$3.8 Billion Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market Assessment, 2030 - Featuring Solventum, Smith+Nephew, Cardinal Health, Molnlycke Health Care, ConvaTec Group and Other Key Players

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices is projected to grow from $2.9 billion in 2025 to $3.8 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

This report analyzes and segments the global NPWT devices market by product type, application, and end user. It also offers insights into emerging trends and potential growth drivers, focusing on reusable and single-use NPWT devices. By application, the market is divided into chronic and acute wounds. The market considers hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, and other facilities (such as ambulatory surgical centers, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes, and military medical units) as key end users.

The report provides an in-depth regional analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). It evaluates market dynamics, covering drivers, challenges, and emerging trends, while highlighting innovations in product development and performance enhancement. The study concludes with a detailed analysis of major companies in the NPWT market and their product offerings.

The report includes global revenue data for the base year 2024, estimated revenue for 2025, and projections for the period 2026 through 2030.

The report includes:

101 data tables and 47 additional tables

An overview of the global NPWT devices market

Comprehensive analysis of global market trends, including historical revenue data from 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, and forecasts for 2030, featuring CAGRs through 2030

Current market size evaluation and revenue growth prospects for NPWT, with a market share analysis by product, application, end user, and region

Analysis of current and anticipated demand in the NPWT sector, detailing the competitive environment, market regulations, and reimbursement practices

Assessment of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

Discussion on evolving technologies, market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework, reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends

Market share analysis of leading industry participants, their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings, and competitive landscape

Profiles of major companies, including Solventum, Smith+Nephew, Cardinal Health Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, and ConvaTec Group Plc

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 167 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

