Sustainable Biopolymers Market Trends and Opportunity Forecast 2026-2030 Featuring Profiles of NatureWorks, Braskem, BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Arkema and More

The global market for bio-based sustainable biopolymers, valued at $2.9 million in 2025, is expected to reach $6.9 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8% from 2025 to 2030. This strong market growth is being driven by increasing environmental concerns, tighter governmental regulations on plastics, and an enhanced commitment to corporate sustainability.

Biodegradable polymers offer an eco-friendly alternative by decomposing under specific conditions, making them invaluable in the transition away from conventional plastics. Predominantly, the packaging industry leads this market trend, particularly in consumer goods, textiles, and agriculture. However, despite technological advancements and a progressive move towards using residual biomass, challenges such as high production costs and limited composting infrastructure persist. The market is anticipated to maintain its upward trajectory through 2030 as businesses increasingly adopt sustainable practices.

Report Scope

This report offers an insightful analysis of market trends within the global sustainable biopolymers sector. It covers both bio-based and biodegradable polymers, acknowledging their distinct characteristics while also noting areas of overlap. The report explores technological, economic, and business dimensions of the sustainable bioindustry, projecting global market growth. Market dynamics, leading manufacturers, and emerging opportunities are thoroughly examined, with market valuation estimates derived from multiple analyses and manufacturer revenues. This report serves as a comprehensive resource for understanding the sustainable biopolymers industry.

Bio-based Polymers: Polyamides, polytrimethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, and others.

Biodegradable Polymers: Polylactic acid, starch-containing polymer compounds, polybutylene adipate-co-terephthalate (PBAT), polyhydroxyalkanoates, and others.

Regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Both the bio-based and biodegradable polymers segments are examined in terms of their sources, end-use applications, and regional markets, offering a detailed view of the sustainable biopolymer landscape. The report also delves deep into the industry's supply chain, key market drivers, PESTLE analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis. It includes growth forecasts from 2024 to 2030, profiles of top manufacturers, ESG developments, the competitive landscape, and pertinent regulatory frameworks at international and regional levels.

The report includes:

107 data tables and 46 additional tables.

An overview of the global markets for sustainable biopolymers.

In-depth analysis of market trends, historical revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, and forecasts for 2029, including CAGR projections through 2030.

Estimates of market size by type, source, end-use industry, and region.

Analysis of market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and macroeconomic impacts.

Opportunities analysis with Porter's Five Forces and value chain analysis.

Insights into ESG importance, sustainability attitudes, risk assessments, and industry ESG practices.

Patent analysis focused on emerging technologies in sustainable biopolymers.

Industry structure analysis, including market share, strategic alliances, and M&A activity.

Company profiles of major industry players like NatureWorks LLC, Braskem, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., and Arkema.

