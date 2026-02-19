Sleep Aids: Trends, Technologies and Global Markets to 2030 Featuring Key Players Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, ResMed, Philips, Alphabet, Apple and More

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Aids: Technologies and Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sleep aid technology market is projected to expand from $103.5 billion in 2025 to $136 billion by 2030, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by a rise in sleep disorders such as insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and restless legs syndrome (RLS), alongside growing consumer awareness of health impacts due to inadequate sleep. Advancements in technology, including digital therapeutics, wearable sleep trackers, AI-integrated sleep monitoring systems, and innovative bedding solutions, are pivotal in accelerating market expansion.

Increased disposable incomes and an increasing focus on wellness and preventive healthcare further fuel demand, particularly for high-end sleep products and personalized sleep management solutions. Dominant market players like ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., Apple Inc., and Alphabet Inc. leverage their expertise in medical devices and digital health technologies to maintain their lead. Emerging companies are diversifying product portfolios, especially in cost-sensitive markets, with innovations such as nonpharmacological sleep aids and intelligent bedding solutions.

Strategic moves like new product launches, FDA approvals, partnerships, collaborations, and geographic expansions have created a dynamic and fiercely competitive landscape. The market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, inspired by increased consumer demand for effective, accessible, and personalized sleep solutions across clinical and consumer-centric segments.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of the global sleep aid technology market, spotlighting key trends, adoption patterns, and growth forecasts. It includes global revenue data for the base year 2024, estimates for 2025, and projections through 2030. It segments the market by product type, end-user industry, sleep disorder type, and region, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key countries, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India.

This report reveals the current and potential future scope of the sleep aid technology market, delivering insights into competitive dynamics, regulatory settings, core drivers, limitations, and opportunities. Market shares are categorized by product (mattresses, pillows, sleep apnea devices, medications, sleep labs, and home sleep tests) and by sleep disorder (insomnia, sleep apnea, RLS). The study highlights the significance of digital and AI-driven solutions, such as wearables and apps, in shaping the future landscape of sleep health management.

A thorough competitive landscape analysis ranks and assesses global companies, focusing on strategic initiatives, R&D investments, partnerships, and acquisitions. The report includes company profiles with insights into product portfolios and technological strengths, especially innovations in AI, sensors, and digital health integration. This resource offers a detailed market overview through comprehensive segmentation, revenue forecasts, and strategic analysis, serving as a valuable tool for stakeholders including healthcare providers, payers, technology developers, and investors.

The report includes:

49 data tables and 76 additional tables

A comprehensive overview of the global sleep aid technologies market

In-depth global market trend analysis with historical data from 2022-2024, estimates for 2025, and projections for 2030, including CAGRs

Analysis of market size and growth prospects with a detailed market share breakdown by product type, sleep disorder, and region

Evaluation of current and future market demand, competitive landscape, market regulations, and reimbursement practices

Insights into drivers, challenges, and opportunities influencing market growth

Discussion on the impact of digital and AI solutions on the future of sleep health management

Coverage of evolving technologies and R&D activities, alongside growth strategies, regulatory frameworks, and ESG trends

Key player market share analysis, research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings, and competitive landscape assessments

Profiles of major companies such as Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Alphabet Inc., and Apple Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 169 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $103.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $136 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Ambulatory Monitoring Inc.

Ametris LLC.

Apple Inc.

Apnea Sciences

Blairex Laboratories Inc.

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Camntech Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

Gsk PLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Resmed

Sanofi

