Americold Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter AFFO Per Share Increases 3% Year-Over-Year to $0.38/Share

Delivered Continued Improvement in Full-Year Services Margin

Introduces 2026 Key Priorities to Support Future Growth

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company”), is the global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, ensuring safe, efficient food movement worldwide, today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Rob Chambers, Chief Executive Officer of Americold Realty Trust, stated, “Americold delivered solid fourth‑quarter AFFO per share of $0.38, slightly ahead of expectations in what remains a challenging backdrop across the cold storage industry. Our teams continue to execute well, improving operational performance, advancing our commercial strategy, and delivering on key development milestones around the globe. During the year we expanded our services margin and achieved our long-term 60% target for fixed commitment contracts, while winning new business with some of the world’s most important food producers and retailers. I am proud of how the organization has remained focused on delivering our commitments as we build a stronger foundation for the years ahead.”

“Entering 2026, we have developed a list of key priorities that are designed to position Americold for long‑term future growth. These include taking disciplined steps to strengthen our balance sheet, enhance the profitability of our global real estate portfolio, and focus our capital on customer‑driven development opportunities. At the same time, we are expanding our presence in high‑value retail and store‑support solutions, while broadening our commercial aperture to pursue opportunities in new and adjacent sectors. Our cost‑reduction initiatives are well underway and will help us navigate the ongoing headwinds while we execute against these priorities. With the upcoming addition of Chris Papa as our Chief Financial Officer, we are further bolstering our capabilities as we advance this next phase of our strategy.”

“In this complex environment, we are taking a prudent approach to our 2026 outlook and expect AFFO of $1.20 to $1.30 per share. I believe the actions we are taking behind our key priorities will meaningfully strengthen our company and enhance our long‑term earnings power. Americold’s mission-critical assets, operational excellence, and deep customer relationships continue to differentiate us in the marketplace, and we remain confident in our ability to create sustained value for our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total revenues of $658.5 million, a 1.2% decrease from $666.4 million in Q4 2024 and a decrease of 1.6% on a constant currency basis.

Net loss of $88.3 million, or $0.31 loss per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $0.13 per diluted share in Q4 2024.

Global Warehouse segment same store revenues decreased 1.1% on an actual basis and decreased 1.5% on a constant currency basis as compared to Q4 2024.

Global Warehouse same store services margin increased to 13.9% from 12.7% in Q4 2024.

Global Warehouse segment same store NOI decreased 0.6%, or 0.8% on a constant currency basis, as compared to Q4 2024.

Adjusted FFO of $108.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, a 2.7% increase from Q4 2024 Adjusted FFO per diluted share of $0.37.

Core EBITDA of $162.9 million, increased $7.3 million, or 4.7% (3.3% on a constant currency basis) from $155.6 million in Q4 2024.

Core EBITDA margin of 24.7%, increased from 23.3% in Q4 2024.





Full Year to Date 2025 Highlights

Total revenues of $2.6 billion, a 2.4% decrease from $2.7 billion in 2024 and a decrease of 2.3% on a constant currency basis.

Net loss of $114.5 million, or $0.40 loss per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $0.33 per diluted share in 2024.

Global Warehouse segment same store revenues decreased 1.4% on an actual basis and decreased 1.2% on a constant currency basis as compared to 2024.

Global Warehouse same store services margin increased to 12.8% from 12.3% in 2024.

Global Warehouse segment same store NOI decreased 2.7%, or 2.5% on a constant currency basis, as compared to 2024.

Adjusted FFO of $408.3 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, a 2.7% decrease from 2024 Adjusted FFO per diluted share of $1.47.

Core EBITDA of $617.9 million, decreased $16.2 million, or 2.6% on an actual and constant currency basis from $634.1 million in 2024.

Core EBITDA margin of 23.7%, decreased from 23.8% in 2024.





2026 Outlook

The table below includes the details of our annual guidance. The Company’s guidance is provided for informational purposes based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to change. The ranges for these metrics do not include the impact of acquisitions, dispositions, or capital markets activity beyond that which has been previously announced.

February 19, 2026 Warehouse segment same store revenues (constant currency) $2.20B – $2.27B Warehouse segment same store NOI (constant currency) $735M – $785M Total Company NOI (constant currency) $780M – $845M Total selling, general and administrative expense (inclusive of approximately $218M – $228M of core SG&A, $23M – $24M of share-based compensation expense, and $8M-$10M of Project Orion deferred costs amortization) $250M – $260M Core EBITDA $570M – $620M Interest expense $170M – $180M Current income tax expense $6M – $8M Total maintenance capital expenditures $60M – $70M Adjusted FFO per share $1.20 – $1.30



Fourth Quarter 2025 Total Company Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $658.5 million, a 1.2% decrease from $666.4 million in the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to lower volumes in the Global Warehouse segment and a decrease in third-party managed services and transportation services revenues.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Global Warehouse segment revenues were $600.7 million, a decrease of $5.8 million, or 1.0% on an actual basis and 1.3% on a constant currency basis, compared to $606.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This decrease was principally driven by a reduction in economic occupancy of 130 basis points to 76.1% and a reduction in throughput pallets of 4.3% due to a competitive environment, changes in consumer buying habits, and the related change in food production levels. Such changes are due to increasing consumer conservatism, amid an inflationary environment, and increased capacity associated with recent speculative development in the cold storage industry. Such headwinds are partially offset by higher revenue per pallet due to changes in mix and pricing adjustments in the normal course of operations.

Global Warehouse segment contribution net operating income (NOI) was $206.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $201.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $5.5 million, or an increase of 2.7% on an actual basis and an increase of 2.5% constant currency basis. Global Warehouse segment margin was 34.4% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a 120 basis point increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in both NOI and margin for the Global Warehouse segment is primarily driven by lower costs of operations due to the exit of certain sites, partially offset by the decrease in warehouse segment revenues.

Total NOI for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $216.9 million, an increase of 2.7% (2.4% increase on a constant currency basis) from the same quarter of the prior year. This increase is primarily related to an increase in warehouse segment NOI which was driven by lower costs of operations, partially offset by a decrease in warehouse revenue both described above. Such decreases in warehouse revenues were partially offset by increases in warehouse revenues and NOI associated with recently completed expansions, developments, and acquisitions.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company reported net loss of $88.3 million, or a net loss of $0.31 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $36.2 million, or a net loss of $0.13 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter of the prior year. This was primarily driven by the Net loss from sale of real estate of $55.9 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025 related to the sale of certain sites, partially offset by the $12.9 million increase in the Total income tax benefit and the same factors driving the increase in NOI mentioned above.

Core EBITDA was $162.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $155.6 million for the comparable quarter of the prior year. This increase (4.7% on an actual basis and 3.3% on a constant currency basis) was primarily driven by the increase in total NOI and the decrease in Selling, general, and administrative costs.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Core FFO was $102.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $88.6 million, $0.31 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Adjusted FFO was $108.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to $105.9 million, $0.37 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Please see the Company’s supplemental financial information for the definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Balance Sheet Activity and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $935.4 million, including cash and available capacity on its revolving credit facility. Total net debt outstanding was approximately $4.2 billion (inclusive of approximately $194.6 million of financing leases/sale lease-backs and exclusive of unamortized deferred financing fees). Unsecured debt comprises 95.5% of the Company’s total debt as of December 31, 2025. At quarter end, net debt to pro forma Core EBITDA (based on trailing twelve months pro forma Core EBITDA) was approximately 6.8x. The Company’s unsecured debt has a remaining weighted average term of 4.1 years, inclusive of extensions that the Company is expected to utilize, and carries a weighted average contractual interest rate of 4.0%. As of December 31, 2025, approximately 86.6% of the Company’s total debt outstanding was at a fixed rate, inclusive of hedged variable-rate for fixed-rate debt.

Dividend

On December 16, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a 5% increase in the dividend, as compared to the prior year, to $0.23 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, which was paid on January 15, 2026 to common stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

About the Company

Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, supporting the safe, efficient movement of food worldwide. With 231 operating facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America— totaling approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet—we connect producers, processors, distributors, and retailers. Leveraging deep industry expertise, advanced technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers reliable cold storage and transportation solutions that create lasting value for customers and communities.

Non-GAAP Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental performance measures of our business: NAREIT FFO, Core FFO, Adjusted FFO, NAREIT EBITDAre, Core EBITDA, Core EBITDA margin, net debt to pro-forma Core EBITDA, segment contribution (NOI) and margin, same store revenues and NOI, certain constant currency metrics, and maintenance capital expenditures. Definitions of these non-GAAP metrics are included in our quarterly financial supplement, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable US GAAP metrics are included herein. Each of the non-GAAP measures included in this press release has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company’s results calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company’s presentation of non-GAAP measures in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future financial and operating performance and growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include the following: failure to execute on growth strategies and opportunities; rising inflationary pressures, increased interest rates and operating costs; national, international, regional and local economic conditions, including impacts and uncertainty from trade disputes and tariffs on goods imported to the United States and goods exported to other countries; periods of economic slowdown or recession; labor and power costs; labor shortages; our relationship with our associates, the occurrence of any work stoppages or any disputes under our collective bargaining agreements and employment related litigation; the impact of supply chain disruptions; risks related to rising construction costs; risks related to expansions of existing properties and developments of new properties, including failure to meet budgeted or stabilized returns within expected time frames, or at all, in respect thereof; uncertainty of revenues, given the nature of our customer contracts; acquisition risks, including the failure to identify or complete attractive acquisitions or failure to realize the intended benefits from our recent acquisitions; difficulties in expanding our operations into new markets and products; uncertainties and risks related to public health crises; a failure of our information technology systems, systems conversions and integrations, cybersecurity attacks or a breach of our information security systems, networks or processes; risks related to implementation of the new ERP system; risks related to defaults or non-renewals of significant customer contracts; risks related to privacy and data security concerns, and data collection and transfer restrictions and related foreign regulations; changes in applicable governmental regulations and tax legislation; risks related to current and potential international operations and properties; actions by our competitors and their increasing ability to compete with us; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the potential liabilities, costs and regulatory impacts associated with our in-house trucking services and the potential disruptions associated with our use of third-party trucking service providers for transportation services to our customers; liabilities as a result of our participation in multi-employer pension plans; risks related to the partial ownership of properties, including our JV investment; risks related to natural disasters; adverse economic or real estate developments in our geographic markets or the temperature-controlled warehouse industry; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; general economic conditions; risks associated with the ownership of real estate generally and temperature-controlled warehouses in particular; possible environmental liabilities; uninsured losses or losses in excess of our insurance coverage; financial market fluctuations; our failure to obtain necessary outside financing on attractive terms, or at all; risks related to, or restrictions contained in, our debt financings; decreased storage rates or increased vacancy rates; the potential dilutive effect of our common stock offerings, including our ongoing at the market program; the cost and time requirements as a result of our operation as a publicly traded REIT; and our failure to maintain our status as a REIT.

Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goal,” “objectives,” “intends,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plans,” “potential,” “near-term,” “long-term,” “projections,” “assumptions,” “projects,” “guidance,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “target,” “trends,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements may contain such words. Examples of forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, those regarding our 2026 outlook and our migration of our customers to fixed commitment storage contracts. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. Other risks, uncertainties and factors, including those discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements we make. We assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future except to the extent required by law.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Global Warehouse Segment Results

The following tables present revenues, contribution (NOI), margins, and certain operating metrics for our global, same store, and non-same store warehouses for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.

Three Months Ended December 31, Change

Dollars and units in thousands, except per pallet data 2025 Actual 2025 Constant Currency(1) 2024 Actual Actual

Constant Currency

TOTAL WAREHOUSE SEGMENT Global Warehouse revenues: Rent and storage $ 259,021 $ 258,565 $ 259,889 (0.3)% (0.5)% Warehouse services 341,654 339,864 346,576 (1.4)% (1.9)% Total revenues $ 600,675 $ 598,429 $ 606,465 (1.0)% (1.3)% Global Warehouse cost of operations(2): Power 34,655 34,437 35,271 (1.7)% (2.4)% Other facilities costs(3) 59,981 60,015 61,720 (2.8)% (2.8)% Labor 246,492 245,295 251,486 (2.0)% (2.5)% Other services costs(4) 52,669 52,233 56,561 (6.9)% (7.7)% Total warehouse segment cost of operations $ 393,797 $ 391,980 $ 405,038 (2.8)% (3.2)% Global Warehouse contribution (NOI) $ 206,878 $ 206,449 $ 201,427 2.7% 2.5% Rent and storage contribution (NOI)(5) $ 164,385 $ 164,113 $ 162,898 0.9% 0.7% Services contribution (NOI)(6) $ 42,493 $ 42,336 $ 38,529 10.3% 9.9% Global Warehouse margin 34.4% 34.5% 33.2% 120 bps

130 bps

Rent and storage margin(7) 63.5% 63.5% 62.7% 80 bps

80 bps

Warehouse services margin(8) 12.4% 12.5% 11.1% 130 bps

140 bps

Global Warehouse rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets(9) 4,147 n/a 4,272 (2.9)% n/a

Average physical occupied pallets(10) 3,574 n/a 3,693 (3.2)% n/a

Average physical pallet positions(10) 5,451 n/a 5,517 (1.2)% n/a

Economic occupancy percentage(9) 76.1% n/a 77.4% -130 bps n/a

Physical occupancy percentage(10) 65.6% n/a 66.9% -130 bps n/a

Total rent and storage revenues per average economic occupied pallet $ 62.46 $ 62.35 $ 60.84 2.7% 2.5% Total rent and storage revenues per average physical occupied pallet $ 72.47 $ 72.35 $ 70.37 3.0% 2.8% Global Warehouse services metrics: Throughput pallets 8,839 n/a 9,234 (4.3)% n/a Total warehouse services revenues per throughput pallet $ 38.65 $ 38.45 $ 37.53 3.0% 2.5%





(1) The adjustments from our U.S. GAAP operating results to calculate our operating results on a constant currency basis are the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates relative to the comparable prior period. (2) Rent, storage, and warehouse services cost of operations do not include the financial results of warehouses after being considered idle or closed due to an intention to exit. These sites are recognized within Acquisition, cyber incident, and other, net. (3) Includes real estate rent expense of $7.7 million and $9.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (4) Includes non-real estate rent expense (equipment lease and rentals) of $2.2 million and $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (5) Calculated as warehouse rent and storage revenues less power and other facilities costs. (6) Calculated as warehouse services revenues less labor and other services costs. (7) Calculated as warehouse rent and storage contribution (NOI) divided by warehouse rent and storage revenues. (8) Calculated as warehouse services contribution (NOI) divided by warehouse services revenues. (9) We define average economic occupied pallets as the sum of the average number of physically occupied pallets and otherwise contractually committed pallets for a given period, without duplication. Economic occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average economic occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, regardless of whether they are occupied, for the applicable period. (10) We define average physical occupied pallets as the average number of physically occupied pallets positions in our warehouses for the applicable period. Average physical pallet positions is defined as the average number of estimated pallet positions available for storage (also referred to as pallet capacity) within our warehouses for the applicable period. Physical occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average number of physically occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, for the applicable period. (n/a = not applicable)





Three Months Ended December 31, Change Dollars and units in thousands, except per pallet data 2025 Actual 2025 Constant Currency(1) 2024 Actual Actual Constant Currency SAME STORE WAREHOUSE Number of same store warehouses 219 219 Same store revenues: Rent and storage $ 249,667 $ 249,215 $ 252,625 (1.2)% (1.3)% Warehouse services 334,569 332,792 338,129 (1.1)% (1.6)% Total same store revenues $ 584,236 $ 582,007 $ 590,754 (1.1)% (1.5)% Same store cost of operations(2): Power 33,083 32,865 34,198 (3.3)% (3.9)% Other facilities costs 58,775 58,815 55,788 5.4% 5.4% Labor 236,469 235,280 242,631 (2.5)% (3.0)% Other services costs 51,560 51,126 52,614 (2.0)% (2.8)% Total same store cost of operations $ 379,887 $ 378,086 $ 385,231 (1.4)% (1.9)% Same store contribution (NOI) $ 204,349 $ 203,921 $ 205,523 (0.6)% (0.8)% Same store rent and storage contribution (NOI)(3) $ 157,809 $ 157,535 $ 162,639 (3.0)% (3.1)% Same store services contribution (NOI)(4) $ 46,540 $ 46,386 $ 42,884 8.5% 8.2% Same store margin 35.0% 35.0% 34.8% 20 bps 20 bps Same store rent and storage margin(5) 63.2% 63.2% 64.4% -120 bps -120 bps Same store services margin(6) 13.9% 13.9% 12.7% 120 bps 120 bps Same store rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets(7) 4,064 n/a 4,132 (1.6)% n/a Average physical occupied pallets(8) 3,500 n/a 3,564 (1.8)% n/a Average physical pallet positions(8) 5,182 n/a 5,216 (0.7)% n/a Economic occupancy percentage(7) 78.4% n/a 79.2% -80 bps n/a Physical occupancy percentage(8) 67.5% n/a 68.3% -80 bps n/a Same store rent and storage revenues per average economic occupied pallet $ 61.43 $ 61.32 $ 61.14 0.5% 0.3% Same store rent and storage revenues per average physical occupied pallet $ 71.33 $ 71.20 $ 70.88 0.6% 0.5% Same store services metrics: Throughput pallets 8,684 n/a 9,039 (3.9)% n/a Same store warehouse services revenues per throughput pallet $ 38.53 $ 38.32 $ 37.41 3.0% 2.4%





(1) The adjustments from our U.S. GAAP operating results to calculate our operating results on a constant currency basis are the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates relative to the comparable prior period. (2) Rent, storage, and warehouse services cost of operations do not include the financial results of warehouses after being considered idle or closed due to an intention to exit. These sites are recognized within Acquisition, cyber incident, and other, net. (3) Calculated as same store rent and storage revenues less same store power and other facilities costs. (4) Calculated as same store warehouse services revenues less same store labor and other services costs. (5) Calculated as same store rent and storage contribution (NOI) divided by same store rent and storage revenues. (6) Calculated as same store services contribution (NOI) divided by same store services revenues. (7) We define average economic occupied pallets as the sum of the average number of physically occupied pallets and otherwise contractually committed pallets for a given period, without duplication. Economic occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average economic occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, regardless of whether they are occupied, for the applicable period. (8) We define average physical occupied pallets as the average number of physically occupied pallets positions in our warehouses for the applicable period. Average physical pallet positions is defined as the average number of estimated pallet positions available for storage (also referred to as pallet capacity) within our warehouses for the applicable period. Physical occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average number of physically occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, for the applicable period. (n/a = not applicable)





Three Months Ended December 31, Change Dollars and units in thousands, except per pallet data 2025 Actual 2025 Constant Currency(1) 2024 Actual Actual Constant Currency NON-SAME STORE WAREHOUSE Number of non-same store warehouses(2) 9 16 Non-same store revenues: Rent and storage $ 9,354 $ 9,350 $ 7,264 n/r n/r Warehouse services 7,085 7,072 8,447 n/r n/r Total non-same store revenues $ 16,439 $ 16,422 $ 15,711 n/r n/r Non-same store cost of operations(3): Power 1,572 1,572 1,073 n/r n/r Other facilities costs 1,206 1,200 5,932 n/r n/r Labor 10,023 10,015 8,855 n/r n/r Other services costs 1,109 1,107 3,947 n/r n/r Total non-same store cost of operations $ 13,910 $ 13,894 $ 19,807 n/r n/r Non-same store contribution (NOI) $ 2,529 $ 2,528 $ (4,096) n/r n/r Non-same store rent and storage contribution (NOI)(4) $ 6,576 $ 6,578 $ 259 n/r n/r Non-same store services contribution (NOI)(5) $ (4,047) $ (4,050) $ (4,355) n/r n/r Non-same store rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets(6) 83 n/a 140 n/r n/a Average physical occupied pallets(7) 74 n/a 129 n/r n/a Average physical pallet positions(7) 269 n/a 301 n/r n/a Economic occupancy percentage(6) 30.9% n/a 46.5% n/r n/a Physical occupancy percentage(7) 27.5% n/a 42.9% n/r n/a Non-same store rent and storage revenues per average economic occupied pallet $ 112.70 $ 112.65 $ 51.89 n/r n/r Non-same store rent and storage revenues per average physical occupied pallet $ 126.41 $ 126.35 $ 56.31 n/r n/r Non-same store services metrics: Throughput pallets 155 n/a 195 n/r n/a Non-same store warehouse services revenues per throughput pallet $ 45.71 $ 45.63 $ 43.32 n/r n/r





(1) The adjustments from our U.S. GAAP operating results to calculate our operating results on a constant currency basis are the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates relative to the comparable prior period. (2) As of December 31, 2025, the non-same store facility count consists of: 4 sites that are in the recently completed expansion and development phase, 2 facilities where the executive leadership team has approved exits (both of which are leased facilities), 1 facility that we purchased in 2025, 1 recently leased warehouse in Australia, and 1 site that is temporarily idle. Beginning in Q4 2025, sites are removed from the site count if the executive leadership team has approved the exit and the site is vacant as of period end. As of December 31, 2025, there are 4 sites in the development and expansion phase that will be added to the non-same store pool when operations commence. (3) Rent, storage, and warehouse services cost of operations do not include the financial results of warehouses after being considered idle or closed due to an intention to exit. These sites are recognized within Acquisition, cyber incident, and other, net. (4) Calculated as non-same store rent and storage revenues less non-same store power and other facilities costs. (5) Calculated as non-same store warehouse services revenues less non-same store labor and other services costs. (6) We define average economic occupied pallets as the sum of the average number of physically occupied pallets and otherwise contractually committed pallets for a given period, without duplication. Economic occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average economic occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, regardless of whether they are occupied, for the applicable period. (7) We define average physical occupied pallets as the average number of physically occupied pallets positions in our warehouses for the applicable period. Average physical pallet positions is defined as the average number of estimated pallet positions available for storage (also referred to as pallet capacity) within our warehouses for the applicable period. Physical occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average number of physically occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, for the applicable period. (n/a = not applicable) (n/r = not relevant)





Years Ended December 31, Change Dollars and units in thousands, except per pallet data 2025 Actual 2025 Constant Currency(1) 2024 Actual Actual Constant Currency TOTAL WAREHOUSE SEGMENT Global Warehouse revenues: Rent and storage $ 1,031,487 $ 1,033,888 $ 1,059,508 (2.6)% (2.4)% Warehouse services 1,345,629 1,347,179 1,357,235 (0.9)% (0.7)% Total revenues $ 2,377,116 $ 2,381,067 $ 2,416,743 (1.6)% (1.5)% Global Warehouse cost of operations(2): Power 144,347 144,402 147,453 (2.1)% (2.1)% Other facilities costs(3) 237,627 238,382 256,910 (7.5)% (7.2)% Labor 989,630 991,487 998,543 (0.9)% (0.7)% Other services costs(4) 206,061 205,926 212,124 (2.9)% (2.9)% Total warehouse segment cost of operations $ 1,577,665 $ 1,580,197 $ 1,615,030 (2.3)% (2.2)% Global Warehouse contribution (NOI) $ 799,451 $ 800,870 $ 801,713 (0.3)% (0.1)% Rent and storage contribution (NOI)(5) $ 649,513 $ 651,104 $ 655,145 (0.9)% (0.6)% Services contribution (NOI)(6) $ 149,938 $ 149,766 $ 146,568 2.3% 2.2% Global Warehouse margin 33.6% 33.6% 33.2% 40 bps 40 bps Rent and storage margin(7) 63.0% 63.0% 61.8% 120 bps 120 bps Warehouse services margin(8) 11.1% 11.1% 10.8% 30 bps 30 bps Global Warehouse rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets(9) 4,097 n/a 4,304 (4.8)% n/a Average physical occupied pallets(10) 3,494 n/a 3,731 (6.4)% n/a Average physical pallet positions(10) 5,492 n/a 5,523 (0.6)% n/a Economic occupancy percentage(9) 74.6% n/a 77.9% -330 bps n/a Physical occupancy percentage(10) 63.6% n/a 67.6% -400 bps n/a Total rent and storage revenues per average economic occupied pallet $ 251.77 $ 252.35 $ 246.17 2.3% 2.5% Total rent and storage revenues per average physical occupied pallet $ 295.22 $ 295.90 $ 283.97 4.0% 4.2% Global Warehouse services metrics: Throughput pallets 35,244 n/a 36,509 (3.5)% n/a Total warehouse services revenues per throughput pallet $ 38.18 $ 38.22 $ 37.18 2.7% 2.8%





(1) The adjustments from our U.S. GAAP operating results to calculate our operating results on a constant currency basis are the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates relative to the comparable prior period. (2) Rent, storage, and warehouse services cost of operations do not include the financial results of warehouses after being considered idle or closed due to an intention to exit. These sites are recognized within Acquisition, cyber incident, and other, net. (3) Includes real estate rent expense of $29.0 million and $35.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (4) Includes non-real estate rent expense (equipment lease and rentals) of $9.6 million and $12.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (5) Calculated as warehouse rent and storage revenues less power and other facilities costs. (6) Calculated as warehouse services revenues less labor and other services costs. (7) Calculated as warehouse rent and storage contribution (NOI) divided by warehouse rent and storage revenues. (8) Calculated as warehouse services contribution (NOI) divided by warehouse services revenues. (9) We define average economic occupied pallets as the sum of the average number of physically occupied pallets and otherwise contractually committed pallets for a given period, without duplication. Economic occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average economic occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, regardless of whether they are occupied, for the applicable period. (10) We define average physical occupied pallets as the average number of physically occupied pallets positions in our warehouses for the applicable period. Average physical pallet positions is defined as the average number of estimated pallet positions available for storage (also referred to as pallet capacity) within our warehouses for the applicable period. Physical occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average number of physically occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, for the applicable period. (n/a = not applicable)





Years Ended December 31, Change Dollars and units in thousands, except per pallet data 2025 Actual 2025 Constant Currency(1) 2024 Actual Actual Constant Currency SAME STORE WAREHOUSE Number of same store warehouses 219 219 Same store revenues: Rent and storage $ 990,329 $ 992,716 $ 1,019,826 (2.9)% (2.7)% Warehouse services 1,311,031 1,312,459 1,314,503 (0.3)% (0.2)% Total same store revenues $ 2,301,360 $ 2,305,175 $ 2,334,329 (1.4)% (1.2)% Same store cost of operations(2): Power 137,549 137,600 139,453 (1.4)% (1.3)% Other facilities costs 228,680 229,427 228,579 —% 0.4% Labor 950,752 952,517 956,908 (0.6)% (0.5)% Other services costs 193,012 192,865 195,963 (1.5)% (1.6)% Total same store cost of operations $ 1,509,993 $ 1,512,409 $ 1,520,903 (0.7)% (0.6)% Same store contribution (NOI) $ 791,367 $ 792,766 $ 813,426 (2.7)% (2.5)% Same store rent and storage contribution (NOI)(3) $ 624,100 $ 625,689 $ 651,794 (4.2)% (4.0)% Same store services contribution (NOI)(4) $ 167,267 $ 167,077 $ 161,632 3.5% 3.4% Same store margin 34.4% 34.4% 34.8% -40 bps -40 bps Same store rent and storage margin(5) 63.0% 63.0% 63.9% -90 bps -90 bps Same store services margin(6) 12.8% 12.7% 12.3% 50 bps 40 bps Same store rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets(7) 3,980 n/a 4,148 (4.1)% n/a Average physical occupied pallets(8) 3,396 n/a 3,590 (5.4)% n/a Average physical pallet positions(8) 5,195 n/a 5,214 (0.4)% n/a Economic occupancy percentage(7) 76.6% n/a 79.6% -300 bps n/a Physical occupancy percentage(8) 65.4% n/a 68.9% -350 bps n/a Same store rent and storage revenues per average economic occupied pallet $ 248.83 $ 249.43 $ 245.86 1.2% 1.5% Same store rent and storage revenues per average physical occupied pallet $ 291.62 $ 292.32 $ 284.07 2.7% 2.9% Same store services metrics: Throughput pallets 34,526 n/a 35,591 (3.0)% n/a Same store warehouse services revenues per throughput pallet $ 37.97 $ 38.01 $ 36.93 2.8% 2.9%





(1) The adjustments from our U.S. GAAP operating results to calculate our operating results on a constant currency basis are the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates relative to the comparable prior period. (2) Rent, storage, and warehouse services cost of operations do not include the financial results of warehouses after being considered idle or closed due to an intention to exit. These sites are recognized within Acquisition, cyber incident, and other, net. (3) Calculated as same store rent and storage revenues less same store power and other facilities costs. (4) Calculated as same store warehouse services revenues less same store labor and other services costs. (5) Calculated as same store rent and storage contribution (NOI) divided by same store rent and storage revenues. (6) Calculated as same store services contribution (NOI) divided by same store services revenues. (7) We define average economic occupied pallets as the sum of the average number of physically occupied pallets and otherwise contractually committed pallets for a given period, without duplication. Economic occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average economic occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, regardless of whether they are occupied, for the applicable period. (8) We define average physical occupied pallets as the average number of physically occupied pallets positions in our warehouses for the applicable period. Average physical pallet positions is defined as the average number of estimated pallet positions available for storage (also referred to as pallet capacity) within our warehouses for the applicable period. Physical occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average number of physically occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, for the applicable period. (n/a = not applicable)





Years Ended December 31, Change Dollars and units in thousands, except per pallet data 2025 Actual 2025 Constant Currency(1) 2024 Actual Actual Constant Currency NON-SAME STORE WAREHOUSE Number of non-same store warehouses(2) 9 16 Non-same store revenues: Rent and storage $ 41,158 $ 41,172 $ 39,682 n/r n/r Warehouse services 34,598 34,720 42,732 n/r n/r Total non-same store revenues $ 75,756 $ 75,892 $ 82,414 n/r n/r Non-same store cost of operations(3): Power 6,798 6,802 8,000 n/r n/r Other facilities costs 8,947 8,955 28,331 n/r n/r Labor 38,878 38,970 41,635 n/r n/r Other services costs 13,049 13,061 16,161 n/r n/r Total non-same store cost of operations $ 67,672 $ 67,788 $ 94,127 n/r n/r Non-same store contribution (NOI) $ 8,084 $ 8,104 $ (11,713) n/r n/r Non-same store rent and storage contribution (NOI)(4) $ 25,413 $ 25,415 $ 3,351 n/r n/r Non-same store services contribution (NOI)(5) $ (17,329) $ (17,311) $ (15,064) n/r n/r Non-same store rent and storage metrics: Average economic occupied pallets(6) 117 n/a 156 n/r n/a Average physical occupied pallets(7) 98 n/a 141 n/r n/a Average physical pallet positions(7) 297 n/a 309 n/r n/a Economic occupancy percentage(6) 39.4% n/a 50.5% n/r n/a Physical occupancy percentage(7) 33.0% n/a 45.6% n/r n/a Non-same store rent and storage revenues per average economic occupied pallet $ 351.78 $ 351.90 $ 254.37 n/r n/r Non-same store rent and storage revenues per average physical occupied pallet $ 419.98 $ 420.12 $ 281.43 n/r n/r Non-same store services metrics: Throughput pallets 718 n/a 918 n/r n/a Non-same store warehouse services revenues per throughput pallet $ 48.19 $ 48.36 $ 46.55 n/r n/r





(1) The adjustments from our U.S. GAAP operating results to calculate our operating results on a constant currency basis are the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates relative to the comparable prior period. (2) As of December 31, 2025, the non-same store facility count consists of: 4 sites that are in the recently completed expansion and development phase, 2 facilities where the executive leadership team has approved exits (both of which are leased facilities), 1 facility that we purchased in 2025, 1 recently leased warehouse in Australia, and 1 site that is temporarily idle. Beginning in Q4 2025, sites are removed from the site count if the executive leadership team has approved the exit and the site is vacant as of period end. As of December 31, 2025, there are 4 sites in the development and expansion phase that will be added to the non-same store pool when operations commence. (3) Rent, storage, and warehouse services cost of operations do not include the financial results of warehouses after being considered idle or closed due to an intention to exit. These sites are recognized within Acquisition, cyber incident, and other, net. (4) Calculated as non-same store rent and storage revenues less non-same store power and other facilities costs. (5) Calculated as non-same store warehouse services revenues less non-same store labor and other services costs. (6) We define average economic occupied pallets as the sum of the average number of physically occupied pallets and otherwise contractually committed pallets for a given period, without duplication. Economic occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average economic occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, regardless of whether they are occupied, for the applicable period. (7) We define average physical occupied pallets as the average number of physically occupied pallets positions in our warehouses for the applicable period. Average physical pallet positions is defined as the average number of estimated pallet positions available for storage (also referred to as pallet capacity) within our warehouses for the applicable period. Physical occupancy percentage is calculated by dividing the average number of physically occupied pallets by the estimated average of total physical pallet positions in our warehouses, for the applicable period. (n/a = not applicable) (n/r = not relevant)





Americold Realty Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except shares and per share amounts) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Property, buildings, and equipment: Land $ 818,606 $ 806,981 Buildings and improvements 4,798,286 4,462,565 Machinery and equipment 1,612,744 1,598,502 Assets under construction 756,798 606,233 7,986,434 7,474,281 Accumulated depreciation (2,641,241) (2,453,597) Property, buildings, and equipment – net 5,345,193 5,020,684 Operating leases – net 179,935 222,294 Financing leases – net 157,936 104,216 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 136,863 47,652 Accounts receivable – net of allowance of $16,396 and $24,426 at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 368,521 386,924 Identifiable intangible assets – net 819,494 838,660 Goodwill 828,335 784,042 Investments in and advances to partially owned entities 39,231 40,252 Other assets 246,090 291,230 Total assets $ 8,121,598 $ 7,735,954 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Borrowings under revolving line of credit $ 332,111 $ 255,052 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 574,059 603,411 Senior unsecured notes and term loans – net of deferred financing costs of $16,001 and $13,882 at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 3,792,123 3,031,462 Sale-leaseback financing obligations 42,352 79,001 Financing lease obligations 152,262 95,784 Operating lease obligations 179,965 219,099 Unearned revenues 20,169 21,979 Deferred tax liability – net 98,591 115,772 Other liabilities 7,953 7,389 Total liabilities 5,199,585 4,428,949 Equity Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share – 500,000,000 authorized shares; 284,871,943 and 284,265,041 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 2,848 2,842 Paid-in capital 5,664,195 5,646,879 Accumulated deficit and distributions in excess of net earnings (2,719,408) (2,341,654) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (63,190) (27,279) Total stockholders’ equity 2,884,445 3,280,788 Noncontrolling interests 37,568 26,217 Total equity 2,922,013 3,307,005 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,121,598 $ 7,735,954





Americold Realty Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues: Rent, storage, and warehouse services $ 600,675 $ 606,465 $ 2,377,116 $ 2,416,743 Transportation services 48,297 49,875 188,230 209,129 Third-party managed services 9,481 10,095 36,500 40,669 Total revenues 658,453 666,435 2,601,846 2,666,541 Operating expenses: Rent, storage, and warehouse services cost of operations 393,797 405,038 1,577,665 1,615,030 Transportation services cost of operations 40,783 42,165 156,984 172,606 Third-party managed services cost of operations 7,019 8,042 27,811 32,178 Depreciation and amortization 99,895 89,711 367,362 360,817 Selling, general, and administrative 62,350 66,576 269,474 255,118 Acquisition, cyber incident, and other, net 26,201 33,144 103,893 77,169 Impairment of long-lived assets 41,796 30,173 47,099 33,126 Net loss (gain) from sale of real estate 55,941 — 44,324 (3,514) Total operating expenses 727,782 674,849 2,594,612 2,542,530 Operating (loss) income (69,329) (8,414) 7,234 124,011 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (39,483) (34,458) (147,776) (135,323) Loss on debt extinguishment and termination of derivative instruments — — — (116,082) Loss from investments in partially owned entities (373) (682) (2,112) (3,702) Other, net 327 47 6,921 27,919 Loss before income taxes (108,858) (43,507) (135,733) (103,177) Income tax (expense) benefit: Current income tax (2,069) 386 (6,133) (4,782) Deferred income tax 22,017 6,712 26,584 13,210 Total income tax benefit 19,948 7,098 20,451 8,428 Net loss $ (88,910) $ (36,409) $ (115,282) $ (94,749) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (569) (194) (734) (436) Net loss attributable to Americold Realty Trust, Inc. $ (88,341) $ (36,215) $ (114,548) $ (94,313) Weighted average common stock outstanding – basic 286,104 284,938 285,742 284,782 Weighted average common stock outstanding – diluted 286,104 284,938 285,742 284,782 Net loss per common share – basic $ (0.31) $ (0.13) $ (0.40) $ (0.33) Net loss per common share – diluted $ (0.31) $ (0.13) $ (0.40) $ (0.33)





Reconciliation of Net Loss to NAREIT FFO, Core FFO, and Adjusted FFO (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss(1) $ (88,910) $ (36,409) $ (115,282) $ (94,749) Adjustments: Real estate related depreciation 63,319 56,620 228,424 225,388 Net loss (gain) from sale of real estate 55,941 — 44,324 (3,514) Net loss on real estate related asset disposals 88 264 102 330 Impairment charges on certain real estate assets 41,796 18,032 45,612 20,985 Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities 247 314 894 1,144 NAREIT FFO $ 72,481 $ 38,821 $ 204,074 $ 149,584 Adjustments: Net loss (gain) on sale of non-real estate related assets 2,404 775 2,494 (236) Acquisition, cyber incident, and other, net 26,201 33,144 103,893 77,169 Impairment of long-lived assets (excluding certain real estate assets) — 12,141 1,487 12,141 Loss on debt extinguishment and termination of derivative instruments — — — 116,082 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 732 1,766 1,408 (8,833) Gain on legal settlement related to prior period operations — — — (6,104) Project Orion and other software related deferred costs amortization 947 1,791 16,596 4,182 Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities — 116 145 805 Gain from sale of partially owned entity — — (2,420) — Core FFO $ 102,765 $ 88,554 $ 327,677 $ 344,790 Adjustments: Amortization of deferred financing costs and pension withdrawal liability 1,467 1,445 5,869 5,329 Amortization of below/above market leases 360 354 1,441 1,445 Straight-line rent adjustment 63 335 288 1,612 Deferred income tax benefit (22,017) (6,712) (26,584) (13,210) Stock-based compensation expense(2) 3,929 6,335 22,922 25,274 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 36,576 33,091 138,938 135,429 Maintenance capital expenditures(3) (14,908) (17,596) (62,554) (80,951) Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities 45 136 277 671 Adjusted FFO $ 108,280 $ 105,942 $ 408,274 $ 420,389

(1) Net loss used in the calculation of the Adjusted FFO reconciliation represents Net loss before adjustment for Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.

(2) Stock-based compensation expense excludes any non-routine stock compensation expense associated with certain employee awards, which are recognized within Acquisition, cyber incident, and other, net.

(3) Maintenance capital expenditures include capital expenditures made to extend the life of, and provide future economic benefit from, our existing temperature-controlled warehouse network and its existing supporting personal property and information technology.





Reconciliation of Net Loss to NAREIT FFO, Core FFO, and Adjusted FFO (continued) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

NAREIT FFO $ 72,481 $ 38,821 $ 204,074 $ 149,584 Core FFO $ 102,765 $ 88,554 $ 327,677 $ 344,790 Adjusted FFO $ 108,280 $ 105,942 $ 408,274 $ 420,389 Reconciliation of weighted average shares: Weighted average basic shares for net income calculation 286,104 284,938 285,742 284,782 Dilutive stock options and unvested restricted stock units 104 434 163 403 Weighted average dilutive shares 286,208 285,372 285,905 285,185 NAREIT FFO – basic per share $ 0.25 $ 0.14 $ 0.71 $ 0.53 NAREIT FFO – diluted per share $ 0.25 $ 0.14 $ 0.71 $ 0.52 Core FFO – basic per share $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 1.15 $ 1.21 Core FFO – diluted per share $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 1.15 $ 1.21 Adjusted FFO – basic per share $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 1.43 $ 1.48 Adjusted FFO – diluted per share $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 1.43 $ 1.47





Reconciliation of Net Loss to NAREIT EBITDAre and Core EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss(1) $ (88,910) $ (36,409) $ (115,282) $ (94,749) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 99,895 89,711 367,362 360,817 Interest expense 39,483 34,458 147,776 135,323 Income tax benefit (19,948) (7,098) (20,451) (8,428) Net loss (gain) from sale of real estate 55,941 — 44,324 (3,514) Adjustment to reflect share of EBITDAre of partially owned entities 499 1,461 3,273 5,909 NAREIT EBITDAre $ 86,960 $ 82,123 $ 427,002 $ 395,358 Adjustments: Acquisition, cyber incident, and other, net 26,201 33,144 103,893 77,169 Loss from investments in partially owned entities 373 682 2,112 3,702 Impairment of long-lived assets 41,796 30,173 47,099 33,126 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 732 1,766 1,408 (8,833) Stock-based compensation expense(2) 3,929 6,335 22,922 25,274 Loss on debt extinguishment and termination of derivative instruments — — — 116,082 Net loss on real estate related asset disposals 88 264 102 330 Net loss (gain) on sale of non-real estate related assets 2,404 775 2,494 (236) Gain on legal settlement related to prior period operations — — — (6,104) Project Orion and other software related deferred costs amortization 947 1,791 16,596 4,182 Reduction in EBITDAre from partially owned entities (499) (1,461) (3,273) (5,909) Gain from sale of partially owned entity — — (2,420) — Core EBITDA $ 162,931 $ 155,592 $ 617,935 $ 634,141 Total revenues $ 658,453 $ 666,435 $ 2,601,846 $ 2,666,541 Core EBITDA margin 24.7% 23.3% 23.7% 23.8%

(1) Net loss used in the calculation of the Core EBITDA reconciliation represents Net loss before adjustment for Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.

(2) Stock-based compensation expense excludes any non-routine stock compensation expense associated with certain employee awards, which are recognized within Acquisition, cyber incident, and other, net.





Revenues and Contribution (NOI) by Segment (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Segment revenues: Warehouse $ 600,675 $ 606,465 $ 2,377,116 $ 2,416,743 Transportation 48,297 49,875 188,230 209,129 Third-party managed 9,481 10,095 36,500 40,669 Total revenues 658,453 666,435 2,601,846 2,666,541 Segment contribution: Warehouse 206,878 201,427 799,451 801,713 Transportation 7,514 7,710 31,246 36,523 Third-party managed 2,462 2,053 8,689 8,491 Total segment contribution (NOI) 216,854 211,190 839,386 846,727 Reconciling items: Depreciation and amortization expense (99,895) (89,711) (367,362) (360,817) Selling, general, and administrative expense (62,350) (66,576) (269,474) (255,118) Acquisition, cyber incident, and other, net (26,201) (33,144) (103,893) (77,169) Impairment of long-lived assets (41,796) (30,173) (47,099) (33,126) Net (loss) gain from sale of real estate (55,941) — (44,324) 3,514 Interest expense (39,483) (34,458) (147,776) (135,323) Loss on debt extinguishment and termination of derivative instruments — — — (116,082) Loss from investments in partially owned entities (373) (682) (2,112) (3,702) Other, net 327 47 6,921 27,919 Loss before income taxes $ (108,858) $ (43,507) $ (135,733) $ (103,177)



We view and manage our business through three primary business segments—warehouse, transportation, and third-party managed. Our core business is our warehouse segment, where we provide temperature-controlled warehouse storage and related handling and other warehouse services. In our warehouse segment, we collect rent and storage fees from customers to store their frozen and perishable food and other products within our real estate portfolio. We also provide our customers with handling and other warehouse services related to the products stored in our buildings that are designed to optimize their movement through the cold chain, such as the placement of food products for storage and preservation, the retrieval of products from storage upon customer request, case-picking, blast freezing, produce grading and bagging, ripening, kitting, protein boxing, repackaging, e-commerce fulfillment, and other recurring handling services.

In our transportation segment, we broker and manage transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products for our customers. Our transportation services include consolidation services (i.e., consolidating a customer’s products with those of other customers for more efficient shipment), freight under management services (i.e., arranging for and overseeing transportation of customer inventory) and dedicated transportation services, each designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation and logistics costs to our customers. We provide these transportation services at cost plus a service fee or, in the case of our consolidation or dedicated services, we may charge a fixed fee. We also provide multi-modal global freight forwarding services to support our customers’ needs in certain markets.

Under our third-party managed segment, we manage warehouses on behalf of third parties and provide warehouse management services to leading food manufacturers and retailers in their owned facilities. We believe using our third-party management services allows our customers to increase efficiency, reduce costs, reduce supply-chain risks and focus on their core businesses. We also believe that providing third-party management services allows us to offer a complete and integrated suite of services across the cold chain.

Notes and Definitions

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental performance measures of our business: NAREIT FFO, Core FFO, Adjusted FFO, NAREIT EBITDAre, Core EBITDA, Core EBITDA margin, net debt to pro-forma Core EBITDA, segment contribution (NOI) and margin, same store revenues and NOI, certain constant currency metrics, and maintenance capital expenditures.



We calculate NAREIT funds from operations, or NAREIT FFO, in accordance with the standards established by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as net income or loss determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated operating real estate and other assets, plus specified non-cash items, such as real estate asset depreciation and amortization, impairment charges on real estate related assets, and our share of reconciling items for partially owned entities. We believe that NAREIT FFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effect of real estate related depreciation, amortization and gains or losses from sales of real estate or real estate related assets, all of which are based on historical costs, which implicitly assumes that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, NAREIT FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs.

We calculate core funds from operations, or Core FFO, as NAREIT FFO adjusted for the effects of extraordinary items as defined under U.S. GAAP including Net loss (gain) on sale of non-real estate related assets; Acquisition, cyber incident, and other, net; Impairment of long-lived assets (excluding certain real estate assets); Loss on debt extinguishment and termination of derivative instruments; Foreign currency exchange loss (gain); Gain on legal settlement related to prior period operations; Project Orion and other software related deferred costs amortization; Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities; and Gain from sale of partially owned entity. We believe that Core FFO is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it excludes the effects of certain items which can create significant earnings volatility, but which do not directly relate to our core business operations. We believe Core FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods, while also providing a more meaningful predictor of future earnings potential.

However, because NAREIT FFO and Core FFO add back real estate depreciation and amortization and do not capture the level of maintenance capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, both of which have material economic impacts on our results from operations, we believe the utility of NAREIT FFO and Core FFO measures of our performance may be limited.

We calculate adjusted funds from operations, or Adjusted FFO, as Core FFO adjusted for the effects of Amortization of deferred financing costs and pension withdrawal liability; Amortization of below/above market leases; Straight-line rent adjustment; Deferred income tax benefit; Stock-based compensation expense; Non-real estate depreciation and amortization; Maintenance capital expenditures; and Our share of reconciling items related to partially owned entities. We believe that Adjusted FFO is helpful to investors as a meaningful supplemental comparative performance measure of our ability to make incremental capital investments in our business and to assess our ability to fund distribution requirements from our operating activities.

NAREIT FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are used by management, investors and industry analysts as supplemental measures of operating performance of equity REITs. NAREIT FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO should be evaluated along with U.S. GAAP Net loss and Net loss per common share - diluted (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures) in evaluating our operating performance. NAREIT FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of our results of operations or cash flows from operating activities as disclosed in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) included in our quarterly and annual reports. NAREIT FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO should be considered as supplements, but not alternatives, to our Net loss or Net cash provided by operating activities as indicators of our operating performance. Moreover, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the NAREIT definition differently than we do. Accordingly, our NAREIT FFO may not be comparable to FFO as calculated by other REITs. In addition, there is no industry definition of Core FFO or Adjusted FFO and, as a result, other REITs may also calculate Core FFO or Adjusted FFO, or other similarly-captioned metrics, in a manner different than we do. We reconcile NAREIT FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO to Net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We calculate NAREIT EBITDA for Real Estate, or NAREIT EBITDAre, in accordance with the standards established by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, defined as, Net loss before Depreciation and amortization; Interest expense; Income tax benefit; Net loss (gain) from sale of real estate; and Adjustment to reflect share of EBITDAre of partially owned entities. NAREIT EBITDAre is a measure commonly used in our industry, and we present NAREIT EBITDAre to enhance investor understanding of our operating performance. We believe that NAREIT EBITDAre provides investors and analysts with a measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures, capital investment cycles and useful life of related assets among otherwise comparable companies.

We also calculate our Core EBITDA as NAREIT EBITDAre further adjusted for Acquisition, cyber incident, and other, net; Loss from investments in partially owned entities; Impairment of long-lived assets; Foreign currency exchange loss (gain); Stock-based compensation expense; Loss on debt extinguishment and termination of derivative instruments; Net loss on real estate related asset disposals; Net loss (gain) on sale of non-real estate related assets; Gain on legal settlement related to prior period operations; Project Orion and other software related deferred costs amortization; Reduction in EBITDAre from partially owned entities; and Gain from sale of partially owned entity. We believe that the presentation of Core EBITDA provides a measurement of our operations that is meaningful to investors because it excludes the effects of certain items that are otherwise included in NAREIT EBITDAre but which we do not believe are indicative of our core business operations. We calculate Core EBITDA margin as Core EBITDA divided by Total revenues. NAREIT EBITDAre and Core EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under U.S. GAAP, and our NAREIT EBITDAre and Core EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. You should not consider our NAREIT EBITDAre and Core EBITDA as alternatives to Net loss or Net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculations of NAREIT EBITDAre and Core EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, including:

these measures do not reflect our historical or future cash requirements for maintenance capital expenditures or growth and expansion capital expenditures;

these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

these measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our indebtedness;

these measures do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes; and

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.





Net debt to proforma Core EBITDA is calculated using total debt outstanding less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash divided by pro-forma and/or Core EBITDA. If applicable, we calculate pro-forma Core EBITDA as Core EBITDA further adjusted for acquisitions and divestitures. The pro-forma adjustment for acquisitions reflects the Core EBITDA for the period of time prior to acquisition.

NOI is calculated as Net loss before Interest expense, Income tax (expense) benefit, Depreciation and amortization, and excluding corporate Selling, general, and administrative expense; Acquisition, cyber incident, and other, net; Impairment of long-lived assets; Net loss (gain) from sale of real estate and all components of non-operating other income and expense. Management believes that this is a helpful metric to measure period to period operating performance of the business.

We define our “same store” population once annually at the beginning of the current calendar year. Our population includes properties owned or leased for the entirety of two comparable periods with at least twelve consecutive months of normalized operations prior to January 1 of the current calendar year. We define “normalized operations” as properties that have been open for operation or lease, after development, expansion, or significant modification (e.g., rehabilitation subsequent to a natural disaster). Acquired properties are included in the “same store” population if owned by us as of the first business day of the prior calendar year (e.g. January 1, 2024) and are still owned by us as of the end of the current reporting period, unless the property is under development. The “same store” pool is also adjusted to remove properties that are being exited (e.g. non-renewal of warehouse lease or held for sale to third parties), were sold, or entered development subsequent to the beginning of the current calendar year. Changes in ownership structure (e.g., purchase of a previously leased warehouse) does not result in a facility being excluded from the same store population, as management believes that actively managing its real estate is normal course of operations. Additionally, management classifies new developments (both conventional and automated facilities) as a component of the same store pool once the facility is considered fully operational and both inbounding and outbounding product for at least twelve consecutive months prior to January 1 of the current calendar year.

We calculate “same store revenues” as revenues for the same store population. We calculate “same store contribution (NOI)” as revenues for the same store population less its cost of operations (excluding any Depreciation and amortization, Impairment of long-lived assets, Selling, general, and administrative, Acquisition, cyber incident, and other, net and Net loss (gain) from sale of real estate) and all components of non-operating other income and expense. In order to derive an appropriate measure of period-to-period operating performance, we also calculate our same store contribution (NOI) on a constant currency basis to remove the effects of foreign currency exchange rate movements by using the comparable prior period exchange rate to translate from local currency into U.S. dollars for both periods. We evaluate the performance of the warehouses we own or lease using a “same store” analysis, and we believe that same store contribution (NOI) is helpful to investors as a supplemental performance measure because it includes the operating performance from the population of properties that is consistent from period to period and also on a constant currency basis, thereby eliminating the effects of changes in the composition of our warehouse portfolio and currency fluctuations on performance measures. Same store contribution (NOI) is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies providing temperature-controlled warehouse storage and handling and other warehouse services may not define same store or calculate same store contribution (NOI) in a manner consistent with our definition or calculation. Same store contribution (NOI) should be considered as a supplement, but not as an alternative, to our results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We define “maintenance capital expenditures” as capital expenditures made to extend the life of, and provide future economic benefit from, our existing temperature-controlled warehouse network and its existing supporting personal property and information technology. Maintenance capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building or costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Americold’s operating standards.

All quarterly amounts and non-GAAP disclosures within this filing shall be deemed unaudited.