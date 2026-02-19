Bombardier Announces Notice of Redemption for All Remaining Outstanding 6.000% Senior Notes due 2028

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier”) today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption (the “Notice of Redemption”) for all of its remaining outstanding 6.000% Senior Notes due 2028, in an aggregate principal amount of US$250,000,000 (the “2028 Notes”). As set forth in the Notice of Redemption, the redemption date is March 6, 2026, and the redemption price for the 2028 Notes is 100% of the principal amount redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest. This debt redemption will be funded using cash from Bombardier’s balance sheet.

On February 19, 2026, a copy of the Notice of Redemption was issued to the record holders thereof. Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the 2028 Notes for redemption will be made through the facilities of the Depository Trust Company in accordance with the applicable procedures of the Depository Trust Company on March 6, 2026. The name and address of the paying agent are as follows: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, c/o Deutsche Bank Services Americas, 5022 Gate Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida 32256, Attention: Corporate Team/Bombardier Inc., Tel: 1-800-735-7777.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.

The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada may only be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

