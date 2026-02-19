Goliath Reports Numerous High-Grade Intercepts Up To 10.83 g/t AuEq Over 22.82 Meters, Grade Values Increased By 13.2% In 54 Gold Equivalent Drill Results, Assays Pending On A Further 56 AuEq Holes Drilled In 2025, Surebet Discovery, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Accounting for Silver, Copper, Lead and Zinc within these 54 drill hole results, Goliath reports an average 13.2% increase in overall grade values from the previously announced Gold only assays, with numerous high-grade intercepts up to 10.83 g/t AuEq over 22.82 meters. Assays pending on a further 56 gold equivalent drill holes from 2025.

100% of the drill holes completed to date on Surebet have intersected gold mineralization clearly demonstrating remarkable continuity, grades, and widths inclusive of over 1,500 pierce points within 5 Main Gold-Rich Zones comprising 46 mineralized lodes that remain open for expansion.

100% of the drill holes completed to date on the Surebet Discovery have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization.

The remarkable continuity, widths and grades demonstrated by drilling in multiple lodes shows this extensive 1.8 km2 gold system continues to demonstrate strong potential to become one of the most significant gold discoveries in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle in many years. The strong results received to date will help vector in on drilling targets that remain open with excellent expansion potential.

High-grade gold has been identified in three distinct rock packages discovered to date at the Surebet Discovery. This includes the gently dipping gold-rich stacked quartz-sulphide breccias/stockwork veins; the gold-rich intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes; and the recently discovered broad gold-rich zones of calc-silicate altered breccia. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion. This confirms the presence of a Motherlode magmatic source nearby, a causative intrusion responsible for the extensive 1.8 km 2 high-grade gold system at Surebet.



The fully funded 2026 drill program will be mainly focused on expanding the 5 Main Mineralized Zones. Data compilation and interpretation is underway which will be used to vector in on the indicated Motherlode causative intrusive source to this extensive high-grade gold system with widespread VG-NE that remains open for expansion.

Gold-equivalent assay results which will include multi-element (Silver, Copper, Lead and Zinc) analyses for 56 out of 110 drill holes completed in 2025 are pending and will be released in the immediate future.



GOLD-EQUIVALENT DRILL HIGHLIGHTS (for complete details see Table 2 below):

Drill hole GD-25-337 has two separate intervals: 10.83 g/t AuEq (10.60 g/t Au and 8.04 g/t Ag) over 22.82 meters, including 15.51 g/t AuEq (15.19 g/t Au and 11.14 g/t Ag) over 15.71 meters including 38.71 g/t AuEq or 1.24 oz/t AuEq (37.28 g/t Au 49.80 g/t Ag) over 3.36 meters in the Golden Gate Zone; and 36.15 g/t AuEq or 1.16 oz/t AuEq (36.11 g/t Au and 1.46 g/t Ag) over 3.08 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.

Drill hole GD-25-377 has two separate intercepts: 2.43 g/t AuEq (2.35 g/t Au and 3.14 g/t Ag) over 46.90 meters, including 3.25 g/t AuEq (3.15 g/t Au and 3.87 g/t Ag) over 34.00 meters, including 7.28 g/t AuEq (7.16 g/t Au and 4.56 g/t Ag) over 10.84 meters, including 17.86 g/t AuEq (17.77 g/t Au and 4.47 g/t Ag) over 3.98 meters from the Bonanza Zone; and 9.06 g/t AuEq (8.73 g/t Au and 15.45 g/t Ag) over 3.80 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.

Drill hole GD-25-328 intersected: 31.54 g/t AuEq or 1.01 oz/t AuEq (30.95 g/t Au and 15.27 g/t Ag) over 3.00 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.

Drill hole GD-25-372 intersected: 15.28 g/t AuEq (13.74 g/t Au and 63.39 g/t Ag) over 6.10 meters, including 22.64 g/t AuEq (20.37 g/t Au and 94.00 g/t Ag) over 4.10 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.

Drill hole GD-25-355 intersected: 3.20 g/t AuEq (3.05 g/t Au and 5.91 g/t Ag) over 23.00 meters, including 5.77 g/t AuEq (5.54 g/t Au and 9.52 g/t Ag) over 12.20 meters, including 10.90 g/t AuEq (10.48 g/t Au and 16.71 g/t Ag) over 6.20 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.

Drill hole GD-24-277 (a 2024 hole relogged in 2025) intersected: 12.20 g/t AuEq (12.16 g/t Au and 1.74 g/t Ag) over 6.00 meters, including 14.63 g/t AuEq (14.59 g/t Au and 2.03 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters, including 18.27 g/t AuEq (18.22 g/t Au and 2.46 g/t Ag) over 4.00 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.

Drill hole GD-25-362 intersected: 5.33 g/t AuEq (2.41 g/t Au and 152.41 g/t Ag) over 12.48 meters, including 11.37 g/t AuEq (5.67 g/t Au and 291.26 g/t Ag) over 4.94 meters from the Surebet Zone.

Drill hole GD-25-365 has two separate intercepts: 5.50 g/t AuEq (5.13 g/t Au and 12.56 g/t Ag) over 12.00 meters, including 8.09 g/t AuEq (7.57 g/t Au and 17.96 g/t Ag) over 7.97 meters, including 10.61 g/t AuEq (9.94 g/t Au and 23.32 g/t Ag) over 6.02 meters from the Golden Gate Zone; and 3.58 g/t AuEq (3.48 g/t Au and 4.32 g/t Ag) over 4.25 meters, including 4.74 g/t AuEq (4.61 g/t Au and 5.37 g/t Ag) over 3.20 meters from the Bonanza Zone.

Drill hole GD-25-317 has three separate intercepts: 2.64 g/t AuEq (2.54 g/t Au and 3.22 g/t Ag) over 23.85 meters, including 2.90 g/t AuEq (2.79 g/t Au and 3.40 g/t Ag) over 21.67 meters, including 4.86 g/t AuEq (4.74 g/t Au and 4.14 g/t Ag) over 11.88 meters, including 7.04 g/t AuEq (6.91 g/t Au and 4.66 g/t Ag) over 7.83 meters from the Bonanza Zone; 4.29 g/t AuEq (4.14 g/t Au and 6.30 g/t Ag) over 7.65 meters, including 5.80 g/t AuEq (5.60 g/t Au and 8.17 g/t Ag) over 5.56 meters from the Surebet Zone; and 7.67 g/t AuEq (6.56 g/t Au and 43.05 g/t Ag) over 5.15 meters, including 11.91 g/t AuEq (10.22 g/t Au and 66.73 g/t Ag) over 3.30 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.

Drill hole GD-25-318 intersected: 13.32 g/t AuEq (13.15 g/t Au and 6.36 g/t Ag) over 4.70 meters, including 16.91 g/t AuEq (16.69 g/t Au and 7.93 g/t Ag) over 3.70 meters from the Bonanza Zone. An accompanying infographic is available at:

Assay results from the recently completed 64,364 meters of drilling have significantly expanded the extent of the high-grade gold mineralization at the Surebet Discovery that remains open for expansion laterally and at depth. The updated model for the Surebet system, which includes all the 2025 assay results, consists of 5 extensive mineralized zones comprising 46 gold-rich lodes as well as gold-rich Eocene-aged RIRG dykes: An accompanying infographic is available at:

The Bonanza Zone has a strike of 1.8 km NW-SE and 1.1 km NE-SW containing 5 lodes up to 19 meters thick with a combined thickness of up to 27 meters and intercepts up to 13.53 g/t AuEq (12.10 g/t Au and 54.13 g/t Ag) over 11.00 meters (drill hole GD-22-100) and remains open for expansion.

The Surebet Zone has a strike of 1.2 km NW-SE and 930 meters NE-SW containing 9 lodes up to 19 meters thick with a combined thickness of up to 30 meters and intercepts up to 21.08 g/t AuEq (18.95 g/t Au and 95.31 g/t Ag) over 23.00 meters (drill hole GD-23-157) and remains open for expansion to the SW. An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe66a1e2-b519-477e-9901-2786d6b342f5 The Golden Gate Zone has a strike of 1.3 km E-W and 820 meters N-S containing 18 lodes up to 14 meters with a combined thickness of up to 49 meters and with intercepts up to 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 g/t Au and 3.96 g/t Ag) over 39.00 meters (drill hole GD-24-260) and remains open for expansion.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e96cb242-34b4-4a83-a5c7-0f9bf2869d2c The Eldorado Zone has a strike of 680 meters E-W and 700 meters N-S containing 2 lodes up to 5 meters thick with a combined thickness of up to 7 meters and intercepts up to 7.91 g/t AuEq (7.44 g/t Au and 22.40 g/t Ag) over 7.15 meters (drill hole GD-23-221) and remains open for expansion. An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2deae57-30e6-4026-86fc-655c1492880f The gold-rich Eocene-aged dykes extend for up to 1.4 km N-S and a vertical relief of up to 890 meters with widths up to 25 meters and intercepts up to 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters (drill hole GD-22-58) and remain open for expansion.

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQX: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to report the completed gold-equivalent assay results for 54 out of 110 holes drilled in 2025 at the Surebet Discovery on its 100% controlled Golddigger Property (the “Property”), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Accounting for Silver, Copper, Lead and Zinc within these 54 drill hole results, Goliath reports an average 13.2% increase in overall grade values from the previously announced Gold only assays (see news January 20, 2026, December 2, 2025, November 17, 2025, October 27, 2025, September 22, 2025, September 8, 2025, August 26, 2025, and July 28, 2025).

Highlights include drill hole GD-25-337, which intersected 10.83 g/t AuEq (10.60 g/t Au and 8.04 g/t Ag) over 22.82 meters, including 15.51 g/t AuEq (15.19 g/t Au and 11.14 g/t Ag) over 15.71 meters including 38.71 g/t AuEq or 1.24 oz/t AuEq (37.28 g/t Au 49.80 g/t Ag) over 3.36 meters in the Golden Gate Zone. Every drill hole completed so far within the 1.8 km2 Surebet discovery, including all 110 holes from the 2025 season, has successfully intersected gold mineralization. These results confirm predictable continuity, grade, and width across 5 Gold-Rich Zones and 46 Distinct Lodes, all of which remain open for expansion. The fully funded 2026 drill program will focus on expanding the 5 Main Mineralized Zones, testing the Motherlode causative intrusive source, and build toward a future resource. Gold-equivalent assay results which will include multi-element (Silver, Copper, Lead & Zinc) analyses for 56 out of 110 holes drilled in 2025 are still pending and will be released in the immediate future.

Mr. Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO of Goliath states: “We are very pleased to see a 13.2% increase to the overall AuEq grade numbers reinforcing the significance of the metals other than gold at the Surebet Discovery. What continues to stand out (and get better the more we drill) about the Surebet high-grade gold discovery is the widespread distribution of VG-NE, as can be seen in our map of the VG-NE in the drill holes. It is rare to see a discovery like this not only in the Golden Triangle, but worldwide. The vast number of stacked veins is analogous to the gold-rich Pogo Mine in Alaska. Modelling of the stacked veins shows a series dipping to the southwest (Surebet group) and to the southeast (Bonanza group) which open the possibility of two separate sources or one large one that could be several thousands of meters. Another interesting aspect is that the Surebet group and Bonanza group come together in a Hinge Zone that has a substantial block of rock with plenty of VG-NE. In addition to waiting for the remaining 56 gold-equivalent assays, we are also updating our models of the multitude of high-grade gold zones, advanced geological studies at the Colorado School of Mines to help us prepare for the 2026 drilling season. We have never been in a stronger balance sheet position as we are fully funded for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The bottom line is that we are in a unique position having an important high-grade gold discovery to expand upon in the greatest gold bull market ever.”

Assay results from the recently concluded 64,364-meter drill program have significantly expanded the high-grade footprint of the Surebet Discovery, which remains open for further growth. An updated geological model incorporating all 2025 data identifies 5 primary mineralized Zones: Bonanza, Surebet, Golden Gate, Whopper, and Eldorado. Collectively these Zones comprise 46 gold-rich lodes and associated Eocene-aged RIRG dykes.

Table 1: Five main modelled gold rich zones and dykes.

Zone Number of lodes Dimensions Key Intercept Status Bonanza 5 1.8 km x 1.1 km x 19 m 13.53 g/t AuEq over 11 m Remains Open Surebet 9 1.2 km x 930 m x 19 m 21.08 g/t AuEq over 23 m Remains Open Golden Gate 18 1.3 km x 820 m x 14 m 34.52 g/t AuEq over 39 m Remains Open Whopper 12 800 m x 450 m x 6 m 32.67 g/t AuEq over 4 m Remains Open Eldorado 2 680 m x 700 m x 5 m 7.91 g/t AuEq over 7.15 m Remains Open Gold-rich dykes 1.4 km x 890 m x 25 m 12.03 g/t AuEq over 10 m Remains Open



High-grade gold has been identified in three distinct rock packages discovered to date at the Surebet Discovery. This includes the gently dipping gold-rich stacked quartz-sulphide breccias/stockwork veins; the gold-rich intermediate to felsic gold-Rich dykes; and the recently discovered broad gold-rich zones of calc-silicate altered breccia. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion. This confirms the presence of a Motherlode magmatic source nearby, a causative intrusion responsible for the extensive 1.8 km2 high-grade gold system at Surebet.

The remarkable continuity, widths and grades encountered across multiple lodes underscore the significance of this 1.8 km2 gold system which has strong potential to become one of the most significant gold discoveries in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle in many years. Success to date has effectively vectored toward several open targets, providing a strong foundation for further expansion in the 2026 drilling campaign.

Surebet Discovery Highlights

Assay results are still pending for 56 holes from the 2025 exploration campaign for the gold equivalent (AuEq) values, that will be announced once received, compiled and interpreted.





83 out of 110 holes (or 76%) drilled in 2025 contain VG-NE, 100% of holes drilled to date at the Surebet Discovery have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization. See news releases dated: January 20, 2026, December 2, 2025, November 17, 2025, October 27, 2025, September 22, 2025, September 8, 2025, August 26, 2025, and July 28, 2025.





60 out of 64 holes (or 94%) drilled in 2024 contain VG-NE up to 11.5 mm (7/16 inches) in size, all of which returned high-grade gold. See news releases dated: July 7, 2025, June 23, 2025, January 7, 2025, January 13, 2025, February 10, 2025, February 18, 2025, February 27, 2025, December 12, 2024 and July 30, 2024.





92% of the holes (355 out of 386) drilled to date at Surebet contain VG-NE (see VG-NE heat map above).





The best hole drilled to date is GD-24-260 previously reported and is now been modeled from the Golden Gate Zone assayed 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 Au and 3.96 Ag) over 39.00 meters, including 132.93 g/t AuEq (132.78 Au and 12.98 Ag) over 10.00 meters, and 166.04 g/t AuEq (165.84 Au and 16.07 Ag) over 8.00 meters (see news release dated January 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled “QA/QC Protocol” below.





The best hole drilled to date from the RIRG Eocene-aged dykes is GD-22-58 that assayed 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters including 19.91 g/t AuEq (19.62 g/t Au and 25.61 g/t Ag) over 6.00 meters, including 23.82 g/t AuEq (23.47 g/t Au and 30.54 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters, plus a second separate interval down hole of 8.59 g/t AuEq (8.35 g/t Au and 20.74 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters (see news release dated March 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled “QA/QC Protocol” below.





The best hole drilled to date from the third distinct rock package consisting of calc-silicate altered breccia is drill hole GD-25-337, which intersected 10.83 g/t AuEq (10.60 g/t Au and 8.04 g/t Ag) over 22.82 meters, including 15.51 g/t AuEq (15.19 g/t Au and 11.14 g/t Ag) over 15.71 meters including 38.71 g/t AuEq or 1.24 oz/t AuEq (37.28 g/t Au 49.80 g/t Ag) over 3.36 meters in the Golden Gate Zone. The intercept is approximately true width. More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled “QA/QC Protocol” below.





Multiple gently dipping gold-mineralized stacked veins have been identified every year on the Surebet high-grade gold discovery. Recent discoveries include gold-rich RIRG Eocene-aged dykes, Goldilocks Zones where the veins and vertical dykes crosscut (which are characterized by having high-grade gold in two temperature regimes) and recently discovered high-grade gold in a third distinct rock package characterized by calc-silicate altered breccia, which increases potential tonnage and gold content of the high-grade gold system at the Surebet Discovery.



The footprint of the mineralization discovered to date at Surebet is 1.8 km2 and remains open in all directions.

Thanks to the mountainous topography, mineralization in the veins is exposed on the surface for 2.1 km of strike (1.0 km on the south slope and 1.1 km on the north slope) with a vertical relief of 700 meters.





A study completed by the Colorado School of Mines confirms a new interpretation of the ore forming process of high-grade gold mineralization at Surebet and outlines a common magmatic source for the high-grade gold system, now in three distinct rock packages. Which gives the Surebet untapped discovery potential to increase tonnage and gold content in the various known rock packages. Until this study, researchers and explorers in the Golden Triangle had not recognized the high-grade gold discovery potential in the Eocene-aged RIRG dykes (see news release March 13, 2025), which is showing the potential that these discoveries could be a geological breakthrough in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.





Goliath has drilled over 156,000 meters encompassing over 1,500 pierce points in the Surebet Discovery located at the Golddigger property between 2021 and 2025.





The Surebet Discovery has predictable continuity and good metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush including 48.8% free gold recovery from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgy completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).





Based on positive grassroots exploration and drill results in recent years, Goliath significantly increased its land package from 66,608 hectares to 91,518 hectares (226,146 acres) and now controls 56 kilometers of key terrain of the Red Line geologic trend providing for additional discovery potential.





The Golddigger Property is located on tidewater with a barge route to Prince Rupert (190 km south) and close to infrastructure including the town of Kitsault adjacent to a permitted mine site on private property.



Table 2: Complete gold-equivalent assay results.

Hole ID interval From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (g/t) Zone GD-25-337











Interval 113.00 135.82 22.82 10.60 8.04 0.01 0.20 0.29 10.83 Golden Gate







Including 120.11 135.82 15.71 15.19 11.14 0.01 0.29 0.41 15.51 Including 120.11 123.47 3.36 37.28 49.8 0.02 1.32 1.84 38.71 Interval 132.74 135.82 3.08 36.11 1.46 0.01 0.00 0.02 36.15 Golden Gate GD-25-377















Interval 282 328.9 46.9 2.35 3.14 0.01 0.02 0.08 2.43 Bonanza











including 283 317 34 3.15 3.87 0.01 0.02 0.1 3.25 Including 283 293.84 10.84 7.16 4.56 0.01 0.03 0.12 7.28 Including 289 292.98 3.98 17.77 4.47 0.02 0.01 0.03 17.86 Interval 456 459.8 3.8 8.73 15.45 0.02 0.06 0.21 9.06 Golden Gate GD-25-328 Interval 527 530 3 30.95 15.27 0.03 0.22 1.31 31.54 Golden Gate GD-25-372



Interval 571 577.1 6.1 13.74 63.39 0.05 1.38 1.08 15.28 Golden Gate



Including 572 576.1 4.1 20.37 94 0.08 2.05 1.6 22.64 GD-25-355







Interval 428 451 23 3.05 5.91 0.01 0.13 0.1 3.2 Golden Gate







Including 435 447.2 12.2 5.54 9.52 0.01 0.24 0.17 5.77 Including 441 447.2 6.2 10.48 16.71 0.01 0.46 0.31 10.9 GD-25-277_RELOG







Interval 114 120 6 12.16 1.74 0 0 0.02 12.2 Golden Gate







Including 115 120 5 14.59 2.03 0 0 0.02 14.63 Including 115 119 4 18.22 2.46 0 0 0.02 18.27 GD-25-362



Interval 177.06 189.54 12.48 2.41 152.41 0.02 0.71 0.95 5.33 Surebet



Including 177.06 182 4.94 5.67 291.26 0.03 1.68 2.15 11.37 GD-25-365















Interval 374.8 379.05 4.25 3.48 4.32 0 0.03 0.08 3.58 Bonanza



Including 374.8 378 3.2 4.61 5.37 0 0.03 0.1 4.74 Interval 485.02 497.02 12 5.13 12.56 0.03 0.19 0.48 5.5 Golden Gate







Including 488 495.97 7.97 7.57 17.96 0.03 0.28 0.68 8.09 Including 489.95 495.97 6.02 9.94 23.32 0.04 0.36 0.88 10.61 GD-25-317



























Interval 352.91 360.56 7.65 4.14 6.3 0.02 0.03 0.11 4.29 Surebet



Including 355 360.56 5.56 5.6 8.17 0.02 0.04 0.13 5.8 Interval 439 462.85 23.85 2.54 3.22 0.02 0.03 0.13 2.64 Bonanza











Including 440.06 461.73 21.67 2.79 3.4 0.02 0.04 0.14 2.9 Including 449.85 461.73 11.88 4.74 4.14 0.02 0.04 0.14 4.86 Including 453.9 461.73 7.83 6.91 4.66 0.02 0.04 0.11 7.04 Interval 637 642.15 5.15 6.56 43.05 0.28 0.08 0.58 7.67 Golden Gate



Including 638 641.3 3.3 10.22 66.73 0.43 0.12 0.81 11.91 GD-25-318



Interval 342 346.7 4.7 13.15 6.36 0.01 0.04 0.24 13.32 Bonanza



Including 343 346.7 3.7 16.69 7.93 0.02 0.05 0.3 16.91 GD-25-373



Interval 207.95 213.48 5.53 8.54 48.01 0.02 0.63 0.21 9.51 Surebet



Including 208.81 213.48 4.67 10.11 56.64 0.02 0.74 0.25 11.25 GD-25-370















Interval 274.01 295 20.99 2.3 4.16 0.01 0.1 0.16 2.43 Bonanza



Including 289 292 3 7.37 18.23 0.02 0.58 0.55 7.88 Interval 312 317 5 3 7.92 0 0.02 0.25 3.19 Golden Gate Interval 318 325 7 4.11 3.98 0.01 0.04 0.11 4.21 Golden Gate



Including 319 324.05 5.05 5.66 5.25 0.01 0.05 0.14 5.79 GD-25-343



Interval 612 617 5 10.08 2.21 0.01 0 0.01 10.13 Golden Gate



Including 613 616 3 16.78 3.58 0.01 0 0.01 16.85 GD-25-324











Interval 203.73 208.04 4.31 3.82 37.39 0.02 0.87 0.59 4.71 Whopper Interval 280.85 287.5 6.65 7.01 3.99 0.01 0.05 0.07 7.11 Surebet



Including 281.71 286.44 4.73 9.81 5.27 0.01 0.06 0.09 9.94 Interval 397.03 400.78 3.75 3.28 2.12 0 0 0.02 3.32 Surebet GD-25-345















Interval 535.05 542 6.95 6.58 3.27 0.01 0 0.02 6.65 Bonanza







Including 535.95 541 5.05 9.04 4.2 0.01 0 0.03 9.12 Including 535.95 540 4.05 11.13 4.87 0.01 0 0.02 11.23 Interval 616 620 4 6.68 12.01 0.02 0.34 1.34 7.23 Golden Gate



Including 616 619.36 3.36 7.93 14.16 0.02 0.4 1.59 8.57 GD-25-302















Interval 100 112 12 2.06 0.99 0.01 0.01 0.05 2.09 Golden Gate



Including 103 110 7 3.11 1.22 0.01 0.01 0.07 3.15 Interval 121 140 19 2.26 1.06 0.01 0.01 0.03 2.29 Golden Gate







Including 127 138 11 3.66 1.38 0.01 0.01 0.03 3.69 Including 127 132 5 7.13 2.54 0.01 0.02 0.04 7.19 GD-25-380







Interval 289 298 9 4.29 20.88 0.02 0.49 0.38 4.81 Surebet







Including 290.15 297 6.85 5.62 26.76 0.02 0.62 0.5 6.28 Including 290.15 294.95 4.8 7.92 37.17 0.02 0.89 0.7 8.83 GD-25-192_RELOG



Interval 43 73.65 30.65 1.36 2.09 0.01 0 0.03 1.41 Golden Gate



Including 60 65 5 3.39 1.69 0 0 0.02 3.43 GD-25-312 Interval 390.3 394 3.7 10.56 9.53 0.01 0.01 0.04 10.74 Bonanza GD-25-354











Interval 340.9 366.03 25.13 0.85 23.15 0.01 0.3 0.24 1.34 Surebet



Including 351.23 358.95 7.72 1.96 23.36 0.01 0.62 0.22 2.49 Interval 528.57 535.15 6.58 3.95 9.96 0.01 0.11 0.26 4.19 Golden Gate



Including 528.57 532 3.43 6.96 18.95 0.02 0.21 0.49 7.43 GD-25-358







Interval 387 392 5 5.23 10.96 0.03 0.2 0.19 5.5 Golden Gate Interval 434 439 5 6.09 0.79 0 0 0.01 6.1 Golden Gate



Including 435 439 4 7.61 0.99 0 0 0.01 7.63 GD-25-350















Interval 301 321.38 20.38 1.13 11.13 0.01 0.15 0.24 1.4 Surebet







including 308.04 319.3 11.26 1.71 16.06 0.01 0.22 0.29 2.08 including 314 319.3 5.3 3.18 26.34 0.01 0.39 0.5 3.8 Interval 336 340.28 4.28 3.44 37.84 0.01 0.63 0.36 4.26 Surebet Interval 642 646.45 4.45 4.12 15.5 0.03 0.33 0.3 4.51 Golden Gate GD-25-330 Interval 532 537.55 5.55 4.79 2.96 0.01 0.03 0.04 4.86 Golden Gate GD-25-387



Interval 79 84.32 5.32 4.53 0.71 0 0 0.01 4.55 Golden Gate



including 79 83.15 4.15 5.36 0.76 0.01 0 0.01 5.38 GD-25-378 Interval 585.86 590 4.14 5.22 6.28 0.02 0.18 0.14 5.4 Golden Gate GD-25-265_RELOG Interval 123 127 4 5.43 2.91 0 0 0.01 5.48 Bonanza GD-25-410 Interval 183.32 188.46 5.14 4.18 2.65 0.01 0.01 0.08 4.25 Bonanza GD-25-407



Interval 254.5 259.09 4.59 4.21 14.36 0.01 0.24 0.32 4.56 Eldorado



including 254.5 258 3.5 5.49 16.66 0.01 0.28 0.33 5.88 GD-25-376 Interval 252.8 257 4.2 4.32 12.95 0.03 0.13 0.15 4.62 Eldorado GD-25-259_RELOG Interval 231 234 3 6.11 3 0.01 0 0.02 6.17 Whopper GD-25-400 Interval 102 132 30 0.6 1.67 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.65 Golden Gate GD-25-357 Interval 213 234.95 21.95 0.52 4.8 0.01 0.11 0.2 0.67 Golden Gate GD-25-327



Interval 107 111 4 2.99 6.88 0 0.03 0.05 3.13 Eldorado



including 276 281 5 2.09 17.53 0.09 0.03 0.49 2.58 GD-25-363



Interval 310 320 10 1.13 11.3 0.01 0.2 0.17 1.4 Surebet



including 313.46 318 4.54 2.29 23.03 0.02 0.41 0.35 2.83 GD-25-390



Interval 187.75 193 5.25 2.38 9.64 0 0 0.01 2.55 Surebet



including 188.8 192 3.2 3.87 15.17 0 0 0.01 4.14 GD-25-368 Interval 591 596.69 5.69 2.13 2.11 0.01 0.05 0.09 2.19 Bonanza GD-25-342 Interval 25.76 38 12.24 0.96 1.74 0.01 0.01 0.11 1.02 Bonanza GD-25-352 Interval 339 342 3 2.85 49.32 0.01 1.13 1.11 4.08 Surebet GD-25-314 Interval 315 319 4 2.25 29.04 0.05 0.16 1.37 3.1 Golden Gate GD-25-301 Interval 417 422 5 2.33 2.05 0.01 0 0.01 2.38 Eldorado GD-25-329 Interval 215.91 220 4.09 1.79 10 0 0.19 0.09 2.01 Whopper GD-25-403 Interval 254.02 258 3.98 2.35 12.59 0.02 0.17 0.79 2.77 Surebet GD-25-386 Interval 324.79 329 4.21 1.97 19.01 0.01 0.26 0.38 2.42 Surebet GD-25-394



Interval 93 112.02 19.02 0.52 0.63 0.01 0 0.03 0.54 Golden Gate



including 104 108 4 0.96 1.56 0.01 0.01 0.07 1.01 GD-25-303



Interval 512.05 530.04 17.99 0.5 2.33 0.01 0.06 0.05 0.56 Golden Gate



including 518 521 3 0.97 10.52 0.01 0.33 0.12 1.22 GD-25-348 Interval 216.3 222.05 5.75 0.88 36.62 0.02 0.47 0.41 1.67 Surebet GD-25-409 Interval 125 129 4 0.64 23.89 0.01 0.14 0.33 1.14 Bonanza GD-25-351 Interval 418 423 5 1.44 4.65 0.01 0.08 0.1 1.56 Golden Gate GD-25-361 Interval 303.8 310.08 6.28 1.06 9.04 0.01 0.16 0.24 1.3 Surebet GD-25-219_RELOG Interval 415.92 420.85 4.93 1.71 1.99 0 0.01 0.05 1.77 Golden Gate GD-25-333 Interval 6 9 3 2.53 1.7 0.01 0.01 0.16 2.6 Whopper GD-25-325 Interval 454.4 458.85 4.45 1.11 2.26 0.02 0.01 0.3 1.23 Golden Gate GD-25-371 Interval 283 296.91 13.91 0.52 1.26 0 0.01 0.02 0.55 Surebet GD-25-306 Interval 135 141 6 1.25 0.32 0 0.01 0.02 1.26 Golden Gate GD-25-331 Interval 146 151 5 1 0.53 0.01 0 0.02 1.02 Golden Gate GD-25-391 Interval 467 481 14 0.45 0.91 0 0.01 0.02 0.48 Dyke GD-25-322 Interval 161 171 10 0.54 1.51 0 0.01 0.03 0.58 Golden Gate GD-25-287_RELOG Interval 68 74 6 1.02 1.12 0 0.01 0.02 1.04 Golden Gate GD-25-341 Interval 394 399 5 1.04 1.95 0.01 0.01 0.18 1.12 Bonanza GD-25-307 Interval 363.7 366.72 3.02 1.69 6.02 0.01 0.14 0.13 1.84 Surebet





Table 3: Collar information for drill holes reported in this news release.

Hole ID CRS Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (deg) Dip (deg) Length (m) GD-24-192_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457593 6162376 1118 355 50 332 GD-24-219_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457149 6162501 1320 95 50 429 GD-24-259_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457447 6162778 1512 92 45 402 GD-24-265_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457885 6162617 1175 130 65 426 GD-24-277_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457701 6162440 1133 0 80 990 GD-24-287_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457702 6162437 1132 80 75 331 GD-25-337 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457818 6162509 1141 244 62 370 GD-25-377 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457231 6162742 1488 295 70 519 GD-25-328 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456710 6162964 1639 43 55 662 GD-25-372 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457401 6162900 1606 168 70 732 GD-25-355 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457368 6162757 1509 100 72 690 GD-25-362 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457413 6163255 1733 53 60 405 GD-25-365 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457041 6162958 1604 97 86 702 GD-25-317 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457445 6162777 1511 130 67 717 GD-25-318 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456710 6162964 1635 105 77 662 GD-25-373 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457511 6163076 1660 70 80 718 GD-25-370 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457231 6162741 1488 275 65 477 GD-25-343 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457228 6162734 1481 138 50 660 GD-25-324 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457447 6162777 1515 105 67 720 GD-25-345 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457366 6162757 1509 120 52 822 GD-25-302 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457818 6162509 1141 195 69 1635 GD-25-380 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457037 6162950 1604 183 83 693 GD-25-312 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457365 6162756 1509 150 71 681 GD-25-354 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457326 6162856 1582 185 72 739 GD-25-358 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457228 6162734 1481 219 76 651 GD-25-350 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457185 6163117 1702 180 77 849 GD-25-330 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457326 6162856 1582 206 73 681 GD-25-387 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457594 6162372 1119 190 70 408 GD-25-378 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457465 6163019 1634 260 85 603 GD-25-410 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457976 6162659 1174 23 66 216 GD-25-407 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457399 6162904 1608 350 82 395 GD-25-376 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457235 6162864 1585 217 81 640 GD-25-400 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457598 6162374 1119 147 83 309 GD-25-357 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456865 6162628 1451 135 65 525 GD-25-327 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457016 6162593 1388 5 65 459 GD-25-363 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457411 6163251 1733 175 68 901 GD-25-390 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457488 6163166 1707 70 80 792 GD-25-368 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457485 6163165 1706 250 77 690 GD-25-342 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457815 6162511 1146 336 70 350 GD-25-352 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457038 6162952 1604 42 76 847 GD-25-314 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457018 6162588 1382 80 70 593 GD-25-301 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457445 6162773 1513 168 58 702 GD-25-329 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457444 6162778 1515 330 80 685 GD-25-403 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457467 6163017 1633 147 83 600 GD-25-386 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457512 6163073 1660 129 56 459 GD-25-394 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457594 6162372 1119 168 55 345 GD-25-303 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457364 6162754 1508 157 61 676 GD-25-348 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457413 6163252 1733 115 65 1001 GD-25-409 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457883 6162622 1178 60 75 302 GD-25-351 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457235 6162738 1489 170 57 723 GD-25-361 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457191 6163128 1712 160 85 699 GD-25-333 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457365 6162757 1509 127 71 798 GD-25-325 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457365 6162755 1509 128 88 669 GD-25-371 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457190 6163130 1712 40 86 681 GD-25-306 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457214 6162332 1220 342 59 346 GD-25-331 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457815 6162506 1144 194 83 360 GD-25-391 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457465 6163019 1634 286 76 618 GD-25-322 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457214 6162332 1219 250 70 594 GD-25-341 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456927 6163020 1652 310 75 615 GD-25-307 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456927 6163020 1651 152 72 678





About Golddigger Property

The Golddigger Property is 100% controlled and covers an area of 91,518 hectares in a highly prospective geological setting of the Eskay Rift, within 3 kilometers of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This area, in close proximity to the Red Line, has hosted some of Canada’s greatest gold mines including Eskay Creek, Premier and Snip. Other significant and well-known deposits in the Golden Triangle include Brucejack, Copper Canyon, Galore Creek, Granduc, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek. Goliath controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line which is a geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks used as key markers when exploring for gold-copper-silver mineralization.

The Surebet discovery has predictable continuity and good metallurgy with gold recoveries from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush of 92.2% including 48.8% free gold from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgy completed to date shows no deleterious elements are present (see news release dated March 1, 2023).

The Property is in a well positioned location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.

Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the east of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the West Coast of British Columbia and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport.

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resource Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release. Mr. Turna is an Independent Director of the Company.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. In 2025, Goliath completed its largest drill campaign to date for a total of 64,364 meters. It is fully funded for a similar sized drill program in 2026. Assay results are still pending on 56 holes from the 2025 exploration campaign for the gold equivalent (AuEq) values, that will be announced once received, compiled and interpreted. The Company’s key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), Waratah Capital Advisors, Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott and Larry Childress.

About CASERM (Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining)

Goliath Resources is a paying member and active supporter of the Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining (CASERM), which is one of the world’s largest research centers in the mining sector. CASERM is a collaborative research venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech that is supported by a consortium of mining and exploration companies, analytical instrumentation and software companies, and federal agencies aiming to transform the way geoscience data is acquired and used across the mining value chain. The center forms part of the I-UCRC program of the National Science Foundation. Research focuses on the integration of diverse geoscience data to improve decision making across the mine life cycle, beginning with the exploration for subsurface resources continuing through mine operation as well as closure and environmental remediation. Over the past three years, Goliath Resources’ membership in CASERM has allowed a high level of research to be performed on the Surebet Discovery.

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.

QA/QC Protocol

Oriented HQ-diameter or NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill campaign is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog GeoTM and QGISTM software and data from the 2017-2024 exploration campaigns. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration is sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half: one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. The bagged samples are then weighed and secured with a zip tie. Certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks and duplicates are added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%. To ensure analytical anonymity, CRM identification labels are removed prior to submission to the laboratory. Additional out-of-sequence blanks are introduced immediately following core samples that contain VG-NE or high-grade sulphide mineralization.

Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. The rice bags are transported from the core shacks to the MSALABS facilities in Terrace, BC. MSALABS is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. The core samples undergo preparation via drying, crushing to ~70% of the material passing a 2 mm sieve and riffle splitting. The sample splits are weighed and transferred into three plastic jars, each containing between 300 g and 500 g of crushed sample material. A 250 g split is pulverized to ensure at least 85% of the material passes through a 75 µm sieve. The crushed samples are transported to the MSALABS PhotonAssayTM facility in Prince George, where gold concentrations are quantified via photon assay analysis (method CPA-Au1). Samples that result in gold concentrations ≥5 ppm are analyzed to extinction. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, inducing the emission of secondary gamma rays, which are measured to quantify gold concentrations. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Multielement analyses are carried at the MSALABS facilities in Surrey, BC, where 250 g of pulverized splits are analyzed via ICF6xx and IMS-230 methods. The IMS-230 method uses 4-acid digestion (a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids) followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry to quantify concentrations of 48 elements. Samples with over-limit results for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn undergo ore-grade analysis via the ICF-6xx method (where ‘xx’ denotes the target metal). This method employs 4-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry.

Widths are reported in drill core lengths and the true widths are estimated to be 80-90% and Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using: 4,932.69 USD/oz, Ag 84.916 USD/oz, Cu 6.07 USD/lbs, Pb 1964.45 USD/ton and Zn 3,328.50 USD/ton on February 3rd, 2026. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath’s project is located such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. Bothell, Washington, dated May 29, 2020). Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with the Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath’s Golddigger Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.

