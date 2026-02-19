Gentherm Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Achieved Record Annual Revenue of $1.5 Billion

Increased Full Year Operating Cash Flow 7% Year-over-Year; Reduced Net Leverage to 0.2x

Establishes 2026 Guidance; Provides Preliminary Revenue Outlook of ~$1.7B for 2027

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“We made significant progress on our long-term strategic initiatives while executing against our 2025 financial and operational plans. We are intent on transforming Gentherm. Momentum on our adjacent market initiatives continues to build, and our announced combination with Modine Performance Technologies, which is expected to close by the end of the year, will position us as a truly differentiated supplier—one with a stronger product portfolio, broader end-market diversification, and an enhanced platform for profitable growth,” said Bill Presley, the Company's President and CEO.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Secured Automotive New Business Awards totaling $485 million in the quarter.

Selected by a second leading global furniture brand to supply climate and comfort solutions with start of production expected in mid-2026.

Product revenues of $382.8 million increased 8.5% from $352.9 million in the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased 5.6%, with Automotive increasing 6.0% and Medical decreasing 3.9%.

Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions revenue increased 11.1% year over year, or 8.6% excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, outperforming S&P Global’s mid-February light vehicle production report in our relevant markets by 820 basis points.

Gross margin was 23.7%, compared to 24.4% in the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by higher material costs, including mix, as well as expenses related to our footprint realignment, partially offset by operating leverage.

Net income was $3.0 million, compared to $15.3 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $40.6 million, or 10.6% of revenue, compared to $41.4 million, or 11.7% of revenue, in the prior year.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.10, compared to $0.49 in the prior year.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.49, compared to $0.29 in the prior year.



Full Year 2025 Highlights

Secured Automotive New Business Awards totaling $2.2 billion in the year.

Product revenues of $1,498.6 million increased 2.9% from $1,456.1 million in the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased 1.8%, with Automotive increasing 1.9% and Medical decreasing 1.3%.

Gross margin was 24.2%, compared to 25.2% in the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by higher material costs, including mix, as well as expenses related to our footprint realignment, partially offset by operating leverage.

Net income was $18.3 million, compared to $64.9 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $174.8 million, or 11.7% of revenue, compared to $182.9 million, or 12.6% of revenue, in the prior year.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.59, compared to $2.06 in the prior year.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $2.27, compared to $2.33 in the prior year.

Delivered full year cash flow from operations of $116.8 million, compared to $109.6 million in the prior year.

Reduced net leverage to ~0.2x and increased liquidity to $468.8 million at year end, compared to ~0.5x and $414.1 million, respectively, at the prior year end.



Presley concluded, “As we begin 2026, our team is united around a clear set of strategic priorities and is energized by the momentum we’ve created. We are taking bold, decisive actions that will position Gentherm for sustainable, profitable growth and create long-term shareholder value.”

Guidance

The Company is providing guidance for full year 2026 and a preliminary revenue outlook for 2027¹:

As of February 2026 Product Revenues $1.5B – $1.6B 2026 Adjusted EBITDA $175M – $195M Adjusted Free Cash Flow $80M – $100M 2027 Product Revenues ~$1.7B

¹2026 guidance based on tariffs currently in effect as of today, our current forecast of customer orders and expectations of near-term conditions, light vehicle production in our relevant markets decreasing at a low single digit rate for full year 2026 versus 2025, and a EUR to USD exchange rate of $1.16/Euro. Assumes an effective tax rate of ~30%. Does not reflect any impact from the planned combination with Modine Performance Technologies.

The Company provides various non-GAAP financial measures in this release. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” below for additional information, including definitions, usefulness for investors and limitations, as well as reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Gentherm will conduct a conference call today at 8:00 am Eastern Time to review these results. The dial-in number for the call is 1-877-407-4018 (callers in the U.S.) or +1-201-689-8471 (callers outside the U.S.). The passcode for the live call is 13758613.

A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call, as well as a copy of the supplemental materials that will be used during the conference call, can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call until 11:59 pm Eastern Time on March 5, 2026. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (callers in the U.S.), or +1-412-317-6671 (callers outside the U.S.). The passcode for the replay is 13758613.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCI™), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2025, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.2 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com .

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. It does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document. No offering or sale of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”) among Gentherm, Modine Manufacturing Company (“Modine”) and Modine’s Performance Technologies business (“SpinCo”), the parties intend to file relevant materials with the SEC, including, among other filings, a registration statement on Form S-4 to be filed by Gentherm (the “Form S-4”) that will include a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus of Gentherm and a definitive proxy statement/prospectus of Gentherm, the latter of which will be mailed to shareholders of Gentherm, and a registration statement on Form 10 to be filed by SpinCo that will incorporate by reference certain portions of the Form S-4 and will serve as an information statement/prospectus in connection with the spin-off of SpinCo from Modine. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF GENTHERM AND MODINE ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, THE INFORMATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT GENTHERM, MODINE, SPINCO, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Form S-4 and the proxy statement/prospectus (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by Gentherm, Modine or SpinCo through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Gentherm will be available free of charge on Gentherm’s website at ir.Gentherm.com under the tab “Financial Info” and under the heading “SEC Filings.” Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Modine and SpinCo will be available free of charge on Modine’s website at investors.Modine.com under the tab “Financials” and under the heading “SEC Filings.”

Participants in the Solicitation

Gentherm and Modine and their respective directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies from Gentherm’s shareholders in connection with the Proposed Transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Gentherm is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on February 19, 2025, and its proxy statement for its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025. To the extent holdings of Gentherm’s securities by its directors or executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in such filings, such changes have been or will be reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Gentherm and other information regarding the potential participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the Proposed Transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Modine is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on May 21, 2025, and its proxy statement for its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on July 9, 2025. To the extent holdings of Modine’s securities by its directors or executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in such filings, such changes have been or will be reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. You may obtain these documents (when they become available) free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov and from Gentherm’s website and Modine’s website as described above.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Gentherm Incorporated's goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other future events. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein and are based on management's reasonable expectations and beliefs. In making these statements we rely on assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, third party information and projections from sources that management believes to be reputable, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to:

macroeconomic, geopolitical and similar global factors in the cyclical Automotive industry;

the impact of, and our ability to mitigate the effects of, global economic and trade policies, including increases in duties, tariffs and taxation on the import or export of our products related to U.S. trade disputes;

increasing U.S. and global competition, including with non-traditional entrants;

our ability to effectively manage new product launches and research and development, and the market acceptance of such products and technologies;

the evolution and challenges of the automotive industry towards electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles and mobility on demand services, and related consumer behaviors and preferences;

our ability to convert automotive new business awards into product revenues;

the constraints in the supply chain environment, and inflationary and other cost pressures;

the production levels of our major customers and OEMs in our relevant markets and sudden fluctuations in such production levels;

our business in China, which is subject to unique operational, competitive, geopolitical, regulatory and economic risks;

the impact of our global operations, including our cost structure and global manufacturing footprint, operations within Ukraine, and foreign currency and exchange risk;

our product quality and safety and impact of product safety recalls and alleged defects in products;

our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and wage inflation;

a tightening labor market, labor shortages or work stoppages impacting us, our customers or our suppliers, such as recent labor strikes among certain OEMs and suppliers;

our achievement of product cost reductions to offset customer-imposed price reductions or other pricing pressures;

our ability to execute efforts to optimize our global supply chain and manufacturing footprint, including opening new facilities and transferring production;

our ability to source, consummate, integrate and achieve planned benefits of strategic acquisitions, investments and, as applicable, exits;

any security breaches and other disruptions to our information technology networks and systems, as well as privacy, data security and data protection risks, including risks associated with use of artificial intelligence capabilities in our business operations;

any loss or insolvency of our key customers and OEMs, or key suppliers;

our ability to project future sales volume based on third-party information, based on which we manage our business;

the protection of our intellectual property in certain jurisdictions;

our compliance with global anti-corruption laws and regulations;

legal and regulatory proceedings and claims involving us or one of our major customers;

the extensive regulation of our patient temperature management business;

risks associated with our manufacturing processes;

the effects of climate change and regulatory and stakeholder-imposed requirements to address climate change and other sustainability issues;

our product quality and safety;

our borrowing availability under our revolving credit facility, as well as the ability to access the capital markets, to support our planned growth; and

our indebtedness and compliance with our debt covenants.

Furthermore, important factors related to the Proposed Transaction could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including:

that one or more closing conditions to the Proposed Transaction, including certain regulatory approvals, may not be satisfied or waived, on a timely basis or otherwise, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the Proposed Transaction, may require conditions, limitations or restrictions in connection with such approvals or that the required approval by the shareholders of Gentherm may not be obtained;

the risk that the Proposed Transaction may not be completed on the terms or in the time frame expected by Gentherm, Modine and SpinCo, or at all;

unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Proposed Transaction;

uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the combined company following completion of the Proposed Transaction;

failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Transaction, including as a result of delay in completing the Proposed Transaction or integrating the businesses of Gentherm and SpinCo, on the expected timeframe or at all;

the ability of the combined company to implement its business strategy;

difficulties and delays in the combined company achieving revenue and cost synergies;

inability of the combined company to retain and hire key personnel;

the occurrence of any event that could give rise to termination of the Proposed Transaction;

the risk that shareholder litigation in connection with the Proposed Transaction or other litigation, settlements or investigations may affect the timing or occurrence of the Proposed Transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability;

evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes;

changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions or any volatility resulting from the imposition of and changing policies, including those policies with respect to tariffs;

actions by third parties, including government agencies;

the risk that the anticipated tax treatment of the Proposed Transaction is not obtained;

the risk of greater than expected difficulty in separating the business of SpinCo from the other businesses of Modine; and

risks related to the disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the pendency of the Proposed Transaction, or other effects of the pendency of the Proposed Transaction on the relationship of any of the parties to the Proposed Transaction with their employees, customers, suppliers, or other counterparties.

The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with the Company's reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including “Risk Factors,” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. In addition, with reasonable frequency, we have entered into business combinations, acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments and other significant transactions. Such forward-looking statements do not include the potential impact of any such transactions that may be completed after the date hereof, each of which may present material risks to the Company’s future business and financial results. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time.

Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its strategies or expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with GAAP throughout this release, the Company has provided here or elsewhere information regarding: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”); Adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted earnings per share (“Adjusted earnings per share” or “Adjusted EPS”); Quarter-to-date Operating Cash Flow; Free Cash Flow; Adjusted Free Cash Flow; Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion rate; net capital expenditures (“net CAPEX”); Net Debt; liquidity; Net Leverage Ratio (“Net Leverage”); revenue, segment revenue and product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses; adjusted operating expenses; Pro Forma Revenue; Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA; and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin, each a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, deferred financing cost amortization, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by product revenues. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as earnings adjusted by restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines Quarter-to-date Operating Cash Flow as Net cash provided by operating activities for the current period less that of the immediately preceding period. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Net cash provided by operating activities less Purchases of property and equipment. The Company defines net CAPEX as Purchases of property and equipment less Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Net cash provided by operating activities, excluding cash restructuring expenses, net and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations, less net CAPEX. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion rate as Adjusted Free Cash Flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Net Debt as the principal amount of all Consolidated Funded Indebtedness (as defined in the Credit Agreement) less cash and cash equivalents. The Company defines liquidity as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and availability under the Company’s revolving line of credit. The Company defines Net Leverage as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four fiscal quarters. The Company defines revenue, segment revenue or product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses as such revenue, excluding the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange on revenue by translating actual revenue using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates and excluding the other items specified. The Company defines adjusted operating expenses as operating expenses excluding related non-cash stock based compensation, restructuring expenses, net, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations. The Company defines Pro Forma revenue as Gentherm’s product revenues for the trailing four fiscal quarters (from the date specified), plus Modine Performance Technologies’ Net sales for the trailing four fiscal quarters (from the date specified), as reported by Modine Manufacturing Company, adjusted to reflect the latest business structure. The Company defines Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA as Gentherm’s Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four fiscal quarters (from the date specified), plus Modine Performance Technologies’ Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four fiscal quarters (from the date specified), as reported by Modine Manufacturing Company, adjusted to reflect the latest business structure and go-forward operational alignment. The Company defines Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA divided by Pro Forma Revenue.

The Company’s reconciliations are included in this release or can be found in the supplemental materials on the Company’s website.

In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses Quarter-to-date Operating Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion rate, Net Debt, net leverage and liquidity as supplemental measures of its liquidity and the other non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Management provides such non-GAAP financial measures so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses with the belief that it will assist investors in properly assessing the Company's performance on a period-over-period basis by excluding matters not indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating or liquidity results and therefore enhance the comparability of the Company's results and provide additional information for analyzing trends in the business. In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur revenues, expenses, and cash and non-cash obligations that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There also can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material. Other companies in our industry may define and calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do and those calculations may not be comparable to our metrics. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, revenue or other consolidated income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release and other public communications may include estimates of future Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion rate, Adjusted EPS, Pro Forma Revenue, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin. The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP forward-looking guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to taxes and non-recurring items, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Product revenues $ 382,788 $ 352,914 $ 1,498,602 $ 1,456,124 Cost of sales 291,987 266,810 1,136,426 1,089,693 Gross margin 90,801 86,104 362,176 366,431 Operating expenses: Net research and development expenses 23,556 21,078 94,759 88,697 Selling, general and administrative expenses 47,605 38,646 170,045 155,108 Restructuring expenses, net 1,868 768 12,476 13,110 Loss on sale of land and building, net — — 2,196 — Impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment — 1,971 — 2,501 Total operating expenses 73,029 62,463 279,476 259,416 Operating income 17,772 23,641 82,700 107,015 Interest expense, net (2,900 ) (3,344 ) (13,811 ) (15,300 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain (1,024 ) 15,812 (28,415 ) 9,599 Other (loss) income (3,515 ) (1 ) (4,639 ) 951 Earnings before income tax 10,333 36,108 35,835 102,265 Income tax expense 7,346 20,787 17,550 37,318 Net income $ 2,987 $ 15,321 $ 18,285 $ 64,947 Basic earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.50 $ 0.60 $ 2.08 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.49 $ 0.59 $ 2.06 Weighted average number of shares – basic 30,485 30,912 30,585 31,293 Weighted average number of shares – diluted 30,939 31,054 30,933 31,476





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND RECONCILIATION OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024(a) % Change 2025 2024(a) % Change Climate Control Seats $ 200,866 $ 189,597 5.9 % $ 793,314 $ 771,310 2.9 % Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions 58,540 46,260 26.5 % 212,182 178,584 18.8 % Climate Control Interiors 50,337 45,494 10.6 % 197,901 186,972 5.8 % Climate and Comfort Electronics 7,444 4,097 81.7 % 29,664 17,363 70.8 % Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions 317,187 285,448 11.1 % 1,233,061 1,154,229 6.8 % Valve Systems 24,074 23,082 4.3 % 96,877 105,056 (7.8 )% Other Automotive 27,628 30,304 (8.8 )% 118,888 146,993 (19.1 )% Subtotal Automotive segment 368,889 338,834 8.9 % 1,448,826 1,406,278 3.0 % Medical segment 13,899 14,080 (1.3 )% 49,776 49,846 (0.1 )% Total Company $ 382,788 $ 352,914 8.5 % $ 1,498,602 $ 1,456,124 2.9 % Foreign currency translation impact(b) 10,019 — 16,727 — Total Company, excluding foreign

currency translation impact $ 372,769 $ 352,914 5.6 % $ 1,481,875 $ 1,456,124 1.8 % (a) Prior period product categories have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. See "Revenue by Product Category Historical Recast" table below for additional information. (b) Foreign currency translation impacts for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, were as follows: Automotive segment: $9,644 and $16,150; Medical segment: $375, and $577; Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions: $7,295 and $11,624.





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 2,987 $ 15,321 $ 18,285 $ 64,947 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 13,783 12,587 52,903 51,329 Income tax expense 7,346 20,787 17,550 37,318 Interest expense, net 2,900 3,344 13,811 15,300 Adjustments: Non-cash stock based compensation 1,731 98 12,300 10,432 Restructuring expenses, net 1,868 768 12,476 13,110 Unrealized currency (gain) loss (95 ) (16,970 ) 30,254 (10,719 ) Merger and acquisition expenses 5,706 — 6,563 — Leadership transition expenses 834 3,802 3,769 3,802 Loss on sale of land and building, net — — 2,196 — Impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment — 1,971 — 2,501 Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit — (103 ) — (4,554 ) Other loss (gain)(a) 3,514 (231 ) 4,712 (574 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,574 $ 41,374 $ 174,819 $ 182,892 Product revenues $ 382,788 $ 352,914 $ 1,498,602 $ 1,456,124 Net income margin 0.8 % 4.3 % 1.2 % 4.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.6 % 11.7 % 11.7 % 12.6 % (a) Includes $3,647 and $4,941 of non-cash impairment charges related to our non-consolidated equity investments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 2,987 $ 15,321 $ 18,285 $ 64,947 Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 1,673 1,572 6,546 6,369 Restructuring expenses, net 1,868 768 12,476 13,110 Unrealized currency (gain) loss (95 ) (16,970 ) 30,254 (10,719 ) Merger and acquisition expenses 5,706 — 6,563 — Leadership transition expenses 834 3,802 3,769 3,802 Loss on sale of land and building, net — — 2,196 — Impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment — 1,971 — 2,501 Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit — (103 ) — (4,554 ) Other loss (gain)(a) 3,513 (231 ) 4,712 (574 ) Tax effect of above (1,293 ) 2,964 (14,716 ) (1,582 ) Adjusted net income $ 15,193 $ 9,094 $ 70,085 $ 73,300 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 30,485 30,912 30,585 31,293 Diluted 30,939 31,054 30,933 31,476 Earnings per share, as reported: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.50 $ 0.60 $ 2.08 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.49 $ 0.59 $ 2.06 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.29 $ 2.29 $ 2.34 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.29 $ 2.27 $ 2.33 (a) Includes $3,647 and $4,941 of non-cash impairment charges related to our non-consolidated equity investments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,833 $ 134,134 Accounts receivable, net 281,083 258,112 Inventory, net 252,702 227,356 Other current assets 82,332 64,413 Total current assets 776,950 684,015 Property and equipment, net 270,614 252,970 Goodwill 108,918 99,603 Other intangible assets, net 52,796 57,251 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,524 43,954 Deferred income tax assets 93,552 75,041 Other non-current assets 37,075 34,722 Total assets $ 1,396,429 $ 1,247,556 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 260,487 $ 226,815 Current lease liabilities 9,646 7,517 Current maturities of long-term debt 73 137 Other current liabilities 134,104 105,824 Total current liabilities 404,310 340,293 Long-term debt, less current maturities 189,000 220,064 Non-current lease liabilities 48,105 37,052 Pension benefit obligation 3,748 4,017 Other non-current liabilities 30,943 29,183 Total liabilities $ 676,106 $ 630,609 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock: No par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized 30,526,231 and 30,788,639 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 5,611 2,049 Paid-in capital 1,590 4,290 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (964 ) (85,193 ) Accumulated earnings 714,086 695,801 Total shareholders’ equity 720,323 616,947 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,396,429 $ 1,247,556





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Operating Activities: Net income $ 18,285 $ 64,947 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 53,379 52,975 Deferred income taxes (22,336 ) 10,580 Stock based compensation 12,300 10,432 Provisions for inventory 6,815 6,437 Loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment 3,025 (1,603 ) Impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment — 2,501 Other non-cash items, including unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 34,728 (1,156 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (9,300 ) (12,077 ) Inventory (21,629 ) (34,195 ) Other assets (17,780 ) (44,696 ) Accounts payable 27,563 16,222 Other liabilities 31,741 39,279 Net cash provided by operating activities 116,791 109,646 Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (55,673 ) (73,314 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 3,770 7,862 Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables 745 12,876 Cost of technology investments (1,240 ) (955 ) Net cash used in investing activities (52,398 ) (53,531 ) Financing Activities: Borrowings on debt 112,000 68,000 Repayments of debt (143,149 ) (70,615 ) Proceeds from the exercise of Common Stock options — 5,791 Taxes withheld and paid on employee's share-based payment awards (1,319 ) (3,296 ) Cash paid for the repurchase of Common Stock (10,015 ) (51,585 ) Net cash used in financing activities (42,483 ) (51,705 ) Foreign currency effect 4,789 (19,949 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 26,699 (15,539 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 134,134 149,673 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 160,833 $ 134,134





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

OTHER NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total operating expenses $ 73,029 $ 62,463 $ 279,476 $ 259,416 Restructuring expense, net (1,868 ) (768 ) (12,476 ) (13,110 ) Non-cash stock based compensation (1,731 ) (192 ) (11,942 ) (9,909 ) Merger and acquisition expenses (5,706 ) — (6,563 ) — Leadership transition expenses (834 ) (3,802 ) (3,769 ) (3,802 ) Loss on sale of land and building, net — — (2,196 ) — Impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment — (1,971 ) — (2,501 ) Other gain (loss) — 231 (70 ) (990 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 62,890 $ 55,961 $ 242,460 $ 229,104





December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,833 $ 134,134 Revolving line of credit availability 307,935 280,000 Total liquidity $ 468,768 $ 414,134





December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 73 $ 137 Long-term debt, less current maturities 189,000 220,064 Total Debt 189,073 220,201 Cash and cash equivalents 160,833 134,134 Net Debt $ 28,240 $ 86,067 Adjusted EBITDA $ 174,819 $ 182,892 Net Leverage 0.2 0.5





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY HISTORICAL RECAST

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Product categories have been modified, and prior-period amounts have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. Climate Control Seat (CCS®) includes CCS Heat (previously Seat Heaters), CCS Vent/CCS Active Cool (previously CCS) and CCS Neck Conditioners (previously included in Other Automotive). Climate Control Interiors (CCITM) includes CCI Steering Wheel Heat and CCI Interior Heat (previously included in Other Automotive). Other Automotive includes Automotive Cables, Battery Performance Solutions, non-automotive electronics and contract manufacturing electronics (previously classified as Electronics).

The table below shows the prior period amounts on a quarterly basis for the years 2023 and 2024 recast to conform with the current presentation:

2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Climate Control Seats $ 193,395 $ 199,780 $ 201,221 $ 203,192 $ 797,588 Climate Control Interiors 42,947 46,084 45,398 43,547 177,976 Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions 38,738 37,604 33,260 35,321 144,923 Climate and Comfort Electronics 3,539 2,277 2,842 4,202 12,860 Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions 278,619 285,745 282,721 286,262 1,133,347 Valve Systems 26,994 27,692 27,830 23,746 106,262 Other Automotive 47,079 48,096 44,231 43,937 183,343 Subtotal Automotive segment 352,692 361,533 354,782 353,945 1,422,952 Medical segment 10,933 10,790 11,413 12,988 46,124 Total Company $ 363,625 $ 372,323 $ 366,195 $ 366,933 $ 1,469,076 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Climate Control Seats $ 192,049 $ 199,766 $ 189,898 $ 189,597 $ 771,310 Climate Control Interiors 44,398 47,031 49,283 46,260 186,972 Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions 38,251 45,869 48,970 45,494 178,584 Climate and Comfort Electronics 4,226 4,157 4,883 4,097 17,363 Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions 278,924 296,823 293,034 285,448 1,154,229 Valve Systems 26,625 29,267 26,082 23,082 105,056 Other Automotive 39,089 37,912 39,688 30,304 146,993 Subtotal Automotive segment 344,638 364,002 358,804 338,834 1,406,278 Medical segment 11,377 11,681 12,708 14,080 49,846 Total Company $ 356,015 $ 375,683 $ 371,512 $ 352,914 $ 1,456,124



