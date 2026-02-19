Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Trends and Growth Outlook for the Global and Emerging Markets, 2030 & 2035

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers insights into global market size, trends, and detailed segment analysis, positioning entities to leverage opportunities in this dynamic industry.





The flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) market has been expanding robustly. Expected to grow from $28.36 billion in 2025 to $31.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%, the market's historic growth is due to advancements in mobile device manufacturing, early adoption of flexible electronics, demand for lightweight circuit solutions, and telecom infrastructure expansion. The projection for 2030 is $45.42 billion, advancing at a 10% CAGR, driven by the rising penetration of wearable technologies, demand for foldable devices, and the integration of automotive electronics.

Key trends include the adoption of ultra-thin flexible PCBs, increased use in compact consumer electronics, and the expansion of flexible circuits in automotive systems. The automotive and aerospace industries are significantly integrating flexible circuitry due to the rising demand for high-density multilayer FPCBs designed for heat resistance and high-frequency applications.

The surge in electric vehicles (EVs) is further propelling FPCB market growth. As reported by the International Energy Agency, a 35% increase in electric car sales in 2023 underscores the importance of FPCBs in connecting and managing electronic components efficiently in EVs, enhancing performance and reliability.

Innovations in product design are pivotal as companies such as LG Innotek introduce state-of-the-art semiconductor bases like the 2-metal chip on film, characterized by enhanced flexibility, miniaturization, and improved electrical performance. These developments foster market competitiveness by enabling more compact electronic designs.

Strategic transactions are shaping the industry's landscape, evidenced by Well to Sea Investment's acquisition of SI FLEX to bolster its global market position. A South Korea-based firm, Well to Sea's investment underscores a commitment to augment production capacity and technological capabilities.

The flexible printed circuit board market faces challenges from global trade dynamics and tariffs. Increased tariffs on copper foils and conductive materials elevate production costs, notably affecting Asian supply chains. This has prompted a shift towards localized manufacturing and material innovation, enhancing supply chain resilience and cost optimization.

Major players in the industry include 3M Company, Jabil Inc., Flex Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., and others, all contributing to a competitive market landscape.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is a dominant player, with North America poised for the fastest growth. The report encompasses key regions such as Europe, South America, and Africa, delivering a global perspective on the market in countries including the USA, China, Germany, India, and more.

Markets Covered:

Type: Single-Sided; Double-Sided; Multilayer; Rigid-Flex; Other FPCBs Laminate: FR-4Polyamide; Composite Epoxy Material Grade-1; Paper and Other Laminates End User: Industrial Electronics; Aerospace and Defense; IT and Telecom; Automotive; Consumer Electronics; Other Users

Subsegments:

Single-Sided FPCBs: Flexible and Adhesive FPCBs Double-Sided FPCBs: Flexible and Adhesive FPCBs Multilayer FPCBs: Rigid and Flexible Multilayer Boards Rigid-Flex FPCBs: Circuits with Embedded and Conventional Components Other FPCBs: High-Frequency, Heat-Resistant, Ultra-Thin, and Biodegradable

Key Companies: 3M Company, Jabil Inc., Flex Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Historical data for five years and forecast for ten years.

Data: Market ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Historical and forecast data by country and region, competitor market share, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $31.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10% Regions Covered Global

