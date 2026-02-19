Alamos Gold Announces Refiling of 2025 Financial Statements Due to Administrative Error

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) announces that it has refiled its consolidated financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 on SEDAR+ and EDGAR, to correct administrative errors contained within the audit opinion attached to the consolidated financial statements. There are no changes to the Company’s reported results for the year-ended December 31, 2025.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects including the IGD Expansion, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

