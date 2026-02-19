YETI Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results; Provides Full Year 2026 Outlook

Fourth Quarter Net Sales Increased 7% and Adjusted Net Sales Increased 5%

International Net Sales Increased 25% and Drinkware Net Sales Increased 6% During the Fourth Quarter

Returned Nearly $300 Million to Shareholders in 2025 Through Share Repurchases

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 3, 2026. YETI reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and as adjusted on a non-GAAP basis. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for additional information and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net sales increased 7% and adjusted net sales increased 5%, driven by 25% international net sales growth. Drinkware net sales grew 6%

EPS increased 17% to $0.74 from $0.63; Adjusted EPS decreased 8% to $0.92 from $1.00, inclusive of a $0.15 unfavorable net impact from higher tariff costs in the fourth quarter of 2025

Repurchased 3.1 million shares for $124.9 million





Full Year 2025 Highlights

Full year net sales and adjusted net sales increased 2%, driven by 16% international net sales growth. Coolers & Equipment net sales grew 7%

Full year EPS decreased 1% to $2.03 from $2.05; Adjusted EPS decreased 9% to $2.48 from $2.73, inclusive of a $0.35 unfavorable net impact from higher tariff costs in 2025

Operating cash flow of $254.7 million and free cash flow of $212.1 million

Repurchased 8.2 million shares for $297.6 million





Matt Reintjes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Q4 was our strongest quarter of the year as the YETI brand continued to build momentum. We’re seeing solid demand, our teams are executing with discipline, and the strategy we’ve been building over the last few years is showing through in the numbers and outlook. Across categories and channels, the business is more balanced and resilient than it’s ever been. A big part of that strength comes from the work we’ve done on innovation, strengthening our brand globally, and expanding internationally. These long-term growth pillars are producing tangible results and give us tremendous confidence as we head into 2026. These are the reasons we expect to continue to drive strong top and bottom-line results while generating over $200 million in free cash flow. We are playing in a large global addressable market, which provides us with a significant runway for growth as we continue to bring new consumers to YETI.”

Mr. Reintjes continued, “What stands out in Q4 is how consumers responded to our innovation across both Drinkware and Coolers & Equipment. Drinkware grew 6% delivering its best performance in over a year as we brought innovation to the market, and our global consumers discovered and embraced the breadth of our portfolio. At the same time, categories like soft coolers and bags continue to deliver standout performance, reinforcing the YETI portfolio strength and multi‑year opportunity we see ahead. International accelerated as we delivered our highest growth quarter of the year, a testament to how much upside remains outside the U.S. Behind the scenes, the supply chain work we did in 2025 sets us up extremely well for the long term. We’ve built a far more flexible, diversified global sourcing network. It gives us resilience, improves our speed to market, and positions us to scale. We’ve also strengthened our innovation and international capabilities, which are critical to sustaining long‑term growth. To that end, our team showcased excellent organic innovation while leveraging inorganic product development, launching the Yonder shaker bottle in Q4, built on the design and IP we acquired in Q3. Putting all of that together, YETI is stronger, more global, more innovative, and better positioned for the future than ever before.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Sales increased 7% to $583.7 million, compared to $546.5 million during the same period last year.

Adjusted sales, which exclude the impact of the recall reserves in the prior year quarter, increased 5% to $583.7 million.

Sales by Channel

Direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) channel sales increased 7% to $394.3 million, compared to $368.6 million in the prior year quarter, due to growth across all DTC businesses, including our Amazon Marketplace, Corporate Sales, YETI retail stores, and YETI websites. Excluding the impact related to the recall reserves in the prior year period, DTC channel adjusted sales increased 5%.

Wholesale channel sales increased 6% to $189.4 million, compared to $178.0 million in the same period last year, primarily due to growth in our international regions. In the US, wholesale sell-through continued to outpace our sales into the channel, reflecting a cautious retail environment. Excluding the impact related to the recall reserves in the prior year period, Wholesale channel adjusted sales increased 6%.





Sales by Category

Drinkware sales increased 6% to $380.0 million, compared to $358.1 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to growth in our international regions. The overall drinkware growth was a notable improvement from the trends experienced during the first three quarters of 2025. In the US, drinkware sales continued to be unfavorably impacted by a promotional market environment, a cautious wholesale buying environment, and inventory constraints driven by our supply chain transition. Despite these factors, US drinkware sales were flat, supported by the continued expansion and innovation of our Drinkware product offerings.

Coolers & Equipment sales increased 7% to $192.3 million, compared to $180.2 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by strong performance in soft coolers, bags, and cargo. Excluding the impact related to the recall reserves in the prior year period, Coolers & Equipment channel adjusted sales increased 2%.





Sales by Region

US sales increased 2% to $447.8 million, compared to $437.6 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact related to the recall reserves in the prior year period, adjusted sales in the US were flat.

International sales and adjusted sales both increased 25% to $135.9 million, compared to $108.9 million in the prior year quarter reflecting growth across all regions, led by Australia and Europe, as well as continued momentum in Japan, which launched in the second quarter of 2025.





Gross profit increased 4% to $340.9 million, or 58.4% of sales, compared to $326.4 million, or 59.7% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2024. The 130 basis points decrease in gross margin included a 310 basis point unfavorable impact from higher tariff costs, partially offset by lower product costs and selective price increases implemented in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted gross profit increased 2% to $340.9 million, or 58.4% of adjusted sales, compared to $334.5 million, or 60.2% of adjusted sales, in the fourth quarter of 2024. The 180 basis points decrease in adjusted gross margin included a 310 basis point unfavorable impact from higher tariff costs, partially offset by lower product costs and selective price increases implemented in the second quarter of 2025.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased 9% to $265.4 million, compared to $243.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses increased 90 basis points to 45.5% from 44.6% in the prior year period, reflecting higher marketing expenses, growth investments in technology and facilities, and higher employee compensation, partially offset by leverage in distribution and fulfillment expenses on higher sales.

Adjusted SG&A expenses increased 10% to $246.2 million, compared to $223.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. As a percentage of adjusted sales, adjusted SG&A expenses increased 190 basis points to 42.2% from 40.3% in the prior year period, reflecting higher marketing expenses, growth investments in technology and facilities, and higher employee compensation, partially offset by leverage in distribution and fulfillment expenses on higher sales.

Operating income decreased 8% to $75.5 million, or 12.9% of sales, compared to $82.5 million, or 15.1% of sales during the prior year quarter. The operating income margin of 12.9% reflects an approximately 250 basis point unfavorable net impact from higher tariff costs.

Adjusted operating income decreased 14% to $94.7 million, or 16.2% of adjusted sales, compared to $110.6 million, or 19.9% of adjusted sales during the same period last year. The adjusted operating income margin of 16.2% reflects an approximately 250 basis point unfavorable net impact from higher tariff costs.

Other income of $1.2 million compared to other expense of $13.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to foreign currency gains related to intercompany balances in the current year quarter versus foreign currency losses related to intercompany balances in the prior year quarter.

Net income increased 10% to $58.2 million, or 10.0% of sales, compared to $53.2 million, or 9.7% of sales in the prior year quarter; Net income per diluted share increased 17% to $0.74, compared to $0.63 in the prior year quarter. Net income per diluted share in the current quarter included an unfavorable net impact from higher tariff costs of approximately $0.15.

Adjusted net income decreased 15% to $71.8 million, or 12.3% of adjusted sales, compared to $84.6 million, or 15.2% of adjusted sales in the prior year quarter; Adjusted net income per diluted share decreased 8% to $0.92, compared to $1.00 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income per diluted share in the current quarter included an unfavorable net impact from higher tariff costs of approximately $0.15.

Full Year 2025 Results

Sales increased 2% to $1,868.5 million, compared to $1,829.9 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted sales, which exclude the unfavorable impact from the recall adjustment in the prior year, increased 2% to $1,868.5 million.

Sales by Channel

DTC channel sales increased 4% to $1,127.8 million, compared to $1,087.6 million in the prior year period, primarily due to growth in our Amazon Marketplace business, Corporate Sales and YETI retail stores, partially offset by a decline in sales on our US YETI website. Excluding the impact related to the recall reserves in the prior year period, DTC channel adjusted sales increased 3%.

Wholesale channel sales decreased slightly to $740.7 million, compared to $742.3 million in the same period last year. Wholesale channel growth in our international regions was more than offset by a decline in our US region. In the US, wholesale sell-through outpaced our sales into the channel, reflecting a cautious retail environment during the year. Excluding the impact related to the recall reserves in the prior year period, Wholesale channel adjusted sales were flat.





Sales by Category

Drinkware sales decreased 1% to $1,085.8 million, compared to $1,094.2 million in the prior year period. Drinkware growth in our international regions was more than offset by a decline in our US region, reflecting a promotional market, a cautious wholesale buying environment, and inventory constraints driven by our supply chain transition.

Coolers & Equipment sales increased 7% to $748.5 million, compared to $698.6 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by strong performance in bags, soft coolers, and cargo. Excluding the impact related to the recall reserves in the prior year period, Coolers & Equipment channel adjusted sales increased 6%.





Sales by Region

US sales decreased 1% to $1,474.1 million, compared to $1,490.5 million in the prior year period. Excluding the impact related to the recall reserves in the prior year period, adjusted sales in the US decreased 2%.

International sales and adjusted sales both increased 16% to $394.4 million, compared to $339.4 million in the prior year period reflecting growth across all regions, led by Europe and Australia, as well as Japan, which launched in the second quarter of 2025.





Gross profit increased 1% to $1,072.7 million, or 57.4% of sales, compared to $1,063.3 million, or 58.1% of sales, in the prior year period. The 70 basis points decrease in gross margin included a 230 basis point unfavorable impact from higher tariff costs, as well as a lower mix of our Drinkware category. These decreases were partially offset by lower product costs, selective price increases implemented in the second quarter of 2025, and the absence in the current year period of purchase accounting inventory step-up amortization.

Adjusted gross profit decreased to $1,072.3 million, or 57.4% of sales, compared to $1,076.9 million, or 58.6% of sales, in the prior year period. The 120 basis points decrease in gross margin included a 230 basis point unfavorable impact from higher tariff costs, as well as a lower mix of our Drinkware category. These decreases were partially offset by lower product costs and selective price increases implemented in the second quarter of 2025.

SG&A expenses increased 5% to $859.1 million, compared to $817.9 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses increased 130 basis points to 46.0% from 44.7% in the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to growth investments related to technology and facilities, and higher employee compensation, including non-cash stock-based compensation, partially offset by leverage in distribution and fulfillment expenses on higher sales.

Adjusted SG&A expenses increased 5% to $802.6 million, compared to $767.6 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of adjusted sales, adjusted SG&A expenses increased by 130 basis points to 43.0% from 41.7% in the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to growth investments related to technology and facilities, and higher employee compensation, partially offset by leverage in distribution and fulfillment expenses on higher sales.

Operating income decreased 13% to $213.6 million, or 11.4% of sales, compared to $245.4 million, or 13.4% of sales during the prior year period. The operating income margin of 11.4% reflects an approximately 200 basis point unfavorable net impact from higher tariff costs.

Adjusted operating income decreased 13% to $269.7 million, or 14.4% of adjusted sales, compared to $309.4 million, or 16.8% of adjusted sales during the same period last year. The adjusted operating income margin of 14.4% reflects an approximately 200 basis point unfavorable net impact from higher tariff costs.

Other income of $7.2 million compared to other expense of $13.2 million in the prior year period, primarily due to foreign currency gains related to intercompany balances in the current year quarter versus foreign currency losses related to intercompany balances in the prior year period.

Net income decreased 6% to $165.4 million, or 8.9% of sales, compared to $175.7 million, or 9.6% of sales in the prior year period; Net income per diluted share decreased 1% to $2.03, compared to $2.05 in the prior year period. Net income per diluted share in the current year period included an unfavorable net impact from higher tariff costs of approximately $0.35.

Adjusted net income decreased 14% to $202.4 million, or 10.8% of adjusted sales, compared to $234.0 million, or 12.7% of adjusted sales in the prior year period; Adjusted net income per diluted share decreased 9% to $2.48, compared to $2.73 per diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income per diluted share in the current year period included an unfavorable net impact from higher tariff costs of approximately $0.35.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Review

YETI continued to maintain a strong liquidity position with Cash of $188.3 million, total debt, excluding finance leases and unamortized deferred financing fees, of $73.8 million, and our $300 million Revolving Credit Facility undrawn as of the end of Fiscal 2025.

Inventory decreased 6% to $290.6 million from $310.1 million at the end of Fiscal 2024, reflecting strategic management of our inventory and supply constraints related to our supply chain transformation.

Capital Allocation Update

YETI continued to generate strong free cash flow in Fiscal 2025 and remains committed to investing in the business to drive sustainable growth and enhance long-term shareholder value through share repurchases.

Pursuant to our existing $450 million share repurchase authorization, in the fourth quarter of 2025, we repurchased 3.1 million shares of YETI’s common stock on the open market for $124.9 million, bringing fiscal year 2025 share repurchases to 8.2 million shares for $297.6 million.

2026 Outlook

Mr. Reintjes concluded, “Building on our fourth quarter momentum, as we look ahead to 2026, we expect full‑year sales growth between 6% and 8%, supported by balanced contributions from both Drinkware and Coolers & Equipment, continued international strength, and a robust innovation cycle. When we look at our long‑range plan and the progress we’re making across geographies and product categories we see an even broader runway and a clear path to high-single to low-double digit growth. We enter 2026 with a strong, diverse multi-year innovation pipeline, backed by a global product engine. Our innovation capabilities allow us to accelerate category expansion and bring new products to market faster than ever before. While tariff pressures will remain a headwind in 2026, the structural actions we have taken, across both supply chain diversification and ongoing cost optimization, give us confidence in our ability to enhance profitability while continuing to invest in growth. Our financial strength is a strategic advantage, enabling us to invest behind innovation, brand demand creation, international expansion, and technology, while maintaining strong free cash flow and delivering value to shareholders. With disciplined execution and a clear focus on our strategic priorities, we remain confident in our ability to deliver long‑term growth, enhance profitability, and unlock the full global potential of YETI.”

For Fiscal 2026 compared to Fiscal 2025, YETI expects:

Adjusted sales to increase between 6% to 8%;

to increase between 6% to 8%; Adjusted operating income as a percentage of adjusted sales of approximately 14.4%, flat compared to last year, and reflecting an incremental unfavorable impact of approximately 200 basis points driven by higher tariff costs year-over-year; Adjusted operating income growth of 6% to 8% for the full year, in line with projected sales growth;

of approximately 14.4%, flat compared to last year, and reflecting an incremental unfavorable impact of approximately 200 basis points driven by higher tariff costs year-over-year; Adjusted operating income growth of 6% to 8% for the full year, in line with projected sales growth; An effective tax rate of approximately 24%;

of approximately 24%; Adjusted net income per diluted share between $2.77 and $2.83, reflecting a 12% to 14% increase;

between $2.77 and $2.83, reflecting a 12% to 14% increase; Diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 76.6 million. This outlook reflects the impact of $100 million in expected share repurchases in Fiscal 2026;

of approximately 76.6 million. This outlook reflects the impact of $100 million in expected share repurchases in Fiscal 2026; Capital expenditures between $60 million and $70 million, primarily to support investments in technology, new product innovation, and our supply chain; and

between $60 million and $70 million, primarily to support investments in technology, new product innovation, and our supply chain; and Free cash flow between $200 million and $225 million.





Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter of 2025 financial results is scheduled for today, February 19, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 800-717-1738 (international callers, please dial 646-307-1865) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.yeti.com. A replay will be available through March 5, 2026 by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers, 412-317-6671). The accompanying access code for this call is 1110189.

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to bags and apparel, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes you. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit www.YETI.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we supplement our results with non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net sales, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted SG&A expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share (which we also refer to as adjusted EPS), free cash flow as well as adjusted gross profit, adjusted SG&A expenses, adjusted operating income and adjusted net income as a percentage of adjusted net sales.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to measure our profitability and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with GAAP financial performance measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found below.

YETI does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures because such reconciliations are not available without unreasonable efforts. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting with reasonable certainty certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including in particular the impacts of product recalls and realized and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses reported within other expense. For the same reasons, we are unable to forecast with reasonable certainty all deductions and additions needed in order to provide a forward-looking GAAP financial measures at this time. The amount of these deductions and additions may be material and, therefore, could result in forward-looking GAAP financial measures being materially different or less than forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. See “Forward-looking statements” below.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains ‘‘forward-looking statements’’ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “can have,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operational performance or other events. For example, all statements made regarding future expectations relating to strengthening our brand, global expansion, our position to deliver top- and bottom-line growth, our path to high-single to low-double-digit growth, enhancing profitability, technology investments, free cash flow generation, the impact of our supply chain transformation efforts, share repurchase plans, growth and innovation initiatives, the impact of tariffs, future financial performance, capital expenditures, and our expectations for opportunity, growth, and investments, including those set forth in the quotes from YETI’s President and CEO, and the 2026 financial outlook provided herein, constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected and, therefore, you should not unduly rely on such statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) economic conditions or consumer confidence in future economic conditions; (ii) our ability to maintain and strengthen our brand and generate and maintain ongoing demand for our products; (iii) our ability to successfully design, develop and market new products; (iv) our ability to effectively manage our growth; (v) our ability to expand into additional consumer markets, and our success in doing so; (vi) the success of our international expansion plans; (vii) our ability to compete effectively in the outdoor and recreation market and protect our brand; (viii) the level of customer spending for our products, which is sensitive to general economic conditions and other factors; (ix) problems with, or loss of, our third-party contract manufacturers and suppliers or an inability to obtain raw materials; (x) fluctuations in the cost and availability of raw materials, equipment, labor, and transportation and subsequent manufacturing delays or increased costs; (xi) adverse changes in international trade policies, tariffs and treaties, including increases in tariff rates and the imposition of additional tariffs; (xii) our ability to accurately forecast demand for our products and our results of operations; (xiii) our relationships with our national, regional, and independent retail partners, who account for a significant portion of our sales; (xiv) the impact of natural disasters and failures of our information technology on our operations and the operations of our manufacturing partners; (xv) the integration and use of artificial intelligence; (xvi) our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and senior management, and to maintain the continued efforts of our management and key employees; (xvii) the impact of our indebtedness on our ability to invest in the ongoing needs of our business; and (xviii) our ability to successfully execute our share repurchase program and its impact on stockholder value and the volatility of the price of our common stock. For a more extensive list of factors that could materially affect our results, you should read our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 27, 2025, as such filings may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports YETI files with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 3, 2026 to be filed with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are made based upon detailed assumptions and reflect management’s current expectations and beliefs. While YETI believes that these assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, YETI cautions that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for YETI to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results.

The forward-looking statements included here are made only as of the date hereof. YETI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties may be exacerbated by the global business and economic environment, including ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

Solely for convenience, certain trademark and service marks referred to in this press release appear without the ® or ™ symbols, but those references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights to these trademarks and service marks.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arvind Bhatia, CFA

Investor.relations@yeti.com

Media Contact:

YETI Holdings, Inc. Media Hotline

Media@yeti.com





YETI HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 Net sales $ 583,708 $ 546,540 $ 1,868,494 $ 1,829,873 Cost of goods sold 242,837 220,102 795,810 766,589 Gross profit 340,871 326,438 1,072,684 1,063,284 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 265,362 243,934 859,127 817,908 Operating income 75,509 82,504 213,557 245,376 Interest (expense) income, net (994 ) 165 (443 ) 660 Other income (expense), net 1,216 (13,539 ) 7,167 (13,188 ) Income before income taxes 75,731 69,130 220,281 232,848 Income tax expense (17,504 ) (15,976 ) (54,894 ) (57,159 ) Net income $ 58,227 $ 53,154 $ 165,387 $ 175,689 Net income per share Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.63 $ 2.05 $ 2.07 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.63 $ 2.03 $ 2.05 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 76,796 83,886 80,558 84,935 Diluted 78,233 84,901 81,595 85,755





YETI HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In thousands) January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 188,342 $ 358,795 Accounts receivable, net 141,424 120,190 Inventory 290,611 310,058 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,949 37,723 Total current assets 660,326 826,766 Property and equipment, net 142,105 126,270 Operating lease right-of-use assets 131,531 78,279 Goodwill 72,308 72,557 Intangible assets, net 219,791 172,023 Other assets 9,357 10,225 Total assets $ 1,235,418 $ 1,286,120 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 131,269 $ 158,499 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 144,298 128,210 Taxes payable 15,897 38,089 Accrued payroll and related costs 22,659 28,610 Operating lease liabilities 15,044 19,621 Current maturities of long-term debt 5,172 6,475 Total current liabilities 334,339 379,504 Long-term debt, net of current portion 68,301 72,821 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 139,945 73,586 Other liabilities 42,557 20,102 Total liabilities 585,142 546,013 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 900 892 Treasury stock, at cost (602,268 ) (281,587 ) Additional paid-in capital 471,770 405,921 Retained earnings 779,512 614,125 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 362 756 Total stockholders’ equity 650,276 740,107 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,235,418 $ 1,286,120





YETI HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) (In thousands)

Twelve Months Ended January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 165,387 $ 175,689 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 54,232 48,132 Amortization of deferred financing fees 653 649 Stock-based compensation 47,688 40,719 Deferred income taxes 28,081 (11,167 ) Impairment of long-lived assets 3,795 5,490 Product recalls 2,900 9,939 Other (3,881 ) 9,872 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (18,161 ) (23,655 ) Inventory 23,857 39,751 Other current assets 6,614 9,480 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (27,687 ) (47,020 ) Taxes payable (23,941 ) 669 Other (4,800 ) 2,838 Net cash provided by operating activities 254,737 261,386 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (42,667 ) (41,832 ) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired — (36,164 ) Additions of intangibles, net (59,172 ) (53,452 ) Net cash used in investing activities (101,839 ) (131,448 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayments of long-term debt (4,219 ) (4,219 ) Taxes paid in connection with employee stock transactions (1,831 ) (1,463 ) Proceeds from employee stock transactions — 294 Payments of finance lease obligations (16,000 ) (3,829 ) Repurchases of common stock (297,780 ) (200,000 ) Excise tax paid on repurchases of common stock (1,562 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (321,392 ) (209,217 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,959 ) (886 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (170,453 ) (80,165 ) Cash, beginning of period 358,795 438,960 Cash, end of period $ 188,342 $ 358,795





YETI HOLDINGS, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 Net sales $ 583,708 $ 546,540 $ 1,868,494 $ 1,829,873 Product recall(1) — 8,832 — 8,832 Adjusted net sales $ 583,708 $ 555,372 $ 1,868,494 $ 1,838,705 Gross profit $ 340,871 $ 326,438 $ 1,072,684 $ 1,063,284 Transition costs(2) — — (395 ) 5,558 Product recall(1) — 8,098 — 8,098 Adjusted gross profit $ 340,871 $ 334,536 $ 1,072,289 $ 1,076,940 Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 265,362 $ 243,934 $ 859,127 $ 817,908 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (15,278 ) (14,699 ) (47,688 ) (40,719 ) Long-lived asset impairment (2,601 ) (3,465 ) (3,795 ) (5,490 ) Product recall(1) — (1,841 ) — (1,841 ) Organizational realignment costs(3) — — (994 ) (1,122 ) Stockholder matters(4) — — (2,760 ) — Technology transformation costs(5) (1,298 ) — (1,298 ) — Transition costs(6) — — — (753 ) Business optimization expense(7) — — — (415 ) Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 246,185 $ 223,929 $ 802,592 $ 767,568 Gross margin 58.4 % 59.7 % 57.4 % 58.1 % Adjusted gross margin 58.4 % 60.2 % 57.4 % 58.6 % SG&A expenses as a % of net sales 45.5 % 44.6 % 46.0 % 44.7 % Adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of adjusted net sales 42.2 % 40.3 % 43.0 % 41.7 %

_________________________

(1) Represents adjustments and charges associated with product recalls. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, and on a prospective basis, product recall adjustments will no longer be excluded from non-GAAP financial results. Accordingly, the unfavorable product recall adjustment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 was not excluded from non-GAAP financial results.

(2) For the twelve months ended January 3, 2026, represents a favorable true-up of estimated disposal costs in connection with the acquisition of Mystery Ranch, LLC. For the twelve months ended December 28, 2024, represents inventory step-up and inventory disposal costs in connection with the acquisition of Mystery Ranch, LLC.

(3) Represents employee severance costs in connection with strategic organizational realignments.

(4) Represents advisory and legal fees related to a stockholder matter that resulted in a cooperation agreement signed in March 2025.

(5) Represents third-party consulting fees related to certain initiatives to optimize and enhance our technology infrastructure. These expenses represent non-recurring incremental costs above the normal ongoing level of spending on technology to support operations.

(6) Represents transition costs in connection with the acquisition of Mystery Ranch, LLC, including third-party business integration costs.

(7) Represents start-up, transition and integration costs associated with our new distribution facility in the United Kingdom.





YETI HOLDINGS, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 January 3,

2026 December 28,

2024 Operating income $ 75,509 $ 82,504 $ 213,557 $ 245,376 Adjustments: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense(1) 15,278 14,699 47,688 40,719 Long-lived asset impairment(1) 2,601 3,465 3,795 5,490 Product recalls(2) — 9,938 — 9,938 Organizational realignment costs(1)(3) — — 994 1,122 Business optimization expense(1)(6) — — — 415 Transition costs(4) — — (395 ) 6,311 Shareholder matters(5) — — 2,760 — Technology transformation costs(7) 1,298 — 1,298 — Adjusted operating income $ 94,686 $ 110,606 $ 269,697 $ 309,371 Net income $ 58,227 $ 53,154 $ 165,387 $ 175,689 Adjustments: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense(1) 15,278 14,699 47,688 40,719 Long-lived asset impairment(1) 2,601 3,465 3,795 5,490 Product recalls(2) — 9,938 — 9,938 Organizational realignment costs(1)(3) — — 994 1,122 Business optimization expense(1)(6) — — — 415 Transition costs(4) — — (395 ) 6,311 Shareholder matters(5) — — 2,760 — Technology transformation costs(7) 1,298 — 1,298 — Other (income) expense, net(8) (1,216 ) 13,539 (7,167 ) 13,188 Tax impact of adjusting items(9) (4,400 ) (10,202 ) (11,998 ) (18,910 ) Adjusted net income $ 71,788 $ 84,593 $ 202,362 $ 233,962 Net sales $ 583,708 $ 546,540 $ 1,868,494 $ 1,829,873 Adjusted net sales $ 583,708 $ 555,372 $ 1,868,494 $ 1,838,705 Operating income as a % of net sales 12.9 % 15.1 % 11.4 % 13.4 % Adjusted operating income as a % of adjusted net sales 16.2 % 19.9 % 14.4 % 16.8 % Net income as a % of net sales 10.0 % 9.7 % 8.9 % 9.6 % Adjusted net income as a % of adjusted net sales 12.3 % 15.2 % 10.8 % 12.7 % Net income per diluted share $ 0.74 $ 0.63 $ 2.03 $ 2.05 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.92 $ 1.00 $ 2.48 $ 2.73 Weighted average shares outstanding used to compute adjusted net income per diluted share 78,233 84,901 81,595 85,755

_________________________

(1) These costs are reported in SG&A expenses.

(2) Represents adjustments and charges associated with product recalls. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, and on a prospective basis, product recall adjustments will no longer be excluded from non-GAAP financial results. Accordingly, the unfavorable product recall adjustment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 was not excluded from non-GAAP financial results.

(3) Represents employee severance costs in connection with strategic organizational realignments.

(4) For the twelve months ended January 3, 2026, represents a favorable true-up of estimated disposal costs in connection with the acquisition of Mystery Ranch, LLC. For the twelve months ended December 28, 2024, represents inventory step-up costs, inventory disposal costs, and third-party business integration costs in connection with the acquisition of Mystery Ranch, LLC.

(5) Represents advisory and legal fees related to a stockholder matter that resulted in a cooperation agreement signed in March 2025.

(6) Represents start-up, transition and integration costs associated with our new distribution facility in the United Kingdom.

(7) Represents third-party consulting fees related to certain initiatives to optimize and enhance our technology infrastructure. These expenses represent non-recurring incremental costs above the normal ongoing level of spending on technology to support operations.

(8) Other (income) expense, net substantially consists of realized and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business.

(9) Represents the tax impact of adjustments calculated at an expected statutory tax rate of 24.5% for each of the three and twelve months ended January 3, 2026 and December 28, 2024.







YETI HOLDINGS, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended January 3, 2026 Three Months Ended December 28, 2024 Net Sales Product Recalls(1) Adjusted Net Sales Net Sales Product Recalls(1) Adjusted Net Sales Channel Wholesale $ 189,448 $ — $ 189,448 $ 177,952 $ 567 $ 178,519 Direct-to-consumer 394,260 — 394,260 368,588 8,265 376,853 Total $ 583,708 $ — $ 583,708 $ 546,540 $ 8,832 $ 555,372 Category Coolers & Equipment $ 192,348 $ — $ 192,348 $ 180,163 $ 8,832 $ 188,995 Drinkware 380,008 — 380,008 358,081 — 358,081 Other 11,352 — 11,352 8,296 — 8,296 Total $ 583,708 $ — $ 583,708 $ 546,540 $ 8,832 $ 555,372 Geographic Region United States $ 447,765 $ — $ 447,765 $ 437,610 $ 8,832 $ 446,442 International 135,943 — 135,943 108,930 — 108,930 Total $ 583,708 $ — $ 583,708 $ 546,540 $ 8,832 $ 555,372

_________________________

(1) Represents adjustments and charges associated with product recalls. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, and on a prospective basis, product recall adjustments will no longer be excluded from non-GAAP financial results. Accordingly, the unfavorable product recall adjustment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 was not excluded from non-GAAP financial results.





Twelve Months Ended January 3, 2026 Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2024 Net Sales Product Recalls(1) Adjusted Net Sales Net Sales Product Recalls(1) Adjusted Net Sales Channel Wholesale $ 740,703 $ — $ 740,703 $ 742,278 $ 567 $ 742,845 Direct-to-consumer 1,127,791 — 1,127,791 1,087,595 8,265 1,095,860 Total $ 1,868,494 $ — $ 1,868,494 $ 1,829,873 $ 8,832 $ 1,838,705 Category Coolers & Equipment $ 748,523 $ — $ 748,523 $ 698,606 $ 8,832 $ 707,438 Drinkware 1,085,838 — 1,085,838 1,094,165 — 1,094,165 Other 34,133 — 34,133 37,102 — 37,102 Total $ 1,868,494 $ — $ 1,868,494 $ 1,829,873 $ 8,832 $ 1,838,705 Geographic Region United States $ 1,474,141 $ 1,474,141 $ 1,490,468 $ 8,832 $ 1,499,301 International 394,353 — 394,353 339,405 — 339,404 Total $ 1,868,494 $ — $ 1,868,494 $ 1,829,873 $ 8,832 $ 1,838,705

_________________________

(1) Represents adjustments and charges associated with product recalls. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, on a prospective basis, product recall adjustments will no longer be excluded from non-GAAP financial results. Accordingly, the unfavorable product recall adjustment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 was not excluded from non-GAAP financial results.





