Incora’s Hari Kumar Rajendran to Deliver Keynote at Infosys Manufacturing AI Event in Dallas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incora, a leading global provider of supply chain management services to the aerospace and defense industries, today announced that Hari Kumar Rajendran, Executive Vice President, Global Warehouse Operations, will deliver the keynote address at the Infosys Manufacturing AI Event on February 19, 2026, in Frisco, Texas.

Hosted at the Westin Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa, the exclusive event will bring together senior executives, technologists and industry leaders to explore the theme of “Humanized AI” — highlighting how empathy, intelligence and responsibility can shape AI-driven innovation across industries.

Rajendran’s keynote, titled “AI at Scale: How AI is Redefining the Supply Chain and Operations for the Next Frontier,” will examine how advanced AI technologies are transforming supply chain resilience, operational efficiency and decision-making in aerospace, defense and manufacturing. Drawing on Incora’s global expertise, he will share practical insights and real-world applications demonstrating how organizations can deploy AI at scale to drive measurable business impact.

“At Incora, we see AI as a powerful enabler of smarter, more agile supply chains,” said Rajendran. “When implemented thoughtfully, AI not only enhances operational performance but also strengthens collaboration, improves forecasting accuracy and supports sustainable growth. I look forward to discussing how organizations can move from pilot programs to enterprise-wide transformation.”

Incora continues to invest in digital innovation to enhance supply chain visibility, performance, and resilience for customers worldwide. Participation in the Infosys Manufacturing AI Event underscores Incora’s leadership in applying advanced technologies to address complex industry challenges.

For more information about Incora, visit www.incora.com .

About Incora:

Incora is a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, marine, pharmaceutical and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with a global footprint that includes 68 locations in 17 countries and more than 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit incora.com .

Media Contact:

Emily Richard

Communications Strategy Group (CSG)

erichard@wearecsg.com