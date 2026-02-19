Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Trends and Growth Projections to 2030 Featuring Profiles of AptarGroup, Amcor, SGD Pharma, West Pharmaceutical Services, SCHOTT Pharma and Other Key Players

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical packaging market is set to experience significant growth, with an anticipated increase from $126.2 billion in 2025 to $178.4 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical sector heavily relies on effective packaging to ensure drug quality and protection against contaminants and external damage, as well as addressing safety concerns.

Technological Advances and Applications

The industry is witnessing rapid technological advancements, including the adoption of smart packaging technologies such as NFC-enabled labels, digital adherence trackers, and temperature-indicating devices. These innovations align with the shift toward remote healthcare and personalized medicine. Enhanced sterilization processes, improved barrier coatings, and the utilization of cyclic olefin polymers are optimizing packaging for injectables and biologics. Automation and robotics are revolutionizing fill-finish operations, enhancing efficiency and reducing contamination risks, especially for vials, syringes, and prefilled systems.

The expansion of biologics, biosimilars, and cell and gene therapies is driving demand for specialized primary packaging like ultra-clean vials and cryogenic containers. Meanwhile, oral solid-dose drugs continue to innovate with child-resistant, senior-friendly, and tamper-evident designs using blister packs, bottles, and pouches.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report dissects the global pharmaceutical packaging market across several dimensions, including material, packaging type, product, application, and region. Market analysis is provided at both global and regional levels, with 2024 as the base year and forecasts spanning from 2025 to 2030. Revenue estimates are presented in million-dollar terms.

Material segmentation includes: Plastics and Polymers (PET, HDPE, LDPE, PP, PVC, Others) Glass Metal Paper and Paperboard Others

Packaging type segmentation: Primary Secondary Tertiary

Product segmentation: Bottles and Containers Blister Packs Caps and Closures Prefilled Syringes Ampoules Pouches IV Bags Vials Inhalers Cartridges Medication Tubes Others

Application segmentation: Oral Drugs Injectable IV Drugs Topical Ocular/Ophthalmic Pulmonary Nasal Transdermal Others

Regional segmentation: North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa (MEA)



The report includes:

236 data tables and 39 additional tables

An intricate analysis of the pharmaceutical packaging market trends

Historic revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, and forecasts for 2030

Current market size and revenue projections with segmentation analysis

Global market dynamics and technological advancement insights

Patent reviews and analyses of industry structures

Sustainability and ESG trend overviews

Profiles of leading market players such as AptarGroup Inc., Amcor plc, SGD Pharma, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 223 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $126.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $178.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

