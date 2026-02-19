$18.67 Billion Walk-in Refrigerators Market Opportunity Assessment 2026-2030 & 2035: Panasonic Holdings, Johnson Controls, Blue Star Dominate

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Walk-in Refrigerator Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The walk-in refrigerator market has demonstrated robust expansion in recent years. Valued at $13.03 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $13.98 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. The past growth is attributable to increased foodservice infrastructure, heightened demand for cold storage, and expanding retail and supermarket chains. Moreover, stricter food safety regulations have propelled the market, alongside the burgeoning adoption of commercial refrigeration solutions.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for further growth, expected to swell to $18.67 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5%. This surge is driven by the rise of organized food retail, demand for energy-efficient systems, expansion of food processing facilities, and the adoption of smart refrigeration technologies. Additionally, the growing pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors' need for cold storage is propelling demand.

A notable driver in market growth is the increase in restaurants, spurred by factors such as urbanization, lifestyle shifts, tourism, and investment in the food and beverage industry. Walk-in refrigerators are essential for restaurants to maintain inventory freshness, comply with health regulations, and optimize operations. For example, the UK Census and Statistics Department reported a 47.7% rise in restaurant receipts in the first half of 2023, indicating heightened demand for these refrigeration solutions.

The rising number of retail stores is also fueling growth. As consumer demand for convenient product access grows, walk-in refrigerators become critical in ensuring product freshness, minimizing waste, and enhancing inventory management. Reports from the United States Census Bureau highlighted a subtle increase in retail trade sales in 2024, bolstering demand for walk-in refrigeration units.

Industry acquisitions, such as the 2024 acquisition of Arctic Industries by Kinzie Capital Partners, underscore the strategic maneuvers enhancing market footholds. This acquisition adds Arctic's cold storage expertise to Kinzie's portfolio, further strengthening their market position.

Leading industry players include Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Johnson Controls International plc, Blue Star Limited, and others. These entities are capitalizing on market dynamics, despite challenges like shifting trade relations and tariffs, which affect costs in sectors like Asia-Pacific and North America.

North America remains a significant market region, with Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region. Important report insights cover markets in countries like the USA, UK, Germany, China, and India, among others, reflecting a comprehensive view of the industry's current and prospective landscapes.

Report Scope

The report addresses pivotal questions such as identifying the largest and fastest growing markets, understanding how sector dynamics interplay with broader economic factors, and pinpointing key forces shaping market evolution. Details include technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and consumer trend changes.

Key aspects include market characteristics, growth indicators, segmented analyses, and a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape with market shares and strategic insights. The report highlights innovation trends like digital transformation, AI, and sustainability initiatives to guide corporate strategy.

Emphasizing the supply chain overview, the report includes key resources, raw material analyses, and competition at each level. The investment landscape is dissected to understand regulatory influences, funding streams, and trends driving industry growth.

Market size, historical growth, and forecasting are scrutinized alongside insights into technological advancements and macroeconomic factors like trade impacts and geopolitical tensions. The regional breakdown expands on important hubs in the global value chain, providing a detailed analysis of market growth regions such as Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive analysis features company rankings based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition. Major financial movements affecting the market are also detailed.

Markets Covered: Indoor and Outdoor Types, including hardware, software, and services. Door types such as Insulated Flush Door and Slide Door, and varied end-users from food processing to healthcare facilities.

Subsegments: Includes Indoor (Reach-In, Roll-In, and Step-In Units) and Outdoor (Modular and Custom-Built Units) types.

Key Companies: Notable firms include Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Johnson Controls International plc, and many more leading names shaping the market dynamics.

Countries: Coverage spans Australia, Brazil, China, and other significant markets worldwide.

Regions: Regions analyzed include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, and others, focusing on emerging opportunities and competitive landscapes.

Time Series: Five-year historical data coupled with ten-year forecasts.

Data: Comprehensive data segmentation includes country and regional historical data, market shares, and more.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Walk-in Refrigerator market report include:

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Johnson Controls International plc

Blue Star Limited

Beverage-Air Corporation

True Manufacturing Company Inc.

KPS Global LLC

Master-Bilt Products LLC

Foster Refrigerator

Nor-Lake Inc.

Cantek Group

American Panel Corporation

Bally Refrigerated Boxes Inc.

Imperial Brown Inc.

Delfield Company

Leer Inc.

Victory Refrigeration

Polar King International Inc.

U.S. Cooler

Koolmax Group Ltd

Arctic Industries Inc.

SRC Refrigeration

Industrial Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd.

Kolpak

Stericox India Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rbcc3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment