Digital Textile Printing Market Size to Worth $10.98 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider, “The Digital Textile Printing Market Size was valued at USD 4.50 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at 9.32% CAGR to reach USD 10.98 billion by 2035.”

Customization Demand, Sustainability, and Tech Innovations Drive Market Growth Globally

The growing need for personalized and on-demand textile products, especially in the fashion, home décor, and soft signage industries, is propelling the expansion of the global digital textile printing market. The shift from analog to digital printing is happening more quickly due to cost-effective short-run production, less waste, and quick turnaround. The use of water-based, pigment, and sustainable inks is also anticipated to rise as environmental concerns develop. Modern technical advancements like automation, AI-based design tools, and high-speed printers are what are increasing factory accuracy and productivity.

Digital Textile Printing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 4.50 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 10.98 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.32% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Printing Process (Direct-to-Garment (DTG), Dye Sublimation, and Direct-to-Fabric (DTF))

• By Ink Type (Sublimation, Pigment, Reactive, Acid, and Disperse)

• By Application (Clothing & Apparel, Home Textile, Soft Signage, and Industrial Textiles)

• By Substrate Material (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, Nylon, and Wool)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Printing Process

Dye Sublimation held the largest market share of 42.4% in 2025 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035. The growth is driven by the high-resolution and colorful output, ability to do printing on polyester fabrics thereby making it suitable for sportswear, soft signage and fashion applications.

By Ink Type

In 2025, sublimation emerged as the leading technology in the digital textile printing ink market by accounting for a 37.3% share, due to high penetration of system in polyester-based applications like sportswear, soft signage and fashion. During 2026 to 2035, the fastest CAGR growth is anticipated for pigment ink. This growth is driven by its ability to bond with a number of fibers, especially cotton, natural and blended fabrics.

By Application

In 2025, the Digital textile printing market was dominated by Clothing & Apparel with a 51.4% share fueled by the greater need for personalized fashion, rapid fashion cycle, and on-demand garment manufacturing. Soft Signage is projected to be the fastest-growing sub-segment through 2026 to 2035 due to its higher adoption rate in retail displays, banners, trade show graphics, and event backdrops.

By Substrate Material

The polyester held the leading share of 39.2% in 2025, and is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during 2026–2033 as it in high demand due to its compatibility with dye sublimation printing, and wide usage in sportswear, soft signage, and fashion apparel. Due to increasing demand for compact, flexible, and non-invasive medical devices, the Healthcare sector will grow at the highest CAGR.

Regional Insights:

The presence of a sizable textile manufacturing base, rising demand for bespoke clothing, and the rapid transition to digital printing technologies were all factors in the Asia Pacific region's growth in the digital textile printing market, which it dominated with a 30.4% share in 2025.

Due to rising consumer demand for personalized clothing, growing use of environmentally friendly printing options, and advancements in on-demand printing technologies, the North American digital textile printing market is expanding at the fastest CAGR of 10.04% between 2026 and 2035.

Fabric Limitations and Ink Durability Challenges Restrain Market Expansion Globally

Digital textile printing is mainly hampered by its incompatibility with some textiles, especially natural fibers, such as silk and wool, which frequently require special inks and pre-treatment. Additionally, ink's durability and color fastness may be lower than using conventional techniques, which could affect the product's longevity in applications like outdoor textiles or clothing that is subjected to heavy use.

Recent Developments:

In March 2024 , Kornit showcased its latest innovations: the Atlas MAX PLUS (for vivid polyester and poly-blends), MAX Transfer (a new direct‑to‑film solution), and the Apollo system for scalable on‑demand production.

, Kornit showcased its latest innovations: the Atlas MAX PLUS (for vivid polyester and poly-blends), MAX Transfer (a new direct‑to‑film solution), and the Apollo system for scalable on‑demand production. In September 2024, Roland DG launches the TY‑300 Direct‑to‑Film (DTF) printer, a next-generation solution offering superb image quality, high productivity, and eco-certified S‑PG2 inks, including initial sales in Japan.

