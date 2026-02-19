RecycLiCo Completes Construction of Innovation Centre Laboratory Facility

DELTA, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical minerals refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, is pleased to announce the opening of its Innovation Centre laboratory in Delta, British Columbia.

The Company can now provide bench-scale hydrometallurgical processing and technical research and development services for projects across the metals, mining, refining and battery materials sectors, supporting miners, refiners, OEMs and technology developers. The lab is the first step in the roll-out of the Innovation Centre which will include adjacent pilot plant facilities, enabling clients and partners to move from concept to pilot scale within a fully powered, ready-to-build environment. The Innovation Centre is designed to support process development, flowsheet validation, pilot-scale testing, and commercialization. Our integrated bench-to-pilot capabilities will enable reduced development timelines, lower technical risk, and the efficient translation of laboratory results into commercial refining pathways.

“This milestone is the result of disciplined execution of our capital-efficient approach to building the technical infrastructure required for long term growth and commercialization,” said Richard Sadowsky, Interim CEO of RecycLiCo. “We are excited to begin engaging with partners on refining pathways that can be evaluated, optimized, and scaled within a single facility and to advance the development of our own midstream refining solutions.”

RecycLiCo’s technology focuses on refining critical minerals, whether already in circulation or as part of primary extraction, as part of the strengthening of domestic North American supply chains and reducing reliance on offshore refining capacity.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo’s processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo’s business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

