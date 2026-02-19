Malaysia Alternative Lending Market Business and Forecast Report 2026-2029

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Alternative Lending Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Lending, End-User Segments, Loan Purpose, Finance Models, Distribution Channels, and Payment Instruments - Databook Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The alternative lending market in Malaysia is set to grow significantly, expected to increase by 12.9% annually to reach US$6.25 billion by 2026. The market experienced impressive growth from 2020-2025, achieving a CAGR of 15.7%, and is projected to continue this trend with a CAGR of 13.3% from 2026-2029. By 2029, the market is anticipated to expand from US$5.53 billion to approximately US$9.09 billion.

This report offers a detailed data-centric analysis of Malaysia's alternative lending industry, providing extensive coverage across more than 100 key performance indicators (KPIs), such as loan disbursement value, volume, and average loan ticket size. The analysis includes in-depth segmentation by lending type, end-user segments, finance models, distribution channels, and payment instruments, offering a comprehensive view of market dynamics and size.

The report's methodology employs industry best practices, using a proprietary analytics platform to provide an unbiased and detailed examination of emerging market opportunities.

Report Scope:

Macroeconomic Overview:

Malaysia by GDP (Current Prices)

Population

Unemployment Rate

Operational Enablers:

Smartphone Penetration

Internet Connectivity & Broadband Access

Digital Wallet Adoption Rate

Real-Time Payments Infrastructure

E-commerce Penetration

Lending Market Dynamics:

Loan Disbursement Value & Volume

Average Loan Ticket Size

Lending by Type: Bank-based/NBFC and Alternative Lending

End-User Segmentation: Retail & SME/MSME Lending

Detailed Market Segmentation:

Finance Models: P2P Marketplace, Balance Sheet, etc.

Distribution Channels: Branch, Digital, Agent/Broker

Loan Purposes: Housing, Auto, Personal, Education, SME loans

Reasons to Buy:

Comprehensive Market Intelligence:

Gain a holistic view of Malaysia's lending landscape combined with macroeconomic context.

Explore detailed lending indicators including disbursement values and volumes.

Granular Alternative Lending Insights:

Dive into the alternative lending ecosystem with insights into various finance models.

Access detailed segmentation by end-user, loan purpose, and payment instrument.

Segment-Wise Insights:

Link finance models, loan purposes, and payment methods offering an understanding of credit dynamics.

Borrower-Level Behavioral Analytics:

Access demographics and credit behavior data for sharper risk assessment.

Digital Infrastructure Readiness:

Assess enabling digital infrastructure elements driving fintech lending growth.

Data-Driven Forecasts:

Receive extensive KPI datasets with historical and forecast data through 2030.

Decision-Ready Format:

Use the data-centric format for financial models and strategic decision-making.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2026 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Malaysia

