$19.8 Billion Cell and Gene Therapy Tools & Reagents Market Outlook, 2030 Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cytiva (Danaher), Merck, Miltenyi Biotec, Sartorius and More

The global market for cell and gene therapy tools and reagents is projected to expand significantly, with figures estimated to rise from $12 billion in 2025 to $19.8 billion by the close of 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This anticipated growth underscores the increasing importance of cell and gene therapies (CGTs), which represent promising methods in precision medicine for treating diseases previously deemed untreatable.
In 2024, regulatory approvals reached a milestone, with agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) all endorsing thirteen novel CGTs. Noteworthy developments include the inaugural CRISPR therapy, the first MRI-guided intracranial AAV delivery gene therapy, and a pioneering tumor infiltration lymphocyte therapy. These breakthroughs have ushered in a new era of innovation in gene editing and cellular technology applications.
Market dynamics suggest that increasing clinical and commercial activities will propel the demand for cell and gene therapy tools and reagents forward.
Report Scope
The report offers comprehensive insights into market segmentation by product type, application, and end-user. Product categories encompass vectors, GMP proteins, bioreactors, and more, while applications span cancer and rare diseases among other conditions. The report evaluates the competitive market landscape across major global regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
The study details the current market size and forecasts growth, presenting a thorough market analysis via 77 data tables and 55 additional tables. It explores evolving technologies, examining both opportunities and challenges within the market. Focus areas include regulatory conditions, reimbursement scenarios, and emerging environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) trends. Insights into competitive dynamics are provided, with key market participants analyzed in terms of their product portfolios and strategic priorities.
The report also profiles leading companies within the industry, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cytiva (Danaher Corp.), Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, and Sartorius AG, highlighting their contribution and market positioning within this rapidly advancing sector.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$19.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Market Insights
- Emerging Technologies
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Cell and Gene Therapy Overview
- Cell Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Types of Cell and Gene Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Cell Therapy
- Common Equipment Used
- Approved Cell and Gene Therapy Products
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Demographic Factors
- Geopolitical Factors
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Investments in CGT Research
- Expanding Clinical and Commercial CGT Products
- Rising Demand for Precision Medicine
- Capacity Expansions for Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing
- Growing Number of Strategic Initiatives
- Rising Aging Population and the Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- Complex Manufacturing and Supply Chain
- High Cost of Development
- Lack of Skilled Workforce
- Regulatory Hurdles
- Market Opportunities
- Rising Demand for CGTs in Emerging Countries
- Growing Demand for Off-the-Shelf Products
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- U.S.
- Cell Therapy Regulations
- Gene Therapy Regulations
- Viral and Non-Viral Vectors
- Media
- GMP Proteins and Antibodies
- Leukapheresis
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways
- Closed and Automated Systems
- Single-Use Technologies and Miniaturization
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- Immunoassays
- Bioreactors
- Leukapheresis
- GMP Antibodies
- Multiplex Immunoassays
- Vectors
- Cell Separation
- Cryopreservation
- Cell Expansion
- Media
- GMP Proteins
- GMP Small Molecules
- CRS Monitoring
- Market Analysis by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Cancer
- Rare Diseases
- Other Diseases
- Market Analysis by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Clinical Laboratories
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Analysis
- Strategic Initiatives
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- Acquisitions
- Investments and Expansions
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Global Market for Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability Trends and Company Initiatives
- Environmental Factors
- Social Factors
- Governance Factors
- Social and Governance Initiatives
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Research Methodology
- Sources
- Abbreviations
- Company Profiles
- Emerging Startups/Market Disruptors
Companies Featured
- Abcam Ltd.
- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.
- Akron Biotech
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bio-Techne
- Cytiva
- Fujifilm Irvine Scientific (Fujifilm Biosciences)
- Merck KGaA
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Proteintech Group Inc.
- Qiagen
- Revvity
- Sartorius AG
- Stemcell Technologies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
