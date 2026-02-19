Europe LED Lighting Market Share Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2026-2031) Featuring Signify, Zumtobel Group, Osram Licht (ams-Osram), Schreder, Fagerhult Group and More

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe LED Lighting - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European LED lighting market, valued at USD 24.69 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to USD 32.66 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.78%. The expansion reflects a mature, replacement-led cycle, prioritizing regulatory compliance and sustainability targets over pure technological innovation. Key growth drivers include EU energy-efficiency mandates and the phase-out of halogen and fluorescent bulbs, which are bolstered by corporate net-zero roadmaps. The decreasing cost per lumen, along with smart-city initiatives, opens new installation opportunities. Major suppliers benefit from installation services, connected lighting platforms, and circular-economy designs, while e-commerce channels reduce entry barriers for niche players.

Stringent EU Energy-Efficiency Regulations

The Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), effective since July 2024, incentivizes the procurement of energy-efficient, durable, and repairable products like LED technology. Digital Product Passports by 2027 will demand transparency, enforcing compliance and giving preference to established brands with detailed lifecycle data. Banning disposal of unsold goods post-2026 compels better inventory management and faster clearance of non-compliant products. Public funding through initiatives like Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with EUR 55.52 billion earmarked for energy projects, reinforces compliant lighting.

Rapid Phase-Out of Halogen and Fluorescent Lamps

The EU and UK restrictions necessitate LED adoption, causing significant shifts in procurement favoring suppliers with robust stock levels. Integrated LED luminaires, often requiring entire housing replacement, boost revenue even if unit sales are stable, increasing average selling prices. Suppliers with turnkey services secure deeper market penetration through comprehensive maintenance contracts.

Price-Sensitive Retrofit Payback in SMEs

Small enterprises delay upgrades if energy savings don't justify capital costs within two years, affecting retrofit volumes despite regulations. Performance-contracting models, like Denmark's Lumega, mitigate upfront costs but have qualifiers that discourage smaller applicants. Consequently, many SMEs remain reliant on outdated lighting.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed in the report include:

Corporate Net-Zero Commitments

Falling LED Cost per Lumen

Supply-Chain Volatilities for Rare-Earth Phosphors

Segment Analysis

The luminaires sector held a 62.10% market share in 2025, driven by demand for coordinating fixtures with integrated technologies. Project-based services enhance revenue through higher pricing. Lamp sales are predicted to grow at a 7.45% CAGR due to cost reductions and smart bulb innovations driving retrofits. Track and emergency lighting are increasingly used in compliance-mandated commercial spaces. Circular-economy designs emphasize reusable modules, lengthening product lifecycles and meeting ESPR repairability standards.

Lamp shipments are poised for rapid growth due to uncomplicated replacements that suit SME budget constraints. Integrated luminaire projects interact with building management systems, offering analytical data opportunities and supporting premium pricing, mitigating margin risks.

Wholesale and retail channels preserved a 51.70% market share in 2025, favored by electrical contractors for their logistics and design support. However, e-commerce is growing at a 5.75% CAGR among SMEs for its pricing transparency and speedy delivery. Hybrid models flourish, such as IKEA's online ordering paired with in-store assistance. Direct sales remain vital for large projects requiring tailored solutions.

