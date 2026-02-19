Virtuix to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Bell Ringing to Commemorate the Company’s Nasdaq Listing and Debut as a Public Company

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of full-body virtual reality systems, today announced the Company will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

“Ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell is a proud milestone for our team and a meaningful moment for our shareholders,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Chief Executive Officer of Virtuix. “We are focused on scaling our business and expanding our immersive technology to new markets and we appreciate the continued support from our customers, partners, and investors as we execute on our growth strategy.”

The bell ringing will commemorate Virtuix’s listing on the Nasdaq, which began trading on January 27, 2026. Mr. Goetgeluk will be joined by members of the company’s management team and Board.

The live broadcast of the Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony will begin at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time, with the bell scheduled to ring at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To view the broadcast, visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

Management will also take part in a “Live at MarketSite” interview following the closing bell ceremony, which will be available on the company’s dedicated Investor Relations website at https://investors.virtuix.com/.

Company management will also be in New York City from March 2 – 6, 2026 for in-person media interviews and investor meetings. Interested parties should contact MZ Group at 949-491-8235 or VTIX@mzgroup.us to schedule an interview.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of full-body virtual reality systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company's premier portfolio of "Omni" omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR and AI, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

