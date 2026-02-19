Medical Plastics Market Outlook to 2030: Demand for Advanced Medical Devices Fuels 10.2% CAGR

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Plastics: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical plastics market is poised for remarkable growth, anticipated to expand from $31.4 billion in 2024 to $51 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% between 2025 and 2030. This surge is driven by the increasing integration of plastics within the medical devices sector, gradually replacing traditional materials like ceramics, glass, and metals. The healthcare industry's shift towards adopting materials that enhance safety and quality is prompting medical device manufacturers to utilize advanced polymers that meet exacting safety, regulatory, and functional requirements.

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

The global medical plastics market is experiencing significant growth fueled by burgeoning healthcare needs in emerging economies, a surge in demand for advanced medical devices, and their increasing intertwining with advanced manufacturing technologies. Demographic shifts, coupled with improved healthcare and longer life expectancies, are pivotal in driving global market demand. Furthermore, government initiatives supporting healthcare services, alongside the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the trend towards miniaturization of devices, are contributing to market expansion. The focus on early detection and prevention, augmented by rapid technological advances, further propels market growth, enhancing the reliance on medical plastics.

Report Scope

The report provides extensive insights into the different types of resins and applications across various regions in the global medical plastics market. It includes cross-segmentation within the application of medical plastics by resin type. Revenue values are estimated in USD millions, based on manufacturers' total revenues, with projections in constant U.S. dollars. It delivers market volume in kilotons, accounting for plastic demand solely within medical applications in hospitals and clinics.

Market Segmentation

In terms of resin, the market encompasses:

Commodity thermoplastics Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Polypropylene Low-density polyethylene/linear low-density polyethylene (LDPE/LLDPE) High-density polyethylene (HDPE) and others

Engineering resins Polyesters Polycarbonates Polysulfones Nylons Other engineered thermoplastics (ETPs)

Styrenics Polystyrene/high impact polystyrene (HIPS) Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Thermosets Acrylics Silicones Polyurethanes

Thermoplastic elastomers

Miscellaneous

Based on application, the market segments include disposables and non-disposables, each further categorized by resin.

Disposables Face and body protection, medical kits, gloves, syringes, tubing, IV units, utensils, medical bags, and others

Non-disposables Surgical instruments, testing/diagnostic equipment, prostheses/implants, dental/ophthalmic



Technological segmentation includes injection molding, extrusion, rotational molding, and other methods. The regional market segmentation covers Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $31.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

