   259,416 
Operating income  17,772   23,641   82,700   107,015 
Interest expense, net  (2,900)  (3,344)  (13,811)  (15,300)
Foreign currency (loss) gain  (1,024)  15,812   (28,415)  9,599 
Other (loss) income  (3,515)  (1)  (4,639)  951 
Earnings before income tax  10,333   36,108   35,835   102,265 
Income tax expense  7,346   20,787   17,550   37,318 
Net income $2,987  $15,321  $18,285  $64,947 
Basic earnings per share $0.10  $0.50  $0.60  $2.08 
Diluted earnings per share $0.10  $0.49  $0.59  $2.06 
Weighted average number of shares – basic  30,485   30,912   30,585   31,293 
Weighted average number of shares – diluted  30,939   31,054   30,933   31,476 
                 


 
GENTHERM INCORPORATED
       
REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND RECONCILIATION OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2024(a)  % Change  2025  2024(a)  % Change 
Climate Control Seats $200,866  $189,597   5.9% $793,314  $771,310   2.9%
Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions  58,540   46,260   26.5%  212,182   178,584   18.8%
Climate Control Interiors  50,337   45,494   10.6%  197,901   186,972   5.8%
Climate and Comfort Electronics  7,444   4,097   81.7%  29,664   17,363   70.8%
Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions  317,187   285,448   11.1%  1,233,061   1,154,229   6.8%
Valve Systems  24,074   23,082   4.3%  96,877   105,056   (7.8)%
Other Automotive  27,628   30,304   (8.8)%  118,888   146,993   (19.1)%
Subtotal Automotive segment  368,889   338,834   8.9%  1,448,826   1,406,278   3.0%
Medical segment  13,899   14,080   (1.3)%  49,776   49,846   (0.1)%
Total Company $382,788  $352,914   8.5% $1,498,602  $1,456,124   2.9%
                   
Foreign currency translation impact(b)  10,019         16,727       
Total Company, excluding foreign
currency translation impact		 $372,769  $352,914   5.6% $1,481,875  $1,456,124   1.8%
                   
(a) Prior period product categories have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. See "Revenue by Product Category Historical Recast" table below for additional information. 
(b) Foreign currency translation impacts for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, were as follows: Automotive segment: $9,644 and $16,150; Medical segment: $375, and $577; Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions: $7,295 and $11,624. 
  


 
GENTHERM INCORPORATED
       
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net income $2,987  $15,321  $18,285  $64,947 
Add back:            
Depreciation and amortization  13,783   12,587   52,903   51,329 
Income tax expense  7,346   20,787   17,550   37,318 
Interest expense, net  2,900   3,344   13,811   15,300 
Adjustments:            
Non-cash stock based compensation  1,731   98   12,300   10,432 
Restructuring expenses, net  1,868   768   12,476   13,110 
Unrealized currency (gain) loss  (95)  (16,970)  30,254   (10,719)
Merger and acquisition expenses  5,706      6,563    
Leadership transition expenses  834   3,802   3,769   3,802 
Loss on sale of land and building, net        2,196    
Impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment     1,971      2,501 
Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit     (103)     (4,554)
Other loss (gain)(a)  3,514   (231)  4,712   (574)
Adjusted EBITDA $40,574  $41,374  $174,819  $182,892 
             
Product revenues $382,788  $352,914  $1,498,602  $1,456,124 
Net income margin  0.8%  4.3%  1.2%  4.5%
Adjusted EBITDA margin  10.6%  11.7%  11.7%  12.6%
             
(a) Includes $3,647 and $4,941 of non-cash impairment charges related to our non-consolidated equity investments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.  
  


 
GENTHERM INCORPORATED
       
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME
AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net income $2,987  $15,321  $18,285  $64,947 
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles  1,673   1,572   6,546   6,369 
Restructuring expenses, net  1,868   768   12,476   13,110 
Unrealized currency (gain) loss  (95)  (16,970)  30,254   (10,719)
Merger and acquisition expenses  5,706      6,563    
Leadership transition expenses  834   3,802   3,769   3,802 
Loss on sale of land and building, net        2,196    
Impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment     1,971      2,501 
Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit     (103)     (4,554)
Other loss (gain)(a)  3,513   (231)  4,712   (574)
Tax effect of above  (1,293)  2,964   (14,716)  (1,582)
Adjusted net income $15,193  $9,094  $70,085  $73,300 
             
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):            
Basic  30,485   30,912   30,585   31,293 
Diluted  30,939   31,054   30,933   31,476 
             
Earnings per share, as reported:            
Basic $0.10  $0.50  $0.60  $2.08 
Diluted $0.10  $0.49  $0.59  $2.06 
Adjusted earnings per share:            
Basic $0.50  $0.29  $2.29  $2.34 
Diluted $0.49  $0.29  $2.27  $2.33 
             
(a) Includes $3,647 and $4,941 of non-cash impairment charges related to our non-consolidated equity investments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. 
  


 
GENTHERM INCORPORATED
    
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
    
  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
ASSETS      
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $160,833  $134,134 
Accounts receivable, net  281,083   258,112 
Inventory, net  252,702   227,356 
Other current assets  82,332   64,413 
Total current assets  776,950   684,015 
Property and equipment, net  270,614   252,970 
Goodwill  108,918   99,603 
Other intangible assets, net  52,796   57,251 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  56,524   43,954 
Deferred income tax assets  93,552   75,041 
Other non-current assets  37,075   34,722 
Total assets $1,396,429  $1,247,556 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current Liabilities:      
Accounts payable $260,487  $226,815 
Current lease liabilities  9,646   7,517 
Current maturities of long-term debt  73   137 
Other current liabilities  134,104   105,824 
Total current liabilities  404,310   340,293 
Long-term debt, less current maturities  189,000   220,064 
Non-current lease liabilities  48,105   37,052 
Pension benefit obligation  3,748   4,017 
Other non-current liabilities  30,943   29,183 
Total liabilities $676,106  $630,609 
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common Stock:      
No par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized 30,526,231 and 30,788,639 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  5,611   2,049 
Paid-in capital  1,590   4,290 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (964)  (85,193)
Accumulated earnings  714,086   695,801 
Total shareholders’ equity  720,323   616,947 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,396,429  $1,247,556 
         


    
GENTHERM INCORPORATED
    
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
  Year Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024 
Operating Activities:      
Net income $18,285  $64,947 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  53,379   52,975 
Deferred income taxes  (22,336)  10,580 
Stock based compensation  12,300   10,432 
Provisions for inventory  6,815   6,437 
Loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment  3,025   (1,603)
Impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment     2,501 
Other non-cash items, including unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)  34,728   (1,156)
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net  (9,300)  (12,077)
Inventory  (21,629)  (34,195)
Other assets  (17,780)  (44,696)
Accounts payable  27,563   16,222 
Other liabilities  31,741   39,279 
Net cash provided by operating activities  116,791   109,646 
Investing Activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (55,673)  (73,314)
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment  3,770   7,862 
Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables  745   12,876 
Cost of technology investments  (1,240)  (955)
Net cash used in investing activities  (52,398)  (53,531)
Financing Activities:      
Borrowings on debt  112,000   68,000 
Repayments of debt  (143,149)  (70,615)
Proceeds from the exercise of Common Stock options     5,791 
Taxes withheld and paid on employee's share-based payment awards  (1,319)  (3,296)
Cash paid for the repurchase of Common Stock  (10,015)  (51,585)
Net cash used in financing activities  (42,483)  (51,705)
Foreign currency effect  4,789   (19,949)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  26,699   (15,539)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  134,134   149,673 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $160,833  $134,134 
         


 
GENTHERM INCORPORATED
       
OTHER NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year ended December 31, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Total operating expenses $73,029  $62,463  $279,476  $259,416 
Restructuring expense, net  (1,868)  (768)  (12,476)  (13,110)
Non-cash stock based compensation  (1,731)  (192)  (11,942)  (9,909)
Merger and acquisition expenses  (5,706)     (6,563)   
Leadership transition expenses  (834)  (3,802)  (3,769)  (3,802)
Loss on sale of land and building, net        (2,196)   
Impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment     (1,971)     (2,501)
Other gain (loss)     231   (70)  (990)
Adjusted operating expenses $62,890  $55,961  $242,460  $229,104 
                 


  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
Cash and cash equivalents $160,833  $134,134 
Revolving line of credit availability  307,935   280,000 
Total liquidity $468,768  $414,134 


  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
Current maturities of long-term debt $73  $137 
Long-term debt, less current maturities  189,000   220,064 
Total Debt  189,073   220,201 
Cash and cash equivalents  160,833   134,134 
Net Debt $28,240  $86,067 
       
Adjusted EBITDA $174,819  $182,892 
Net Leverage  0.2   0.5 
         


    
GENTHERM INCORPORATED
    
REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY HISTORICAL RECAST
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
Product categories have been modified, and prior-period amounts have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. Climate Control Seat (CCS®) includes CCS Heat (previously Seat Heaters), CCS Vent/CCS Active Cool (previously CCS) and CCS Neck Conditioners (previously included in Other Automotive). Climate Control Interiors (CCITM) includes CCI Steering Wheel Heat and CCI Interior Heat (previously included in Other Automotive). Other Automotive includes Automotive Cables, Battery Performance Solutions, non-automotive electronics and contract manufacturing electronics (previously classified as Electronics).
    
The table below shows the prior period amounts on a quarterly basis for the years 2023 and 2024 recast to conform with the current presentation:
  2023 
  Q1  Q2  Q3  Q4  Full Year 
Climate Control Seats $193,395  $199,780  $201,221  $203,192  $797,588 
Climate Control Interiors  42,947   46,084   45,398   43,547   177,976 
Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions  38,738   37,604   33,260   35,321   144,923 
Climate and Comfort Electronics  3,539   2,277   2,842   4,202   12,860 
Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions  278,619   285,745   282,721   286,262   1,133,347 
Valve Systems  26,994   27,692   27,830   23,746   106,262 
Other Automotive  47,079   48,096   44,231   43,937   183,343 
Subtotal Automotive segment  352,692   361,533   354,782   353,945   1,422,952 
Medical segment  10,933   10,790   11,413   12,988   46,124 
Total Company $363,625  $372,323  $366,195  $366,933  $1,469,076 
                
  2024 
  Q1  Q2  Q3  Q4  Full Year 
Climate Control Seats $192,049  $199,766  $189,898  $189,597  $771,310 
Climate Control Interiors  44,398   47,031   49,283   46,260   186,972 
Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions  38,251   45,869   48,970   45,494   178,584 
Climate and Comfort Electronics  4,226   4,157   4,883   4,097   17,363 
Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions  278,924   296,823   293,034   285,448   1,154,229 
Valve Systems  26,625   29,267   26,082   23,082   105,056 
Other Automotive  39,089   37,912   39,688   30,304   146,993 
Subtotal Automotive segment  344,638   364,002   358,804   338,834   1,406,278 
Medical segment  11,377   11,681   12,708   14,080   49,846 
Total Company $356,015  $375,683  $371,512  $352,914  $1,456,124 



