Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Industry to Grow by USD 13.7 Billion During 2025-2030: Key Trends and Opportunities in Emerging Markets

The global commercial refrigeration equipment market is set for substantial growth, evolving from $45.9 billion in 2025 to a projected $59.6 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This growth is driven by the increasing consumer preference for fresh and preserved foods, a surge in demand for frozen and chilled food products, and the expansion of organized retail chains and supermarket networks.

The rapidly growing hospitality and foodservice sectors in emerging economies, along with advancements in energy-efficient refrigeration systems, are further bolstering market expansion. Notably, manufacturers are prioritizing eco-friendly refrigerants and smart technology to meet sustainability standards and ensure superior performance.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report scrutinizes the global commercial refrigeration equipment market based on equipment type, refrigerant type, and end user. It delves into technological advancements, competitive landscapes, and economic trends influencing market dynamics. Equipped with a patent analysis, the report provides an incisive view of competitive forces within the market.

Moreover, the report includes a detailed regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America, assessing the present and future demand dynamics. It uses 2024 as the base year, with 2025 as the projected year, extending forecasts through to 2030. Market estimates are presented in dollar values and volumes, ensuring precise assessments and strategic insights.

