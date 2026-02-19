Codere Online Launches iOS Poker App in Mexico, Advancing Its Multi-Product Expansion Strategy

Mexico City, Mexico, February 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (Nasdaq: CDRO / CDROW) (the “Company” or “Codere Online”) a leading online gaming operator in Spain and Latin America, today announced the launch of its new iOS Poker application in Mexico, reinforcing the Company’s strategic objective to provide customers with access to a complete suite of online gaming products. As part of this multi‑product roadmap, both Bingo and the Android Poker app will form the next steps in expanding the Company’s offering in the country.

Developed in partnership with Playtech, one of the world’s most established gaming technology providers, the new iOS Poker app integrates directly with Playtech’s player‑vs‑player (P2P) Poker network. This allows Mexican users to compete in real time with players across multiple operators, ensuring deeper liquidity, a more dynamic environment and a superior competitive experience.

Codere Online continues to observe strong demand for Poker in Mexico, with more than 1,300 unique active users per month already engaging with the vertical across existing channels, a clear indicator of the product’s relevance and potential as mobile availability expands.

“Launching the Poker app for iOS in Mexico is a key step in delivering on our commitment to offer customers all major online gaming categories,” said Alberto Telias, Chief Marketing Officer at Codere Online. “Poker has quickly emerged as a highly attractive vertical for our users, and through our partnership with Playtech, we are bringing them a premium, high‑liquidity platform that elevates their experience.”

The new app offers a stable and intuitive interface with access to cash tables, multi‑table tournaments, Sit & Go formats, and fast‑paced modes. It also incorporates Codere Online’s robust responsible gaming tools to ensure that customers can enjoy Poker in a safe and controlled environment.

“This release reflects our strategy to broaden our product offering and enhance the user experience across all key gaming verticals,” said Ran Licht, Head of Product at Codere Online. “Playtech’s P2P network enables us to deliver a feature‑rich Poker environment connected to a broader operator ecosystem, and we look forward to expanding our product suite with additional verticals currently in development.”

“We are proud to partner with Codere Online and bring our P2P Poker network to their players in Mexico through their new iOS app," commented Marat Koss, Playtech Chief Interactive Gaming Officer. "Codere Online players will now boast access to one of the most liquid and competitive poker networks in the entire industry.”

The new Poker iOS application is now available for download on the Apple App Store in Mexico.

About Codere Online

Codere Online refers, collectively, to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and its subsidiaries. Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile applications. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and Argentina. Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence.

About Codere Group

Codere Group is a multinational group dedicated to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).

Contacts:

Investors and Media

Guillermo Lancha

Director, Investor Relations and Communications

Guillermo.Lancha@codereonline.com

(+34)-628-928-152