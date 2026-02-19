Huggins Reddien becomes Huggins Reddien Kornbacher, as Tech Law Leader Devika Kornbacher Joins Firm

AUSTIN, TX, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Huggins Reddien announced Devika Kornbacher will be joining the Austin-based firm and that, effective immediately, Huggins Reddien will be Huggins Reddien Kornbacher.

Kornbacher is a globally recognized leader in technology and intellectual property law — a strategist whose experience spans large-scale tech transactions, commercialization of emerging technologies, AI frameworks, quantum initiatives, privacy, cybersecurity, IP strategy, and multi-jurisdictional regulatory frameworks. At both Clifford Chance and Vinson & Elkins, Devika founded and scaled major practice groups in these areas. During her most recent tenure at Clifford Chance, Devika served as Co-Chair of the firm’s Global Tech Group and Houston Office Managing Partner, leading over 600 lawyers advising on tech risk and opportunity. Chambers has recognized Kornbacher’s leadership for nine years, and Lawdragon has named her to its list of 500 Leading Dealmakers in America since 2021.

The firm is a technology-focused boutique based in Austin, Texas, consisting of attorneys admitted to practice in Texas, California, New York, and other states. “Our clients range from early-stage startups to unicorns to mature enterprises,” said Jay Reddien, Partner at HRK. “Some are commercializing technology they have developed, whether that be artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductors, software, or medical devices. Some are non-technology companies, such as airlines, railroads, steel companies, or consumer brands that procure technology and services as part of their modern enterprise. All of them need and appreciate counsel that understands the technology at a deep level and can operate at the same pace as their ambitions. Devika will help us supercharge our mission.”

At the core of Huggins Reddien Kornbacher is the belief that in today’s world of rapid change, sophisticated, pragmatic, experienced legal counsel can serve not merely as a support function, but as a strategic catalyst to a business. “I’m genuinely excited to join Paul, Jay, and the rest of the HRK team to double down on deep, hands-on legal engagement — advancing work that helps clients not just manage risk, but strategically shape the legal dimensions of their innovation. This team is a tight group that has the experience to provide elite service to clients and drive novel ideas from concept all the way to commercialization.”

Jay Reddien and Paul Huggins met while practicing together in the Austin office of a Silicon Valley firm 20 years ago, and they have been partners in establishing and building a boutique law platform for nearly 16 years. The firm consists of alumni from Wilson Sonsini, Cooley, Sidley Austin, Baker Botts, and Vinson & Elkins, among other BigLaw firms. Its lawyers have served in the General Counsel role of Apptronik, ICON Technology, and Match.com, and in the legal departments of IBM, Disney, Mach Industries, Southwest Airlines, and Terraformation. Chambers has recognized the firm as “one of the best small firms in Texas” and as a “credible alternative to BigLaw.”

“We are routinely either standing toe-to-toe against BigLaw or the in-house legal departments of corporate giants around the world, or are receiving referrals from them. In fact, that is how I met Devika, as counterparts on a transaction years ago. We know our niche and place in the ecosystem, and the chance to have a lawyer of Devika’s caliber join us to help solidify our vision is incredibly energizing.”