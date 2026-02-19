Leading Scientists Demonstrate How Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite Advances Cardiovascular and Neurodegenerative Research at US HUPO 2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), the pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced its participation in the 2026 U.S. Human Proteome Organization (US HUPO) Annual Conference, taking place February 21-25 in St. Louis, Missouri. At the meeting, researchers will demonstrate how Seer’s Proteograph® Product Suite is enabling them to tackle complex questions in major disease areas, while supporting the scaling requirements needed for clinical and population health applications.

US HUPO has emerged as an important venue for evaluating how new proteomic technologies perform when applied to real-world research challenges. At US HUPO 2026, Seer will be featured across more than a dozen scientific presentations spanning posters, oral sessions, and plenary talks, reflecting the growing adoption of nanoparticle-enabled proteomics across translational and population-scale research. This year’s presentations span cardiovascular disease, neurodegeneration, aging biology, oncology, and computational advances, underscoring how deep, scalable proteomics is helping bridge laboratory discovery with human health outcomes.

Attendees can connect with the Seer team at Booth #18, explore poster presentations featuring biological insights enabled by the Proteograph Product Suite, and attend a breakfast symposium highlighting breakthrough findings in cardiovascular disease research.

"The work being presented at US HUPO reflects a broader shift in proteomics toward deeper, more scalable, and more reproducible mass spectrometry measurement of the human proteome that is enabled by the Proteograph Product Suite," said David Horn, President and Chief Financial Officer at Seer. "As researchers apply the Proteograph solution to their complex disease models and large-scale cohorts, we are seeing strong validation of the Proteograph’s scientific impact and its strategic importance to advancing translational research at scale.”

Seer Breakfast Symposium

Nanoparticle-Enabled Plasma Proteomics of a Mouse Atherosclerosis Model

Date: Tuesday, February 24 | Time: 7:15–8:15 a.m. CT | Location: Room Grand GH

Speaker: Sasha A. Singh, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

In Tuesday’s symposium, Dr. Singh will present how her laboratory applied the Proteograph Product Suite to deeply profile plasma in a murine model of atherosclerosis, addressing long-standing challenges in detecting low-abundance proteins from small-volume samples. Using just 75 µL of plasma per sample, the workflow enabled reproducible quantification of more than 5,000 proteins, representing more than a tenfold increase in proteome depth compared with conventional approaches.

US HUPO Plenary Session Highlight

Nathan Basisty, PhD, NIH Distinguished Scholar and Tenure Track Investigator at the National Institute on Aging, will present during the Robert J. Cotter New Investigator Award Plenary Session on Tuesday, February 24 (8:30–9:05 a.m. CT). His talk, Paving the Road to Translational Geroscience with Proteomics, will explore how advances in proteomic technologies are accelerating the translation of aging biology into biomarkers and therapeutic strategies.

Additional Scientific Presentations Featuring Seer Technology

Seer-enabled research will be featured across a broad set of oral presentations, plenary sessions, and posters throughout US HUPO 2026, highlighting the application of deep, scalable proteomics to cardiovascular disease, neurodegeneration, oncology, aging biology, and population-scale workflows.

Invited Speaker Presentations

Pathways and Pitfalls in Translating Multi-Omics Discoveries into a Protein-Based LDT for Lung Cancer

Bruce Wilcox, PrognomiQ

February 24 | 9:15 AM | Room Grand DE

Linking Tissue-Specific Senescence Burden to Circulating Protein Signatures Using a Novel Nanoparticle-Based Enrichment Workflow

Mozhgan Boroumand, National Institute on Aging, NIH

February 24 | 9:57 AM | Room Grand DE

Oral and Poster Presentations

Unbiased Deep Proteomic Profiling of Conditioned Media and Cerebrospinal Fluid Using a Nanoparticle-Based Workflow

Presenter: A. Gajadhar | Poster Session 1 | February 23, 4:30–6:30 PM CT

Systematic Proteomic Architecture of Neurodegeneration Reveals Translation and Vesicular Dysregulation as Upstream Drivers of Neuronal Decline

Presenter: A. Siddiqui | Poster Session 1 | February 23, 4:30–6:30 PM CT

Presenter: A. Siddiqui | Poster Session 1 | February 23, 4:30–6:30 PM CT

Evaluating Nanoparticle-Based Enrichment of Cell Lysates for Automated, Global Proteome Analysis

Presenter: E. Stancliffe | Poster Session 1 | February 23, 4:30–6:30 PM CT

Presenter: E. Stancliffe | Poster Session 1 | February 23, 4:30–6:30 PM CT

Addressing the Plasma Proteomics Needs of Large-Scale Clinical Cohorts

Presenter: C. Kempf | Poster Session 1 | February 23, 4:30–6:30 PM CT

Accelerating Biomarker Discovery with High-Depth, Whole Patient Multimodal Proteomics and Transcriptomics

Presenter: D. Gutierrez | Poster Session 1 | February 23, 4:30–6:30 PM CT

Presenter: D. Gutierrez | Poster Session 1 | February 23, 4:30–6:30 PM CT

From Peaks to Power: Context-Driven Determinants of Accuracy in Biologically Resolved Proteomics

Presenter: L. Cantrell | Poster Session 2 | February 24, 4:30–6:30 PM CT

A Cloud-Native Pipeline Enabling Fast, Sensitive, and Accurate Quantitative DIA Proteomics for Thousands of Samples

Presenter: S. Just | Poster Session 2 | February 24, 4:30–6:30 PM CT

Presenter: S. Just | Poster Session 2 | February 24, 4:30–6:30 PM CT

Comprehensive Plasma Proteomic Analysis of Systemic Changes Following Chemotherapy in Breast Cancer Patients

Presenter: L. Herring | Poster Session 2 | February 24, 4:30–6:30 PM CT

Presenter: L. Herring | Poster Session 2 | February 24, 4:30–6:30 PM CT

Aging-Associated Plasma Proteome Changes in Healthy Non-Human Primates

Presenter: D. Key Planas | Poster Session 2 | February 24, 4:30–6:30 PM CT

Presenter: D. Key Planas | Poster Session 2 | February 24, 4:30–6:30 PM CT

An Optimized Workflow for Plasma Proteomics

Presenter: D. Key Planas | Poster Session 2 | February 24, 4:30–6:30 PM CT

Presenter: D. Key Planas | Poster Session 2 | February 24, 4:30–6:30 PM CT



Together, these presentations reflect the expanding role of Proteograph-enabled workflows in advancing biological insight across disease areas while supporting reproducible, high-throughput proteomics at scale.

