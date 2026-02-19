Solar Cable Market Trends and Growth Report 2026 Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Prysmian Group, Nexans, JinkoSolar, KEI Industries, Phoenix Contact and More

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Cable Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive insights, covering market statistics, regional shares, and competitor analysis. It offers an in-depth examination of market trends, opportunities, and forecasts, equipping stakeholders with essential data for strategic decisions.





The solar cable market has experienced significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1.12 billion in 2025 to $1.25 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4%. This growth is driven by the early adoption of solar PV systems, rising demand for durable outdoor wiring, expanding rooftop solar installations, growth in off-grid solar applications, and advancements in cable insulation materials. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $1.91 billion, driven by the expansion of utility-scale solar farms and the rising need for high-efficiency cable solutions.

The solar cable market is buoyed by advancements in smart solar infrastructure and the development of advanced fire-resistant cable jackets. Industry trends during the forecast period highlight the increased usage of UV and heat-resistant cable designs, growing demand for high-voltage DC solar cables, and a preference for lightweight aluminum solar cable solutions. The shift towards enhanced weatherproof and durable cable jackets further supports market expansion.

The rapid deployment of solar power installations is a key driver of solar cable market growth, as these setups depend on efficient cables to transmit generated electricity. For instance, GreenMatch projects that global solar installations could reach 4.7 terawatts by 2050, signaling continued growth in solar energy, thereby increasing demand for solar cables.

Leading companies in the solar cable market are innovating with products such as PV cable solutions to enhance cable durability. Notably, Prysmian Group launched the Prysmian PRYSOLAR in March 2023, a durable cable solution compliant with global standards. In April 2023, Nexans expanded its footprint by acquiring Reka Cables, aiming to bolster its Nordic presence and enhance its cable production capabilities.

Key players in the market include Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., KEI Industries Limited, Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, Leoni AG, among others. These companies are navigating challenges posed by global trade relations and tariffs, which have influenced production costs and market availability, particularly impacting high-capacity stranded cables. Despite these cost pressures, tariffs have spurred domestic manufacturing and innovation in lightweight, cost-efficient cable technologies.

With Asia-Pacific as the leading region in 2025 and expected to grow fastest during the forecast period, the solar cable market presents a dynamic landscape, influenced by the evolving consumer needs and technological advancements. Covering regions from Asia-Pacific to North America, this market remains pivotal in facilitating the efficient distribution of solar energy globally.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Solid; Stranded

By Material Type: Copper; Aluminum; Other

By Application: Solar Panels Wiring; Underground Entrances; Service Connections

By End-Users: Residential; Commercial; Industrial

Companies Mentioned: Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., KEI Industries Limited, Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, and many others.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Includes five years historical data and ten years forecast data.

Data Segmentation: Provides country and regional historic and forecast data, competitor market share, and market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

