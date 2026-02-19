Indonesia Digital Advertising Market Report 2026-2031: Smartphone Penetration and Mobile Internet Boom Driving the Market to USD 4.51 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Digital Advertising - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report segments the market by formats (Display/Banner, Video), devices (Mobile, Desktop/Laptop), verticals (FMCG, Telecom, etc.), and buying models (CPC, CPM). Companies like PT Google Indonesia, Meta Platforms Inc., ByteDance Ltd., and others are covered in the report.

The Indonesia digital advertising market is projected to expand from USD 3.23 billion in 2025 to USD 4.51 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 5.70% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is driven by a significant rise in smartphone usage, integration of social commerce, and increased video content consumption.

Brands are shifting towards performance-oriented models to ensure measurable results, and super-apps are exploring consolidation. Sovereign AI investments are localizing creative endeavors, while stricter data privacy policies shape competitive strategies. The expansion of connected TV and live commerce is generating new opportunities for inventory monetization, prompting advertisers to adopt omnichannel strategies that connect brand awareness to conversion. Moreover, new brand safety standards and contextual verification tools help protect brand reputation.

Smartphone Penetration and Mobile Internet Boom

Indonesia's transition to a mobile-first market is influencing advertising budgets. With smartphone ownership expected to rise from 86% in 2025 to 91.3% by 2028 and 4G coverage reaching most populated areas, advertisers can reliably employ programmatic techniques. Concentrated efforts by key operators like Telkomsel ensure deterministic audience data, while increasing mobile traffic cements the market's focus on handheld devices.

Budget Shift from Traditional to Digital Media

Brands are allocating more resources to online platforms as traditional channels like linear TV and OOH face challenges. Between 2023-2025, national advertisers shifted 7 percentage points of their budgets to digital, supported by robust ROI evidence. Indonesian brands embrace multi-format experimentation, leading to innovations like dynamic creative optimization.

Ad-fraud and Brand-safety Concerns

With election-year misinformation on the rise, brands are investing in verification solutions that assess content at a granular level. Demand for transparency is increasing, but inconsistent publisher quality can lead to higher monitoring costs. Until standards solidify, sections of the market may face challenges related to pricing.

Other drivers and restraints:

E-commerce and social-commerce growth

Spike in OTT/short-form video consumption

Personal-Data Protection Law compliance requirements

Segment Analysis

Video ads captured 34.02% of market spend in 2025, benefiting from OTT viewership spikes and robust measurement tools. Social media is projected to grow fastest, with TikTok and Tokopedia merger enhancing commerce experiences. Display and banner formats evolve for video feeds while search remains key for conversions. Audio ads reach a wide audience through podcasts, and native integrations and email strategies complement campaigns.

Mobile handsets dominated advertising spend in 2025, underscoring the strong market presence in a mobile-centric nation. Upgrades in connected-TV capabilities support growth in dynamic ad placements. Desktop campaigns remain relevant for B2B, while tablets offer opportunities in education. Infrastructure improvements, such as 5G rollouts, help stabilize quality and foster comprehensive device strategies.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

PT Google Indonesia (Alphabet Inc.)

Meta Platforms Inc.

ByteDance Ltd. (TikTok Indonesia)

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo Ads)

PT Shopee Internasional Indonesia (Sea Ltd.)

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (IndiHome Ads)

PT Bukalapak.com Tbk

PT Traveloka Digital Indonesia

Dentsu Group Inc. (PT Dentsu Indonesia)

WPP plc (GroupM Indonesia)

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMD/PHD Indonesia)

Publicis Groupe SA (Publicis Indonesia)

Havas Group SA (Havas Indonesia)

PT Emtek Digital

PT ADA Asia (ADA Indonesia)

PT RedComm Indonesia

PT HeartMedia Digital (IDN Media)

PT Verizon Media Indonesia (Yahoo Ads)

PT InMobi Indonesia

PT Revindo Jakarta (Reevo)

PT Kantar Indonesia

PT Comscore Indonesia

PT MOLOCO Indonesia

PT Samsung Ads Indonesia

