Ireland Alternative Lending Business Report 2026: 100+ KPIs by Type of Lending, End-User Segments, Loan Purpose, Finance Models, Distribution Channels, and Payment Instruments 2020-2029

The alternative lending market in Ireland is set to grow by 15.2% annually, reaching an impressive US$1.03 billion by 2026. Between 2020 and 2025, the market showcased strong growth, with a CAGR of 14.1%, poised to continue with a predicted CAGR of 13.7% from 2026 to 2029. By 2029, this thriving market is expected to expand from its 2025 figure of US$899.1 million to around US$1.52 billion.

This report provides an exhaustive data-centric analysis of Ireland's alternative lending industry, covering more than 100 KPIs. Analysts examine crucial metrics, including loan disbursement value, volume, and average loan ticket size, alongside segmentation by lending type, end-user segments, and loan types.

In-depth categorizations span the alternative lending ecosystem, offering insights into peer-to-peer marketplaces, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, real estate crowdfunding, and more. The report delves into distribution channels and payment instruments, while also capturing borrower demographics by age, income, and gender, providing a comprehensive view of market size, structure, lending behavior, and risk dynamics.

The unbiased analysis employs a proprietary analytics platform to present in-depth insights into emerging business and investment opportunities within the alternative lending space.

Report Scope

This report offers an extensive analysis of Ireland's lending market:

Ireland Economic Indicators : GDP, population, unemployment rates.

: GDP, population, unemployment rates. Infrastructure Readiness : Smartphone penetration, internet connectivity, digital wallet adoption, real-time payments, and e-commerce penetration.

: Smartphone penetration, internet connectivity, digital wallet adoption, real-time payments, and e-commerce penetration. Lending Market Size and Growth : Loan disbursement value and volume, average loan ticket size.

: Loan disbursement value and volume, average loan ticket size. Market Segmentation : Bank-based/NBFC and alternative lending types, retail, and SME/MSME segments.

: Bank-based/NBFC and alternative lending types, retail, and SME/MSME segments. Loan Purposes : Housing, auto, education, and personal loans.

: Housing, auto, education, and personal loans. Distribution Channels : Branch, direct digital, and agent/broker.

: Branch, direct digital, and agent/broker. End-User Segments : Consumer and SME lending.

: Consumer and SME lending. Finance Models : P2P, balance sheet lending, etc.

: P2P, balance sheet lending, etc. Payment Instruments : Credit transfer, debit card, and e-money.

: Credit transfer, debit card, and e-money. Borrower Insights: Demographics and delinquency rates.

Reasons to buy:

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain an integrated view of the lending landscape with macroeconomic context and key lending indicators.

Gain an integrated view of the lending landscape with macroeconomic context and key lending indicators. Granular Alternative Lending Coverage: Explore diverse finance models supported by detailed segmentation.

Explore diverse finance models supported by detailed segmentation. Segment-Wise Insights: Examine consumer and SME lending trends through advanced cross-segmentation analysis.

Examine consumer and SME lending trends through advanced cross-segmentation analysis. Borrower-Level Analytics: Understand demographics and credit behavior for enhanced risk assessment.

Understand demographics and credit behavior for enhanced risk assessment. Digital Ecosystem Readiness: Evaluate smartphone penetration, digital wallet adoption, and real-time payments infrastructure.

Evaluate smartphone penetration, digital wallet adoption, and real-time payments infrastructure. Data-Driven Forecasts: Access an extensive dataset with historical and forecast data to identify trends and opportunities.

Access an extensive dataset with historical and forecast data to identify trends and opportunities. Decision-Ready Format: The Databook delivers insights in an analyzable format for integration into strategic models and presentations.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2026 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Ireland

