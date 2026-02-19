One Bullion Limited to Participate in PDAC 2026, The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, March 1-4, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Bullion Ltd. (“One Bullion” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OBUL), a gold exploration company holding complete ownership of three highly prospective mining areas in Botswana, today announced that management will host a booth at PDAC 2026, The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, taking place March 1-4, 2026, in Toronto, Canada.

PDAC 2026 Booth Details:

Date: March 3-4, 2026

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Booth Number: 2213B

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with One Bullion’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at OneBullion@kcsa.com.

Market Maker Agreement

The Company also wishes to provide additional disclosure regarding the agreement (the "Agreement") for market making services which it has entered into with Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("Independent"), as previously announced on January 27, 2026. The Company shall pay a fee to Independent of Cdn$5,500 per month pursuant to the Agreement, which shall be payable on the first business day of each month. The authorized individual who will be providing the services of Independent pursuant to the Agreement is Mr. Mike Paul Garner. Neither Independent nor any of its principals have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or any of its securities. The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About One Bullion

One Bullion Ltd. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in Botswana, one of Africa’s most stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions. Established in 2018, the company controls approximately 8,004 km² of prospective land across three greenstone belt-hosted gold projects, including Vumba, Kraaipan, and Maitengwe. One Bullion’s strategy centers on disciplined, data-driven exploration — combining modern geological methods with advanced targeting to identify and test high-priority gold targets — while maintaining a commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Contact Information:

Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer

T: 917-690-7556

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins or Valter Pinto

T: 212-896-1254

OneBullion@kcsa.com