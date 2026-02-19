Reunion Neuroscience to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing the treatment of underserved mental health disorders through the advancement of next-generation psychedelic-inspired therapeutic solutions, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, February 25-26, 2026 (Virtual)

Presentation: Thursday, February 26th at 12:40 p.m. ET

TD Cowen 46 th Annual Healthcare Conference , March 2-4, 2026 in Boston, MA



, March 2-4, 2026 in Boston, MA Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference , March 8-11, 2026 in Miami, FL



, March 8-11, 2026 in Miami, FL The Citizens Life Sciences Conference, March 10-11, 2026 in Miami, FL

Presentation: Tuesday, March 10th at 11:20 a.m. ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, March 10-12, 2026 in Miami, FL

Presentation: Wednesday, March 11th at 9:00 a.m. ET

Members of the Reunion management team will host one-on-one investor meetings during each conference.

About Reunion Neuroscience, Inc.

Reunion Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing the treatment of underserved mental health disorders through the advancement of next-generation psychedelic-inspired therapeutic solutions. Reunion is actively investigating the use of its lead product candidate, RE104, in postpartum depression, adjustment disorder and generalized anxiety disorder and may in the future expand to additional neuropsychiatric indications where there remains a significant unmet need that is not addressed by the current standard of care. Reunion has advanced a lead candidate, RE245, from its non-psychedelic discovery program and plans to file an IND in 2026. To learn more, visit https://reunionneuro.com , and follow Reunion on LinkedIn and Bluesky.

For further information:

IR Inquiries:

Hannah Deresiewicz

Precision AQ

hannah.deresiewicz@precisionaq.com

PR Inquiries:

Ashley Murphy

Precision AQ

ashley.murphy@precisionaq.com