BrainsWay Announces New Minority-Stake Investment in Canadian Provider, BrainStim Health Inc.

BrainsWay continues to actively evaluate similar investments in leading North American mental health providers to raise awareness and expand access to transformative care

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced it has entered into a strategic equity financing agreement with BrainStim Health Inc. (“BrainStim”), a provider based in British Columbia servicing a growing number of mental health clinics in Canada. Under the terms of the agreement, BrainsWay will invest $1.0 million initially, with potential for an additional $1.5 million via two milestone-based investments, for a minority position in BrainStim in the form of a preferred, annually compounding security. The agreement also provides for a redemption mechanism relating to the shares.

“Our investment in BrainStim is now the fifth minority-stake investment into growth-oriented clinical service platforms announced by the Company. These minority stake investments support our broader strategic initiative to expand access to and awareness of cutting-edge mental health interventions such as Deep TMS, while allowing BrainsWay to continue focusing on the scientific and clinical advancement of its technology, working to expand its range of cleared clinical indications, and delivering best-in-class support to all its customers,” said Hadar Levy, BrainsWay’s Chief Executive Officer.

“As a long-time BrainsWay partner and an advocate for their dTMS technology, we are incredibly excited to link arms as we accelerate the growth of BrainStim,” said Dr. Venu Karapeddy, BrainStim’s Chief Medical Officer. “Partnering with an interventional psychiatry pioneer like BrainsWay only serves to strengthen our value proposition and increase our success. We look forward to this exciting chapter of organization growth and fulfilling our mission of delivering life-changing care at scale.”

Advocates Ami Hordes and Sarit Molcho of S. Friedman, Abramson & Co. Law Offices served as lead counsel for BrainsWay on the transaction with BrainStim as well as on the Company’s prior minority stake investments.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with operations in the United States and Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

About BrainStim

BrainStim is an interventional psychiatry practice focused on delivering the most effective mental health protocols for conditions, including severe trauma, stress, anxiety, and depression, especially for veterans and first responders. With a team of board-certified psychiatrists, advanced psychiatric nurse practitioners, and patient care coordinators, BrainStim offers the most cutting-edge treatment options to treat the complex needs of patients. For more information, please visit BrainStim | Advanced Mental Health Treatments for Families & Veterans.

Forward-Looking Statement

