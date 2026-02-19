Woof Gang Expands Retail Experience with Toys, Cosmetics and Celebratory Treats for Every Occasion

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming (“Woof Gang” or “the Company”), the neighborhood pet grooming and treat boutique, today announced the expansion of its private label offering to enhance its retail experience from playtime to grooming and everything in between for pets.

The product expansion includes 55 new Woof Gang branded toys – the largest toy drop in the brand’s history – alongside the debut of Woof Gang’s first hypoallergenic, unscented pet wipes, thoughtfully developed as an extension of the brand’s growing at-home cosmetics line. In addition, Woof Gang is expanding its “Barkday” celebration offerings with a brand-new bagged birthday treats as the brand continues to show up for every tail-wagging occasion.

The expanded private label portfolio strengthens Woof Gang’s position as a customer-obsessed, product and services driven brand. The Company is guided by the feedback of pet parents and its franchise partners and responds with new, thoughtfully curated, high-quality products that solve real needs and spark joy. Available at Woof Gang’s 300+ locations, the new offerings offer pet parents more variety of fun and visually appealing toys that are effective everyday care solutions to make celebrating dogs easy. In addition to providing care and joy to pets with toys, Woof Gang’s new pet wipes are equally important as they help keep them clean and healthy. Each product was designed and produced with intention and is unmistakably Woof Gang.

“Woof Gang’s latest private label expansion for retail features products are of such high quality that pet parents even want extras for themselves, bringing pet humanization to the next level,” said Ricardo Azevedo, CEO of Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming. “Pet parents are going to have to wait their turn, as these new innovations from Woof Gang are meant to shower their pets with the love and care they deserve. Woof Gang takes pride in our ability to incorporate our customers’ feedback into our products and services, and these new offerings address the requests of our customers base and our franchise partners. With a relentless commitment to product development with intention, America’s largest pet grooming brand continues to shine as a trusted destination for pet parents and their pets.”

Woof Gang’s Expanded Product Offering

The new product expansion features:

Toys Plush: Soft, squeaky and crinkly plush toys that are perfect for cuddling, chewing or interactive play. Latex: Flexible and squeaky latex toys that are easy to clean and gentle on the teeth. Rope: Tuggable and tough rope toys that are ideal for interactive play and support dental health. Birthday: Festive shapes like cakes and candles that make perfect gifts to celebrate pets. Mini Sets: Bundles of small toys, which are ideal for little dogs or gifting. Durable Rubber: Long-lasting rubber toys made for tough chewers with treat dispensing for mental stimulation. Rip & Reveal: Toys that dogs can tear into to discover surprises, which is great for enrichment and high-engagement. Treat Dispenser: Toys that are made from durable rubber that hold treats or kibble to keep dogs mentally engaged.



Hypoallergenic & Unscented Pet Wipes:

Woof Gang’s pet wipes serve as an extension of the brand’s coat care and cosmetics line and are specially designed for both dogs and cats, catering to sensitive skin. Plant-based fiber, textured and durable the wipes are infused with aloe, shea butter, vitamin E, and chamomile. The products contain no alcohol, parabens, or fragrance and are built for everyday use.



Happy Barkday! Birthday Treats

Building on Woof Gang’s beloved All Natural Dog Treats line and party toys, the Happy Barkday! vanilla-flavored recipe makes it easy for pet parents to celebrate special moments with the same all-natural quality Woof Gang is known for. These treats make celebrating dogs even sweeter and do not include wheat, corn, soy, artificial ingredients, or any preservatives.



To learn more about the new products and Woof Gang, visit www.woofgangbakery.com and follow @woofgangbakery on Instagram.

About Woof Gang

Founded in 2007, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is the leading pet grooming and specialty retail franchise in North America, with more than 450 locations open or under development across the United States. At its core, Woof Gang is redefining the grooming industry through a personalized, salon-style experience built on safety, care, and love. Beyond grooming, Woof Gang offers exclusive gourmet treats, premium pet food, and curated supplies that enhance the health, happiness, and well-being of pets—and how they look!

Woof Gang has been recognized as a Top 10 Retailer by Pet Business Media and one of the nation’s fastest-growing pet chains by Pet Insight Magazine. The franchise has received the Retailer of the Year Franchise Award from Pet Product News, the Best Overall Multi-Unit Retailer and Multiservice Excellence Award from Pet Business Media, and has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Annual Franchise 500®. In 2025, Woof Gang was also named to Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises list and secured a spot in the Franchise Times Top 400 for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit https://woofgangbakery.com/.

Media Contact: woofgang@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4a9ed1d-a4a6-4f2d-8072-d5ce513516e9