Landscaping Services Market Report 2026 Featuring Profiles of BrightView, The Davey Tree Expert Company, Weed Man USA, U.S. Lawns, Ruppert Landscape and More

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Landscaping Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides a comprehensive analysis, detailing market size, regional shares, competitive dynamics, and emerging opportunities within the industry.

The landscaping services market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections showing an increase from $668.97 billion in 2025 to $741.53 billion in 2026, reflecting a 10.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This surge is fueled by the expansion of urban green spaces, heightened residential landscaping investments, commercial property upgrades, and the rise of sustainable landscape practices.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow to $1.12 trillion by 2030, at a slightly accelerated CAGR of 10.9%. Key drivers include the demand for climate-resilient landscapes, smart irrigation systems, and investments in outdoor living spaces, alongside a focus on biodiversity and municipal beautification projects.

The flourishing real estate sector significantly boosts the landscaping services market, as these services are crucial in creating visually appealing and functional outdoor spaces. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development highlight this trend, with a 5% rise in privately-owned home completions in May 2023 compared to the previous year, underscoring the strong linkage between real estate growth and the landscaping industry.

Leading landscaping companies are integrating advanced technologies to sustain their market presence and expand revenue streams. Innovations in service offerings, such as Silver Stone Landscaping LLC's launch of comprehensive Tree Services in March 2023, demonstrate the industry's commitment to leveraging state-of-the-art solutions for tree care and property enhancement. BrightView Holdings Inc.'s acquisition of Island Plant Company LLC in January 2023 further strengthens its foothold in the commercial landscaping arena.

Prominent industry operators include BrightView Holdings Inc., The Davey Tree Expert Company, Weed Man USA, U.S. Lawns, and Ruppert Landscape LLC. These companies are adapting to the dynamic landscape by employing innovative strategies to navigate challenges such as global trade relations and tariffs, which affect costs for imported materials essential to the industry.

Tariffs have notably impacted regions like North America and Europe, increasing costs for imported hardscaping products and specialized equipment. However, this challenge also inspires the use of local materials and the innovation of cost-effective design solutions.

North America led the market in 2025, with significant activities in both residential and commercial sectors across various countries, including the USA, Canada, and the UK. The market involves numerous services such as lawn care, pruning, mulching, and yard cleaning, with revenues driven by the provision of these essential outdoor services.

Markets Covered:

Type: Landscape and garden maintenance, design, and construction; enhancements.

Service: Mowing, edging, trimming, sod laying.

Application: Residential, commercial, municipal.

Subsegments:

Maintenance: Lawn care, fertilization, pest control.

Design and construction: Hardscaping, softscaping, irrigation.

Enhancement: Planting, decorative features, lighting.

Notable Companies: BrightView Holdings Inc., The Davey Tree Expert Company, Weed Man USA, and others.

Geographies: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, UK, USA, Canada, and more.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $741.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1120 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

