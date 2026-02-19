Radioligand Therapy Market to Surge with 13.1% CAGR: Projected Growth from $2.6B in 2025 to $4.8B by 2030 - Novartis' Pluvicto and Lutathera Have Catalyzed Commercial Momentum

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radioligand Therapeutics in Cancer Treatment: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for radioligand therapeutics in cancer treatment is poised for significant expansion, estimated to grow from $2.6 billion in 2025 to $4.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.1%.

Radioligand therapy (RLT), leveraging targeted ligands to deliver therapeutic radionuclides to cancer cells, is validated for treating advanced prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors. Novartis AG's Pluvicto (Lu-177 PSMA) and Lutathera (Lu-177 SSTR) have catalyzed commercial momentum, underpinning the approved market. RLT's benefits in selected patients are complemented by specialized infrastructure and focused management of treatment-related effects and radiation safety.

The sector is evolving rapidly with advancements in PSMA PET and SSTR PET, earlier-line settings, and combination regimens with standard care, broadening the eligible patient base. Although isotopes supply and specialized personnel constraints persist, especially outside leading centers, RLT's adoption is projected to increase across North America, Europe, and emerging markets through 2030. Largely driven by Lutetium-177 products for near-term revenues, future growth is expected from alpha-emitter and novel platform programs.

Report Scope

This report delivers an in-depth analysis of the global radioligand therapeutics market in cancer treatment, offering detailed data for 2024 and estimates for 2025, with forecasts through 2030. It evaluates current market dynamics, trends, and growth potential influenced by PSMA and SSTR-targeted therapies.

The report examines the competitive landscape, analyzing approved therapies like Pluvicto and Lutathera and pipeline assets targeting tumor-specific receptors such as GRPR. Regulatory pathways, reimbursement frameworks, and strategic activities, including collaborations and isotope production expansions, are thoroughly examined.

Market segmentation covers product type, indication type, and end user, focusing on the North American region, where Novartis AG anchors the market with substantial sales, supported by reliable data. Elsewhere, RLT remains in an early stage, with limited commercial uptake and insufficient data for in-depth segment analysis.

The report includes:

15 data tables and 57 additional tables

Comprehensive global market analysis for radioligand therapeutics in cancer treatment

Insights into market trends, revenue from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projections through 2030

Market size estimates and revenue projections, with market share analysis by product, disease indication, end user, and region

In-depth discussion on market dynamics, opportunities, technological advances, regulations, and macroeconomic impacts

Highlights of new advancements in precision oncology and promising theranostic agents

Insights from Porter's Five Forces model and global supply chain analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global

