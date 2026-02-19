Recording of AB Akola Group Investor Webinar Presenting the 6-Month Unaudited Results for the 2025/2026 Financial Year

 | Source: AB Akola Group AB Akola Group

On 19 February 2026, AB Akola Group held an investor webinar, where the company's Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments Mažvydas Šileika presented the financial results for the 6 months of the 2025/2026 financial year.

The recording of the webinar is available on Nasdaq’s YouTube account: https://youtu.be/vr1pFEOkIHQ?si=uWHqxS-VYYVNI5YB

Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar: https://www.akolagroup.lt/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/260219_AKOLA_6M_webinar_M.Sileika_final-1.pdf

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika
Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments of AB Akola Group
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt
Mob. +370 619 19 403


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading